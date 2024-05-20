Photo Credit: Katie Reporto

Dear readers, Lady Whistledown has an extremely excellent secret to share… and it is this: a completely non-scandalous but entirely delicious menu of Bridgerton-inspired cocktails in the form of a “Spill the Tea” menu have popped up at Ever Bar, located at the Kimpton Everly in Los Angeles, in celebration of the hit Netflix series’ third season. Guests can indulge in a curated selection of bespoke cocktails, such as “A Band of Thugs,” featuring gin and matcha syrup, and “Tea in Tarnish,” a concoction of earl grey and chamomile infused rum with hints of ginger and smoky Laphroaig. Each cocktail will be served with a gossip card garnish, with prompts like “Never have I ever,” so guests can spill the tea like Lady Whistledown.

Photo Credit: Katie Reporto

Our favorite libation from the menu is the “Band of Thugs.” Discover how to make it below!

1.5 oz Gin

.5 oz Matcha Syrup (1:1 – Matcha Tea: Sugar)

.5 oz lemon Juice

.5 oz Coconut water

.5 oz Acquafaba (6 dashes of Fee bros. Foamer)

Directions: Shake, fine strain, and serve in a coupe glass. Garnish with a Dehydrated orange and matcha powder

Photo Credit: Joliet/Kimpton Everly

Everly Bar is located at the Kimpton Everly Hotel, 1800 Argyle Ave, Los Angeles, 90028