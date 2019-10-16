Maluma Brings The 11:11 Tour To Miami

Photo Credit: Henessy

The Colombian superstar brought his 11:11 tour to Miami and it was everything fans wanted. The audience was captivated by the countdown and space-themed video that opened the show. It was as if you were transported to another world by the special FX and graphics used at the beginning of the show.

After the video played, Maluma rose from the bottom of the stage in an electrifying yellow suit as smoke blew around his feet to create the perfect outer space illusion. Maluma instantly began the show with his magnetizing dancing and alluring voice. Mid-way through the show, Maluma surprised guests with an appearance by reggaeton legends, Wisin y Yandel. Wisin y Yandel graced the audiences with not only their hit collaboration, “La Luz” with Maluma but a few of their top hits songs as well. The special guest appearances did not stop there. Toward the end of the show, Maluma brought out fellow Colombian singer, Silvestre Dangond, where they performed their song “Vivir Bailando” together with fans loving each second of it.

Hennessy, the world’s best-selling Cognac, and Maluma also announced a new partnership in time for Hispanic Heritage Month, bringing to life the spirit of the brand’s “Never stop. Never settle.” mantra for Latinx audiences. Embracing the music industry has always been a major part of Hennessy’s brand, recognizing creative minds who blend a rhythm that will never stop and never settle, just like Maluma’s, whose music transcends cultures, languages and nations by staying authentic to himself. The partnership is rooted in shared themes of family, community and legacy.

Photo Credit: Hennessy

“Hennessy has a long history of celebrating cultural icons who push the limits of potential, and Maluma couldn’t fit this criterion better as someone who’s making history right before our eyes. Maluma’s willingness to push boundaries in music, coupled with his passion and energy for his craft is a true inspiration and a perfect reflection of our values,” states Giles Woodyer, Senior Vice President, Hennessy U.S.

Fans are invited to enjoy and partake in the theme for this partnership by trying the 11:11 cocktail as they remember to never settle by continuing to grow and evolve.