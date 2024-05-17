An Inside Look At The Most Luxurious Hotel In San Miguel, The Rosewood San Miguel

Photo Credit: Rosewood San Miguel

The UNESCO World Heritage site of San Miguel de Allene is one of the most charming places in Mexico, if not the most charming. There are Spanish influences throughout this enchanting artists’ village nestled in the mountains north of Mexico City, highlighted by handsome colonial villas, cobblestone lanes, and church spires of central Mexico’s oldest town. Indeed, it feels more like a European town in village than it does a Mexican city. And here, this is truly only one luxury hotel that gets everything right, fully capturing the history, culture, and creativity of the enchanting city since its opening in 2011. Ideally situated for experiencing the stunning natural beauty of the Guanajuato region and exploring its many cultural attractions, the hotel features 67 beautifully appointed guest rooms and suites; Sense, A Rosewood Spa; 1826 Restaurant, offering traditional and innovative Mexican cuisine; Luna Rooftop Bar, overlooking the city’s iconic La Parroquia; event space; an outdoor amphitheater; and a collection of luxury private residences. Crafted by local artisans, the hotel features a hacienda-inspired aesthetic that offers guests a glimpse of historic Mexican architecture and design. Here is what to expect from our top hotel pick in San Miguel de Allende.

Rosewood San Miguel de Allende blends seamlessly with the town’s 19th-century Spanish colonial architecture. Its lobby, restaurant, and, indeed, even its rooms, showcase the rich cultural heritage and artistic expression that the city has become known for. All 67 rooms and suites offer spacious living areas, wood-beamed ceilings, and furnishings of the finest Mexican craftsmanship. Ground-level accommodations are graced with a private terrace and garden while rooms and suites on the second and third floors offer private balconies with views of El Centro, the lush gardens, and/or the pools. Junior suites range from 740 to 960 sq. ft. and luxury suites range from 1,000 to 1,300 sq. ft. A spectacular 3,000-sq.-ft., three-bedroom presidential penthouse suite boasts a separate dining area, three full baths, and multiple terraces. Each evening, thoughtful amenities — decadent chocolates served in jewel-like boxes, Mexican sweets appearing Willy Wonka-like by your beside, and more are presented with the utmost care.

The dining outlets here are lovely. There’s 1826 Restaurant, which offers high-end Mexican cuisine and a choice of dining al fresco on the patio amid the vibrant gardens surrounding La Casona or indoors in proximity to the restaurant’s bustling open artisan kitchen; 1826 Tequila Bar; Agua, the hotel’s poolside restaurant; and Luna Rooftop, its secret weapon. This is an outdoor restaurant and bar featuring the best views of the city and its stunning sunsets. The menu draws inspiration from Mediterranean culinary traditions, infused with a local reinterpretation and highlighting the richness of Mexican ingredients. Every dish is fabulous (and the property’s delightful brand-made wine is also available, a must on sultry summer days).

Coming soon to the property is a sexy new cocktail bar that was unveiled during North America’s 50 Best Bars ceremony weekend in April. The exclusive event took place in the clandestine subterranean space that will eventually house the speakeasy venue, offering guests a glimpse of the prohibition era inspired ambiance, décor, and cocktail culture. As part of the celebration, the property, in collaboration with Reserva de La Famila, Jose Cuervo, welcomed cocktail artists from three esteemed bars in Europe including two from Rosewood sister properties: Scarfes Bar of Rosewood London, Bar Les Ambassadeurs of Hotel de Crillon in Paris, and HIMKOK, the Norwegian cocktail spot ranked No. 10 on the list of the World’s 50 Best Bars (2023). Each bartender showcased a distinctive cocktail that embodies the spirit of their internationally recognized bar – adding to the allure of this prestigious, celebratory event. The formal name of Rosewood San Miguel de Allende’s new speakeasy is yet to be revealed, and the opening date is slated for late 2024. According to Managing Director Guillermo Varela Mata, “The country’s hottest, sexiest red velvet speakeasy bar awaits, boasting an incredible entertainment lineup, world-class cocktails, and exciting partnerships and pop-ups with renowned mixologists from around the globe. This is the spot to be.”

The property’s pool offers cabana service with the aforementioned poolside fare from Agua for those who prefer to relax after a day of sightseeing in the culturally renowned area.

San Miguel’s recognized positive energy envelops this Sense spa, a signature of the Rosewood brand. The world-class sanctuary offers a full range of therapies, treatments, massages, and facials that embrace San Miguel de Allende’s rich natural environment and deep-rooted cultural heritage. These include the following:

Lost Remedies Menu – These wellness experiences are inspired by the Otomi civilization, an ancient and Indigenous culture of central Mexico that pre-dates the Aztec people. The Otomi maintained an exceptional knowledge of astronomy and in particular the connection between astrophysical and herbal healing. Our Los Remedies treatments nod to the Otomi’s heritage of lunar mysticism and its emphasis on harnessing the power of nature’s cyclical energy to improve physical and mental strength.

Sense Massages – Inspired by our Sense of Place philosophy, our massages feature local aromas and ancient healing practices, as well as nod to San Miguel de Allende’s storied heritage as a city built upon a bedrock of quartz crystal, known for its powerful influence on energy and inner balance.

