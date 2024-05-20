Cocktail Of The Week: Try The Bridgerton-Inspired Menu At LA’s Ever Bar
Photo Credit: Katie Reporto
Dear readers, Lady Whistledown has an extremely excellent secret to share… and it is this: a completely non-scandalous but entirely delicious menu of Bridgerton-inspired cocktails in the form of a “Spill the Tea” menu have popped up at Ever Bar, located at the Kimpton Everly in Los Angeles, in celebration of the hit Netflix series’ third season. Guests can indulge in a curated selection of bespoke cocktails, such as “A Band of Thugs,” featuring gin and matcha syrup, and “Tea in Tarnish,” a concoction of earl grey and chamomile infused rum with hints of ginger and smoky Laphroaig. Each cocktail will be served with a gossip card garnish, with prompts like “Never have I ever,” so guests can spill the tea like Lady Whistledown.
Photo Credit: Katie Reporto
Our favorite libation from the menu is the “Band of Thugs.” Discover how to make it below!
- 1.5 oz Gin
- .5 oz Matcha Syrup (1:1 – Matcha Tea: Sugar)
- .5 oz lemon Juice
- .5 oz Coconut water
- .5 oz Acquafaba (6 dashes of Fee bros. Foamer)
- Directions: Shake, fine strain, and serve in a coupe glass. Garnish with a Dehydrated orange and matcha powder
Photo Credit: Joliet/Kimpton Everly
Everly Bar is located at the Kimpton Everly Hotel, 1800 Argyle Ave, Los Angeles, 90028
Related Articles
Embark On A Magical Adventure With Louis Vuitton’s Holiday Campaign
The latest campaign celebrates Louis Vuitton’s signature love of travel and the joy of the holiday season.
Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas
This week’s cocktail pick is Lost Spirits, a collection of cocktails carefully curated to pay homage to vintage Vegas at Velveteen Rabbit.
Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping
Black Friday has arrived, bringing the perfect chance to stock up on beauty essentials and score incredible gifts for your loved ones.
The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones
From Chanel and Cartier to Patek Philippe and Cincoro Tequila, we’ve curated the best luxury gifts in our holiday gift guide 2024.
Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences
As the first co-located W Hotels & Residences in the Western Hemisphere, this striking development is set to redefine the standard for opulent living and experiential hospitality.
Jean-Georges Vongerichten Shares His Top Holiday Entertaining Tips
2 Michelin starred chef and Haute Living ambassador Jean-Georges Vongerichten shares his top holiday entertaining tips.
Latest Stories
Trending Articles
Related Articles
Embark On A Magical Adventure With Louis Vuitton’s Holiday Campaign
The latest campaign celebrates Louis Vuitton’s signature love of travel and the joy of the holiday season.
Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas
This week’s cocktail pick is Lost Spirits, a collection of cocktails carefully curated to pay homage to vintage Vegas at Velveteen Rabbit.
Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping
Black Friday has arrived, bringing the perfect chance to stock up on beauty essentials and score incredible gifts for your loved ones.
The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones
From Chanel and Cartier to Patek Philippe and Cincoro Tequila, we’ve curated the best luxury gifts in our holiday gift guide 2024.
Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences
As the first co-located W Hotels & Residences in the Western Hemisphere, this striking development is set to redefine the standard for opulent living and experiential hospitality.
Jean-Georges Vongerichten Shares His Top Holiday Entertaining Tips
2 Michelin starred chef and Haute Living ambassador Jean-Georges Vongerichten shares his top holiday entertaining tips.
Subscribe to Haute Living
Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep
Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.
Haute Black Membership
Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences
Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events