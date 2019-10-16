Wouldn’t you like to know where A-listers dine when they come to town? In a city like Las Vegas, with its glitz and glam, you’re bound to see a celebrity (or two) when you’re out and about. Whether it’s before or after an awards show, a nightclub appearance or just a night out with close family and friends, celebrities love to dine out at these luxe restaurants, and you should, too.

TAO Asian Bistro

Photo Credit: Global Media Group

With outposts in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and Las Vegas, this award-winning Pan Asian restaurant has become one of the top destinations for A-listers. Since opening in 2005, TAO Asian Bistro at The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas has attracted powerhouse celebrities such as Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Foxx, Kim Kardashian and Diddy. TAO is more than just a restaurant, it’s an experience complete with an in-house DJ, bar and lounge and a top-rated nightclub upstairs where many celebs keep the party going.

LAVO Italian Restaurant & Lounge

Photo Credit: Al Powers/Powers Imagery

LAVO Italian Restaurant & Lounge at The Palazzo comes from TAO Group, the same creators of TAO Asian Bistro, so you know it’s a hit. Since its opening, the upscale restaurant has hosted big-names such as Katy Perry, Rihanna, Joe Manganiello, Mario Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashanti, and we see why. LAVO stuns with its Mediterranean and Italian design with golden accents, mirrored walls and glamourous chandeliers throughout the main dining room. On the menu, you’ll find LAVO’s signature Kobe meatballs, pasta, house specialties and brunch on the weekends.

STK

Photo Credit: STK Las Vegas

STK is considered one of the sexiest steakhouses around. Located at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, some of the A-listers who have noshed here include John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Halle Berry, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Drake. STK’s executive chef Stephen Hopcraft from Bravo’s Top Chef serves up a variety of premium cuts, in addition to entrees such as the Colorado lamb chops, braised short ribs and sea bass. STK keeps the vibe lively while you dine with an in-house DJ and bustling bar scene.

Beauty & Essex

Photo Credit: Al Powers

Tao Group’s trendy restaurant Beauty & Essex is not only a favorite among celebrities in Los Angeles and New York, but also in Las Vegas. Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has hosted celebrities such as Madonna, Ariana Grande, Ciara, Halsey, Wilmer Valderrama and Kevn Hart. It’s all about elegance, class and sophistication. Have a few drinks in the lounge before making your way to the beautiful jewel-box dining rooms for dinner. Menu highlights include grilled cheese smoked bacon and tomato soup dumplings, roasted bone marrow, oven-braised chicken meatballs, Korean fried chicken, vegan specialties and 40-day dry-aged tomahawk ribeye.

Hakkasan

Photo Credit: Denise Truscello

Hakkasan is a global success with locations in Miami, New York and Dubai, just to name a few. It’s also a celebrity mecca with stars such as Miley Cyrus, Jessica Alba, Anna Kendrick, Ke$ha and Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith spotted dining at the Las Vegas outpost at MGM Grand. Hakkasan captivates diners with authentic Cantonese cuisine. Try a little bit of everything with the Taste of Hakkasan featuring a selection of small plates, main entrees, side dishes and dessert. Dine in the main dining room or the secluded private dining on the second floor overlooking the scene below. Extend the evening with crafted cocktails by world-class mixologists or head up a few flights to the vibrant nightclub to catch acts like Calvin Harris and Steve Aoki behind the DJ booth.

Spago

Photo Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images

The Wolfgang Puck restaurant found new life when it opened in mid-2018 within Via Bellagio’s shopping promenade after being at The Forum Shops at Caesars for more than 25 years. Stars such as Jennifer Lopez, French Montana, DJ Khaled, Evan Ross, Ashley Simpson, Andy Cohen and T.I. got an exclusive first look at the new Spago before it opened. Menu specialties include the seasonal seafood tower, prime beef sliders, pan-seared black bass, wood-oven pizzas, housemade pasta and signature main entrees from the land and sea. The best part of it all is that it overlooks the Fountains of Bellagio.

CATCH

Photo Credit: Denise Truscello

CATCH at Aria Resort & Casino is quite a catch. Its grand opening weekend in 2018 attracted a slew of VIP guests including George Clooney, Cindy Crawford, Joey Fatone, Marlon Wayans, Kendall Jenner, The Chainsmokers, Floyd Mayweather, Jermaine Dupri, DJ Cassidy and Nas. Celebs love CATCH’s Asian-inspired sushi, seafood dishes and signature steaks. Menu favorites include the truffle sashimi with caviar and black truffle, sushi rolls, king crab tempura, Cantonese lobster, and the A5 Japanese Miyazaki Wagyu. Once you walk through the secret garden entryway you won’t want to leave. Come early for dinner and stay for late-night fun as CATCH features a separate bar area and private lounge reminiscent of a speakeasy.