Photo Credit: Douglas Friedman

The storied Georgian Hotel, located steps away from the Santa Monica Pier, first opened in 1933 and quickly became one of Los Angeles’ most lauded hotels, with regular guests including the likes of Charlie Chaplin and Marilyn Monroe. Now, the iconic property is showing off a brand new look after a major refresh under the development of BLVD, in partnership with ESI Ventures, with an assist from interior architecture and design firm, Fettle, that debuted last spring. With 84 guest rooms, including 28 one-bedroom suites, the property features an oceanview terrace restaurant, a stylish lobby bar, a basement restaurant and bar, complemented by a fitness center and gallery space.

Photo Credit: The Georgian

Today, we’re focusing on its new oceanfront restaurant, Sirena, which offers a variety of dining destinations, both indoor and out. Upon arrival at the property, patrons are welcomed by the Sunset Terrace, which boasts outdoor tables underneath the hotel’s signature blue and white striped awning. Inside the lobby, guests are also greeted by high ceilings adorned with custom Art Deco chandeliers and original decorative reliefs. To the right, the intimate dining room awaits featuring weekly floral installations by LA-based French floral artist Jean Pascal, while the visually striking horseshoe-shaped Sunset Bar sits to the left inviting all to

unwind.

Photo Credit: Douglas Friedman

This is Sirena offers Italian Californian cuisine crafted by Executive Chef David Almany, who worked under chef Nancy Silverton for almost a decade, with an emphasis on fresh seafood flown in weekly from around the world, an extensive wine list curated by award winning sommelier Kristin Olszewki, and a dessert and pastry program by Chef Thessa Diadem.

Photo Credit: Douglas Friedman

Its name pays homage to the storied sirens of the Mediterranean: mermaids. Just as sirens lured sailors with their mesmerizing songs, Sirena beckons diners for a culinary experience long overdue on the California coastline with a hybrid of Mediterranean and Californian cuisine, using locally sourced produce and unique ingredients flown in weekly from around the world. For instance, Chef Almany has specifically selected a silky burrata from Puglia, Italy, where it undergoes delicate handcrafting and is delivered fresh to the property every week.

Photo Credit: Douglas Friedman

The breakfast and lunch menu is indulgent, with items inclusive of croissant French toast soufflé or the Evergreen Omelette, with a newly refreshed coffee and matcha program.

Photo Credit: Joseph Duarte

For dinner, Chef Almany showcases his expertise with a selection of dishes that celebrate the land and sea, including: Sheep’s Milk Ricotta Mezzaluna, served with english peas, ramps, morels, asparagus, and snap peas; Linguine Vongole Amalfitano with manila clams, garlic, chili, and white wine; and Jumbo Scallops Alla Piccata, served alongside lemons, capers, brown butter, and Italian parsley.

Photo Credit: Joseph Duarte

Sweet cravings are satisfied thanks to a menu curated by pastry chef Thessa Diadem. Chef Diadem, of All Day Baby and Here’s Looking at You, has created delights like Coconut Budino with fennel, black sesame, strawberry, and elderflower; Pistachio Semifreddo with market citrus, agrumato, and basil; and Tiramisu with vin santo, mascarpone, espresso, and cocoa nib.

Photo Credit: Joseph Duarte

The globally curated beverage program at Sirena features a diverse selection of drinks inspired by loved flavors around the world and meant to compliment Chef Almany’s food. The program includes craft cocktails, an extensive spirits list with a special emphasis on Italian digestivi, locally brewed beers such as Sandy Brew Co, and non-alcoholic options inspired by Santa Monica’s seaside vibe.

Photo Credit: Joseph Duarte

Sirena’s cocktail menu draws inspiration from the Italian coast and far away shores, with each drink playfully named to reflect the property’s rich history and the lore of Santa Monica’s past. Our favorite libation is the First Lady (also a signature suite), a blend of

Belvedere vodka, dolin blanc vermouth, prosecco, watermelon, and lime.

Photo Credit: Joseph Duarte

The wine program selected by wine director Kristin Olszewski, rounds out Sirena’s beverage program. With over a decade of experience in some of America’s best restaurants – Saison, Sons & Daughters, Husk, and Osteria Mozza – her program at Sirena is driven by the mantra, “great wine is made in the vineyard, not the cellar.” The wine list was developed through a similar Italian heritage to the culinary program, combining a wide ranging showcase of Italian excellence alongside the best wines from Southern California’s backyard. The list features legacy Italian producers like Bartolo Mascarello, Giuseppe Conterno, Emidio Pepe, and Gaja alongside some of California’s most legendary wines. Special care was paid to Sirena’s sparkling wine program as the space and food beg for a beautiful bottle of grower Champagne or California Pet Nat.

Photo Credit: Joseph Duarte