All Of The 2024 Tales Of The Cocktail Spirited Awards Winners
Photo Credit: Matt T Gross
Tales of the Cocktail Foundation (TOTCF) announced the winners of its 18th annual Spirited Awards last night in New Orleans. Since its founding in 2007, the Spirited Awards have become one of the industry’s most revered awards, recognizing beverage professionals, products, and establishments across every facet of the spirits and cocktail community on a global scale.
The Spirited Awards are comprised of domestic and international industry accolades, writing and media awards, and overall awards that transcend regionality, including World’s Best Bar and World’s Best Cocktail Menu. Recognized through the lens of the 2024 conference theme, “Inspire” – winners were chosen who embrace growth through the collective sharing of ideas and energy.
2024 Spirited Awards winners
INTERNATIONAL CATEGORIES
Photo Credit: Josh Brasted/Tales of the Cocktail
International Bartender of the Year presented by The House of Lustau
Eric van Beek — Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City, Mexico
Best International Bar Mentor presented by Tales of the Cocktail Foundation
Danil Nevsky
Best International Brand Ambassador presented by Tales of the Cocktail Foundation
Dave Mitton — Lot 40 / J.P. Wiser’s
Best International Bar Team presented by Tales of the Cocktail Foundation
Handshake Speakeasy — Mexico City, Mexico
Best International Cocktail Bar presented by PATRÓN Tequila
ALQUÍMICO — Cartagena de Indias, Colombia
Best International Hotel Bar presented by Fords Gin
BKK Social Club at Four Seasons Bangkok — Bangkok, Thailand
Best International Restaurant Bar presented by Gin Mare
Danico — Paris, France
Best New International Cocktail Bar presented by Diageo Bar Academy
Bar Leone — Hong Kong, China
U.S. CATEGORIES
Photo Credit: Josh Brasted/Tales of the Cocktail
U.S. Bartender of the Year presented by Pernod Ricard
Kapri Robinson — Allegory, Washington, D.C.
Best U.S. Bar Mentor presented Jameson Irish Whiskey
Alex Jump
Best U.S. Brand Ambassador presented Tales of the Cocktail Foundation
Anna Mains — Monkey Shoulder
Best U.S. Bar Team presented by William Grant & Sons
Jewel of the South — New Orleans, LA
Best U.S. Cocktail Bar presented by Del Maguey Mezcal
Yacht Club — Denver, CO
Best U.S. Hotel Bar presented by Grey Goose
Allegory at the Eaton Hotel — Washington, D.C.
Best U.S. Restaurant Bar presented by Tales of the Cocktail Foundation
Cleaver – Butchered Meats, Seafood & Classic Cocktails — Las Vegas, NV
Best New U.S. Cocktail Bar presented by Diageo Bar Academy
Superbueno — New York, NY
WRITING & MEDIA CATEGORIES
Best Cocktail & Spirits Publication presented by Tales of the Cocktail Foundation
The Cocktail Lovers
Best Broadcast, Podcast, or Online Video Series presented by Tales of the Cocktail Foundation
Bartender at Large
Best Cocktail & Spirits Writing presented by Tales of the Cocktail Foundation
“A New Spirit Confronts the Consequences of Colonialism,” by Adaorah Oduah, for Punch
Best New Cocktail or Bartending Book presented by Tales of the Cocktail Foundation
The Ice Book: Cool Cubes, Clear Spheres, and Other Chill Cocktail Crafts by Camper English
Best New Book on Drinks Culture, History, or Spirits presented by Tales of the Cocktail Foundation
Juke Joints, Jazz Clubs, and Juice: Cocktails from Two Centuries of African American Cookbooks by Toni Tipton-Martin
GLOBAL CATEGORIES
Photo Credit: Josh Brasted/Tales of the Cocktail
Best New Spirit or Cocktail Ingredient presented by Tales of the Cocktail Foundation
YUZUCO Yuzu Super Juice
World’s Best Cocktail Menu presented by Diageo Bar Academy
Handshake Speakeasy — Mexico City, Mexico
World’s Best Spirits Selection presented by Tales of the Cocktail Foundation
Baba Au Rum — Athens, Greece
Helen David Lifetime Achievement Award presented by William Grant & Sons
Hidetsugu Ueno
Timeless International Award presented by Tales of the Cocktail Foundation
Café Pacifico — London, UK
Timeless U.S. Award presented by Tales of the Cocktail Foundation
The Buena Vista — San Francisco, CA
Tales Visionary Award Presented by Johnnie Walker
Colin Asare-Appiah
World’s Best Bar presented by Tales of the Cocktail Foundation
ALQUÍMICO — Cartagena de Indias, Colombia