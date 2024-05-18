HB
Celebrities, Fashion | May 18, 2024

Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal Star In Louis Vuitton’s Core Values Campaign

Celebrities, Fashion | May 18, 2024
Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote

Today, Louis Vuitton makes history as the Maison has brought its Core Values campaign back to life twelve years after its last iteration, captured by the acclaimed photographer Annie Leibovitz. The campaign features tennis legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal as they climb the majestic Dolomites in Italy. Under the poignant tagline “There are Journeys that turn into Legends,” the campaign not only highlights the physical journey undertaken by these athletes but also their remarkable careers marked by mutual respect and enduring friendship.

Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal Star In Louis Vuitton's Core Values Campaign
Federer & Nadal in Louis Vuitton Core Values Campaign

Photo Credit: Annie Leibovitz for Louis Vuitton

Situated 3,000 meters above sea level, far from the familiar baselines of a tennis court, Nadal and Federer are portrayed not as rivals but as comrades in a shared quest—symbolizing the heights they have reached in their careers. Federer, known for his grace and a record 20 Grand Slam titles, and Nadal, renowned for his resilience and 22 Grand Slams, including 14 at the French Open, represent a dual narrative of exceptional talent and influence, inspiring countless fans worldwide.

Reflecting on his involvement in the campaign, Nadal expressed his pride and the deep personal significance of sharing this moment with Federer, highlighting the enduring value of their legacies beyond the sport. Federer mirrored these sentiments, emphasizing the uniqueness of their partnership and the profound symbolism of their mountainous backdrop.

Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal Star In Louis Vuitton's Core Values Campaign
Behind the scenes of the Louis Vuitton Core Values Campaign

Photo Credit: Annie Leibovitz for Louis Vuitton

Leibovitz captures Federer with his iconic Monogram Christopher backpack and Nadal with his Monogram Eclipse, epitomizing their personal styles and the enduring qualities of Louis Vuitton’s design philosophy. Pietro Beccari, Chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton, remarked on the continuation of the Core Values series: “It has been 17 years since I launched the first Core Values campaign with Antoine Arnault, and I am delighted to revive this iconic series. Each Core Values chapter celebrates Louis Vuitton’s legacy of travel, of working with exceptional people, and of transmission –both physical and emotional. It has been brilliant to work with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on this new story – both inspirational athletes, fierce friends, and testaments to the discipline and excellence of their own personal sporting journeys,” Beccari, notes.

This latest installment of the Core Values campaign does more than capture two renowned athletes against the dramatic backdrop of the Alps; it serves as a tribute to the foundational values of Louis Vuitton, championed by individuals who carry their narratives with as much finesse and humility as they do their tennis rackets. With each step up the rugged terrain, their trusted Louis Vuitton gear in tow, Federer and Nadal showcase how personal endeavors can ascend to legendary status through determination and a pioneering spirit.

And while major competitors on the court, working on the project together was a true victory. “It’s a unique opportunity to be working on this campaign with Rafa. How we could be such rivals and then at the end of our careers be beside each other doing this campaign has been very cool. And where we are here today, I think it also embodies everything: at the peak of the mountains. For us it is something meaningful and special,” reveals Federer.

Nadal further solidifies this sentiment: “I know how many important icons have been part of this campaign, so for me personally, being part of it is something that I am very proud of, especially sharing it with Roger — he has been my biggest rival and now a close friend today. In my career, I achieved more than I ever dreamt of, so at the end of the day, the legacy in terms of human beings is the most important value,” he explains.

It’s so rare that two reigning champions and legends come together, but for Louis Vuitton, the two make a great team.

Related Articles

Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping
Haute Beauty

Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping

By Grace Sarkisian

Black Friday has arrived, bringing the perfect chance to stock up on beauty essentials and score incredible gifts for your loved ones.

The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones
Top Main Featured News

The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones

By Adrienne Faurote

From Chanel and Cartier to Patek Philippe and Cincoro Tequila, we’ve curated the best luxury gifts in our holiday gift guide 2024.

Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences
Haute Residence

Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences

By Mary Gibson

As the first co-located W Hotels & Residences in the Western Hemisphere, this striking development is set to redefine the standard for opulent living and experiential hospitality.

Jean-Georges Vongerichten Shares His Top Holiday Entertaining Tips
Ambassador

Jean-Georges Vongerichten Shares His Top Holiday Entertaining Tips

By Laura Schreffler

2 Michelin starred chef and Haute Living ambassador Jean-Georges Vongerichten shares his top holiday entertaining tips.

Celebrate The Holidays In Style At Loews Regency New York Hotel
Haute Partners

Celebrate The Holidays In Style At Loews Regency New York Hotel

By Mary Gibson

New York City truly comes alive during the holidays, and there’s no better place to immerse yourself in the magic of the season than the Loews Regency New York Hotel.

The Official Haute Guide To Art Basel Miami Beach 2024
Art

The Official Haute Guide To Art Basel Miami Beach 2024

By Adrienne Faurote

From exclusive parties and art installations to fashion collaborations, here is the haute guide to Art Basel Miami Beach 2024.

Latest Stories

  • Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping
    Haute Beauty

    Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping

  • The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones
    Top Main Featured News

    The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones

  • Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences
    Haute Residence

    Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences

  • Jean-Georges Vongerichten Shares His Top Holiday Entertaining Tips
    Ambassador

    Jean-Georges Vongerichten Shares His Top Holiday Entertaining Tips

  • Celebrate The Holidays In Style At Loews Regency New York Hotel
    Haute Partners

    Celebrate The Holidays In Style At Loews Regency New York Hotel

Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping
Haute Beauty

Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping

The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones
Top Main Featured News

The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones

Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences
Haute Residence

Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences

Jean-Georges Vongerichten Shares His Top Holiday Entertaining Tips
Ambassador

Jean-Georges Vongerichten Shares His Top Holiday Entertaining Tips

Celebrate The Holidays In Style At Loews Regency New York Hotel
Haute Partners

Celebrate The Holidays In Style At Loews Regency New York Hotel

Trending Articles

Related Articles

Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping
Haute Beauty

Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping

By Grace Sarkisian

Black Friday has arrived, bringing the perfect chance to stock up on beauty essentials and score incredible gifts for your loved ones.

The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones
Top Main Featured News

The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones

By Adrienne Faurote

From Chanel and Cartier to Patek Philippe and Cincoro Tequila, we’ve curated the best luxury gifts in our holiday gift guide 2024.

Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences
Haute Residence

Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences

By Mary Gibson

As the first co-located W Hotels & Residences in the Western Hemisphere, this striking development is set to redefine the standard for opulent living and experiential hospitality.

Jean-Georges Vongerichten Shares His Top Holiday Entertaining Tips
Ambassador

Jean-Georges Vongerichten Shares His Top Holiday Entertaining Tips

By Laura Schreffler

2 Michelin starred chef and Haute Living ambassador Jean-Georges Vongerichten shares his top holiday entertaining tips.

Celebrate The Holidays In Style At Loews Regency New York Hotel
Haute Partners

Celebrate The Holidays In Style At Loews Regency New York Hotel

By Mary Gibson

New York City truly comes alive during the holidays, and there’s no better place to immerse yourself in the magic of the season than the Loews Regency New York Hotel.

The Official Haute Guide To Art Basel Miami Beach 2024
Art

The Official Haute Guide To Art Basel Miami Beach 2024

By Adrienne Faurote

From exclusive parties and art installations to fashion collaborations, here is the haute guide to Art Basel Miami Beach 2024.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black