Maluma To Be Honored With Award At Premios Juventud For His El Artes De Los Sueños Foundation

We all know that Colombian music sensation Maluma is a man of many gifts—from his incredible musical and performing talents to his keen fashion sense that has translated to him becoming one of our current global style icons, he’s infiltrated both older and younger generations as one of the most recognized names in the industry. However, many may not know that Maluma also has a strong philanthropic side as well, and that stems from our youth.

With his foundation, Artes De Los Sueños, the Colombian singer works with his sister, Manuela Lodoñ—who serves as the Foundation’s president—to empower the youth to follow their dreams and passions, granting them with opportunities to create success for themselves and pull young people out of the streets who live in some of Colombia’s poorest neighborhoods.

Serving as a global icon with an immense reach to younger generations all over the world, Maluma is using his platform for good. As his dreams keep growing, he wants the youth to follow in his footsteps toward a greater path. Because of his ongoing humanitarian efforts with this generation, the Premios Juventud award show, taking place at the University of Miami later this evening (July 18th), will honor the star with the “Agent of Change” award.

Maluma
Maluma x Haute Living cover shoot
Suit: Gucci
Shirt: Dolce & Gabbana
Pants: The Kooples
Shoes: Pierre Hardy
Timepice: Hublot

Photo Credit: Tony Duran

Last night, Maluma celebrated the foundation, introducing their work and message to visitors and locals of Miami with his sister, Manuela, by his side at a celebratory cocktail event. While the organization began in Colombia two years ago, Maluma and Manuela are working to expand their reach outside of Colombia, aiming to help the youth all over the world.

Tonight, Maluma will be joined by fellow massive Latin stars including Pitbull, Daddy Yankee and Romeo Santos at the highly-anticipated award show. For more information on El Arte De Los Sueños, please visit its site here.

 

