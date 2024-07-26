HB
Haute Wine + Spirits, News | July 26, 2024

All Of The 2024 Tales Of The Cocktail Spirited Awards Winners

Laura Schreffler
Laura Schreffler
By Laura Schreffler
Superbueno
Best New U.S. Cocktail Bar winner Superbueno

Photo Credit: Matt T Gross

Tales of the Cocktail Foundation (TOTCF) announced the winners of its 18th annual Spirited Awards last night in New Orleans. Since its founding in 2007, the Spirited Awards  have become one of the industry’s most revered awards, recognizing beverage professionals, products, and establishments across every facet of the spirits and cocktail community on a global scale.

The Spirited Awards are comprised of domestic and international industry accolades, writing and media awards, and overall awards that transcend regionality, including World’s Best Bar and World’s Best Cocktail Menu. Recognized through the lens of the 2024 conference theme, “Inspire” – winners were chosen who embrace growth through the collective sharing of ideas and energy.

2024 Spirited Awards winners

INTERNATIONAL CATEGORIES

ALQUÍMICO
ALQUÍMICO wins Worlds Best Bar

Photo Credit: Josh Brasted/Tales of the Cocktail

International Bartender of the Year presented by The House of Lustau
Eric van Beek — Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City, Mexico

Best International Bar Mentor presented by Tales of the Cocktail Foundation
Danil Nevsky

Best International Brand Ambassador presented by Tales of the Cocktail Foundation
Dave Mitton — Lot 40 / J.P. Wiser’s

Best International Bar Team presented by Tales of the Cocktail Foundation
Handshake Speakeasy — Mexico City, Mexico

Best International Cocktail Bar presented by PATR​​ÓN Tequila
ALQUÍMICO — Cartagena de Indias, Colombia

Best International Hotel Bar presented by Fords Gin
BKK Social Club at Four Seasons Bangkok — Bangkok, Thailand

Best International Restaurant Bar presented by Gin Mare
Danico — Paris, France

Best New International Cocktail Bar presented by Diageo Bar Academy
Bar Leone — Hong Kong, China

U.S. CATEGORIES

Superbueno
Superbueno wins Best New US Cocktail Bar

Photo Credit: Josh Brasted/Tales of the Cocktail

U.S. Bartender of the Year presented by Pernod Ricard
Kapri Robinson — Allegory, Washington, D.C.

Best U.S. Bar Mentor presented Jameson Irish Whiskey
Alex Jump

Best U.S. Brand Ambassador presented Tales of the Cocktail Foundation
Anna Mains — Monkey Shoulder

Best U.S. Bar Team presented by William Grant & Sons
Jewel of the South — New Orleans, LA

Best U.S. Cocktail Bar presented by Del Maguey Mezcal
Yacht Club — Denver, CO

Best U.S. Hotel Bar presented by Grey Goose
Allegory at the Eaton Hotel — Washington, D.C.

Best U.S. Restaurant Bar presented by Tales of the Cocktail Foundation
Cleaver – Butchered Meats, Seafood & Classic Cocktails — Las Vegas, NV

Best New U.S. Cocktail Bar presented by Diageo Bar Academy
Superbueno — New York, NY

WRITING & MEDIA CATEGORIES

Best Cocktail & Spirits Publication presented by Tales of the Cocktail Foundation
The Cocktail Lovers

Best Broadcast, Podcast, or Online Video Series presented by Tales of the Cocktail Foundation
Bartender at Large

Best Cocktail & Spirits Writing presented by Tales of the Cocktail Foundation
“A New Spirit Confronts the Consequences of Colonialism,” by Adaorah Oduah, for Punch

Best New Cocktail or Bartending Book presented by Tales of the Cocktail Foundation
The Ice Book: Cool Cubes, Clear Spheres, and Other Chill Cocktail Crafts by Camper English

Best New Book on Drinks Culture, History, or Spirits presented by Tales of the Cocktail Foundation
Juke Joints, Jazz Clubs, and Juice: Cocktails from Two Centuries of African American Cookbooks by Toni Tipton-Martin

GLOBAL CATEGORIES

Handshake Speakeasy
Handshake Speakeasy wins Best International Bar Team during the 18th Annual Spirited Awards

Photo Credit: Josh Brasted/Tales of the Cocktail

Best New Spirit or Cocktail Ingredient presented by Tales of the Cocktail Foundation
YUZUCO Yuzu Super Juice

World’s Best Cocktail Menu presented by Diageo Bar Academy
Handshake Speakeasy — Mexico City, Mexico

World’s Best Spirits Selection presented by Tales of the Cocktail Foundation
Baba Au Rum — Athens, Greece

Helen David Lifetime Achievement Award presented by William Grant & Sons
Hidetsugu Ueno

Timeless International Award presented by Tales of the Cocktail Foundation
Café Pacifico — London, UK

Timeless U.S. Award presented by Tales of the Cocktail Foundation
The Buena Vista — San Francisco, CA

Tales Visionary Award Presented by Johnnie Walker
Colin Asare-Appiah

World’s Best Bar presented by Tales of the Cocktail Foundation
ALQUÍMICO — Cartagena de Indias, Colombia

