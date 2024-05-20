HB
Cocktail of the Week, Haute Wine + Spirits | May 20, 2024

Cocktail Of The Week: Try The Bridgerton-Inspired Menu At LA’s Ever Bar

Cocktail of the Week, Haute Wine + Spirits | May 20, 2024
Laura Schreffler
By Laura Schreffler

Spill The TeaPhoto Credit: Katie Reporto

Dear readers, Lady Whistledown has an extremely excellent secret to share… and it is this: a completely non-scandalous but entirely delicious menu of Bridgerton-inspired cocktails in the form of a “Spill the Tea” menu have popped up at Ever Bar, located at the Kimpton Everly in Los Angeles, in celebration of the hit Netflix series’ third season. Guests can indulge in a curated selection of bespoke cocktails, such as “A Band of Thugs,” featuring gin and matcha syrup, and “Tea in Tarnish,” a concoction of earl grey and chamomile infused rum with hints of ginger and smoky Laphroaig. Each cocktail will be served with a gossip card garnish, with prompts like “Never have I ever,” so guests can spill the tea like Lady Whistledown.

Spill The TeaPhoto Credit: Katie Reporto

Our favorite libation from the menu is the “Band of Thugs.” Discover how to make it below!

  • 1.5 oz Gin
  • .5 oz Matcha Syrup (1:1 – Matcha Tea: Sugar)
  • .5 oz lemon Juice
  • .5 oz Coconut water
  • .5 oz Acquafaba (6 dashes of Fee bros. Foamer)
  • Directions: Shake, fine strain, and serve in a coupe glass. Garnish with a Dehydrated orange and matcha powder
    Kimpton Everly Photo Credit: Joliet/Kimpton Everly

Everly Bar is located at the Kimpton Everly Hotel, 1800 Argyle Ave, Los Angeles, 90028

Related Articles

Embark On A Magical Adventure With Louis Vuitton’s Holiday Campaign
Fashion

Embark On A Magical Adventure With Louis Vuitton’s Holiday Campaign

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

The latest campaign celebrates Louis Vuitton’s signature love of travel and the joy of the holiday season. 

Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas
Haute Wine + Spirits

Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas

By Laura Schreffler

This week’s cocktail pick is Lost Spirits, a collection of cocktails carefully curated to pay homage to vintage Vegas at Velveteen Rabbit.

Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping
Haute Beauty

Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping

By Grace Sarkisian

Black Friday has arrived, bringing the perfect chance to stock up on beauty essentials and score incredible gifts for your loved ones.

The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones
Top Main Featured News

The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones

By Adrienne Faurote

From Chanel and Cartier to Patek Philippe and Cincoro Tequila, we’ve curated the best luxury gifts in our holiday gift guide 2024.

Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences
Haute Residence

Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences

By Mary Gibson

As the first co-located W Hotels & Residences in the Western Hemisphere, this striking development is set to redefine the standard for opulent living and experiential hospitality.

Jean-Georges Vongerichten Shares His Top Holiday Entertaining Tips
Ambassador

Jean-Georges Vongerichten Shares His Top Holiday Entertaining Tips

By Laura Schreffler

2 Michelin starred chef and Haute Living ambassador Jean-Georges Vongerichten shares his top holiday entertaining tips.

Latest Stories

  • Embark On A Magical Adventure With Louis Vuitton’s Holiday Campaign
    Fashion

    Embark On A Magical Adventure With Louis Vuitton’s Holiday Campaign

  • Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas
    Haute Wine + Spirits

    Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas

  • Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping
    Haute Beauty

    Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping

  • The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones
    Top Main Featured News

    The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones

  • Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences
    Haute Residence

    Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences

Embark On A Magical Adventure With Louis Vuitton’s Holiday Campaign
Fashion

Embark On A Magical Adventure With Louis Vuitton’s Holiday Campaign

Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas
Haute Wine + Spirits

Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas

Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping
Haute Beauty

Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping

The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones
Top Main Featured News

The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones

Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences
Haute Residence

Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences

Trending Articles

Related Articles

Embark On A Magical Adventure With Louis Vuitton’s Holiday Campaign
Fashion

Embark On A Magical Adventure With Louis Vuitton’s Holiday Campaign

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

The latest campaign celebrates Louis Vuitton’s signature love of travel and the joy of the holiday season. 

Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas
Haute Wine + Spirits

Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas

By Laura Schreffler

This week’s cocktail pick is Lost Spirits, a collection of cocktails carefully curated to pay homage to vintage Vegas at Velveteen Rabbit.

Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping
Haute Beauty

Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping

By Grace Sarkisian

Black Friday has arrived, bringing the perfect chance to stock up on beauty essentials and score incredible gifts for your loved ones.

The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones
Top Main Featured News

The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones

By Adrienne Faurote

From Chanel and Cartier to Patek Philippe and Cincoro Tequila, we’ve curated the best luxury gifts in our holiday gift guide 2024.

Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences
Haute Residence

Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences

By Mary Gibson

As the first co-located W Hotels & Residences in the Western Hemisphere, this striking development is set to redefine the standard for opulent living and experiential hospitality.

Jean-Georges Vongerichten Shares His Top Holiday Entertaining Tips
Ambassador

Jean-Georges Vongerichten Shares His Top Holiday Entertaining Tips

By Laura Schreffler

2 Michelin starred chef and Haute Living ambassador Jean-Georges Vongerichten shares his top holiday entertaining tips.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black