Sense of Body – Invigorate your skin with a lavender or mole scrub featuring locally derived and plant-based ingredients that exfoliate, moisturize, and improve circulation. This luxuriant scrub is followed by a purifying massage and healing quartz crystal cleansing ritual.

Treatments often incorporate indigenous botanicals and aromas from the nearby Guanajuato highlands, which have long been harnessed for their healing properties. Separate facilities for men and women feature sauna and steam, while a spacious and luxuriously appointed fitness center offers state-of-the-art facilities, as well as personal trainers, yoga, and Pilates instruction. While there is no salon on property, the hotel does have access to stylists who can offer in-room services for special occasions.

As with many hotels, the extras are often as important as its rooms and F&B offerings. The Rosewood San Miguel does NOT disappoint. Below are just some of the curated offerings and activities available for guests.

Tequila Tastings: Guests learn about the history of tequila, the distillation process, the different types and the appropriate way to drink in this tequila-tasting class. The legendary liquor is enjoying a renaissance among trendsetters and connoisseurs worldwide. The resort’s Tequileros will conduct lessons for several guests up to a maximum of 10. Graduates receive an official diploma.

La Olla Cooking Class: A unique cooking class experience for those foodies who want to learn the secrets of the Mexican kitchen. “La Olla” (the pot) is the center of traditional Mexican cuisine. Each class starts in early morning with a chef-guided visit to an organic farm where vegetables are grown. Guests assist the chef in selecting the needed ingredients, learn how to cook them, and enjoy a well-earned lunch with a tequila or mezcal.

Men in White: A special program for guests who wish to hone their skills and impress their loved ones with professional culinary creations. Hotel chefs assist as you chop, slice, sauté and decorate a meal to remember.

WHAT TO DO IN SAN MIGUEL

Within the town of San Miguel there are numerous activities and attractions within a short distance from the resort. In the surrounding towns, villages and countryside, there are abundant activities and attractions, our favorite of which are the following:

Wine Tasting: Believe it or not, Mexico has some pretty spectacular wine, and there isn’t an experience as authentic or homey as that of Dos Buhos (Two Owls), a family owned wine and art escape just 20 minutes from the city center, where one can enjoy lovely conversation alongside one of only two certified, organic Mexican wines. This is a rare treat, and one that shouldn’t be missed.

Casa Dragones Tasting Room: The luxurious tequila brand is positioning their San Miguel tasting room – highlighted in its signature shade of blue — as “the world’s smallest tequila bar.” It’s an experience tequila aficionados will savor (and sip at) to be sure, and it’s a lovely space to boot with the use of 4,000 obsidian tiles crafted from the iconic Mexican stone found in Casa Dragones’ agave fields.

Art Classes: San Miguel is a living world of art with numerous institutes, studios and workshops offering a variety of classes in different art forms including painting, sketching, sculpture, pottery, jewelry, photography and many others.

Festivals: Throughout the year there are numerous festivals both in San Miguel and in the surrounding towns and villages. Especially interesting are the Easter parades, Dia de los Locos festival, Independence Day festivities in mid-September and New Year’s celebrations. There are also jazz and classical music festivals and a variety of art and cultural festivals throughout the year.

City Tours: There are a variety of cultural and entertaining tours of the city that can be done on foot, by bicycle or by trolley bus. Explore the cobblestone streets and discover the colonial architecture that makes the town so charming. Visit the house of Ignacio Allende, San Miguel’s most famous citizen and the liberator of Mexico from Spanish rule some 200 years ago. The Rosewood offers personally curated walking and driving tours.

Hiking, Biking, Horseback Riding, and ATV Tours: Around San Miguel there are many interesting paths and trails that showcase the picturesque countryside. For birdwatchers, the Mexican Audubon Society is headquartered in San Miguel and offers regular guided excursions.

Golf: There are two golf courses in town, Club de Golf Malanquin and the new Club de Golf Las Ventanas, a Nick Faldo-designed, 18-hole course with great views of the city skyline.

Hot Thermal Springs: Located on the outskirts of San Miguel are several thermal spas where visitors can relax in both warm and hot, mineral water pools fed by the underground springs. Combine this with one of our signature spa treatments for an unforgettable experience to leave your body feeling completely relaxed and recharged.

Excursions and Tours: Close to San Miguel are several interesting towns and cultural sites including the recently excavated, Toltec ruins at La Cañada de la Virgin about 25 kms outside of the city. The nearby town of Dolores Hidalgo is famed as the center of Talavera pottery and it was also the base where the Mexican troops gathered at the start of the War of Independence. The city of Guanajuato is well worth a visit to see the underground roads and colonial architecture that are particular to this area as well as the Mummies of Guanajuato exhibit. The city was also the home of Diego Riviera, the famed painter and muralist, and there is a museum with a large collection of his work.

Art, Antique & Handicraft Shopping: San Miguel is renowned for its amazing shopping which can become an adventure in itself as you explore the shops and galleries tucked away in the narrow streets and patios of the city. The city is home to a large artistic colony and the studios and galleries offer a plethora of original artworks in different styles and materials. Artisans from around central Mexico display their wares in the artisan market close to the center of town and in numerous shops and arcades around the city. The city also boasts its own glass factory, Guajuye, where hand-blown Mexican glass can be purchased.

The Rosewood San Miguel de Allende is located at Nemesio Diez 11, Zona Centro, 37700 San Miguel de Allende, Gto., Mexico