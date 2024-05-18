Today, Louis Vuitton makes history as the Maison has brought its Core Values campaign back to life twelve years after its last iteration, captured by the acclaimed photographer Annie Leibovitz. The campaign features tennis legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal as they climb the majestic Dolomites in Italy. Under the poignant tagline “There are Journeys that turn into Legends,” the campaign not only highlights the physical journey undertaken by these athletes but also their remarkable careers marked by mutual respect and enduring friendship.

Photo Credit: Annie Leibovitz for Louis Vuitton

Situated 3,000 meters above sea level, far from the familiar baselines of a tennis court, Nadal and Federer are portrayed not as rivals but as comrades in a shared quest—symbolizing the heights they have reached in their careers. Federer, known for his grace and a record 20 Grand Slam titles, and Nadal, renowned for his resilience and 22 Grand Slams, including 14 at the French Open, represent a dual narrative of exceptional talent and influence, inspiring countless fans worldwide.

Reflecting on his involvement in the campaign, Nadal expressed his pride and the deep personal significance of sharing this moment with Federer, highlighting the enduring value of their legacies beyond the sport. Federer mirrored these sentiments, emphasizing the uniqueness of their partnership and the profound symbolism of their mountainous backdrop.

Photo Credit: Annie Leibovitz for Louis Vuitton

Leibovitz captures Federer with his iconic Monogram Christopher backpack and Nadal with his Monogram Eclipse, epitomizing their personal styles and the enduring qualities of Louis Vuitton’s design philosophy. Pietro Beccari, Chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton, remarked on the continuation of the Core Values series: “It has been 17 years since I launched the first Core Values campaign with Antoine Arnault, and I am delighted to revive this iconic series. Each Core Values chapter celebrates Louis Vuitton’s legacy of travel, of working with exceptional people, and of transmission –both physical and emotional. It has been brilliant to work with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on this new story – both inspirational athletes, fierce friends, and testaments to the discipline and excellence of their own personal sporting journeys,” Beccari, notes.

This latest installment of the Core Values campaign does more than capture two renowned athletes against the dramatic backdrop of the Alps; it serves as a tribute to the foundational values of Louis Vuitton, championed by individuals who carry their narratives with as much finesse and humility as they do their tennis rackets. With each step up the rugged terrain, their trusted Louis Vuitton gear in tow, Federer and Nadal showcase how personal endeavors can ascend to legendary status through determination and a pioneering spirit.

And while major competitors on the court, working on the project together was a true victory. “It’s a unique opportunity to be working on this campaign with Rafa. How we could be such rivals and then at the end of our careers be beside each other doing this campaign has been very cool. And where we are here today, I think it also embodies everything: at the peak of the mountains. For us it is something meaningful and special,” reveals Federer.

Nadal further solidifies this sentiment: “I know how many important icons have been part of this campaign, so for me personally, being part of it is something that I am very proud of, especially sharing it with Roger — he has been my biggest rival and now a close friend today. In my career, I achieved more than I ever dreamt of, so at the end of the day, the legacy in terms of human beings is the most important value,” he explains.

It’s so rare that two reigning champions and legends come together, but for Louis Vuitton, the two make a great team.