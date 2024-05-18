Building Empire. Growing up in East Hampton, Long Island, John Cooney was always drawn to architecture. East Hampton and Naples have large tourist communities with opposite peak seasons. The architecture fascinated John from a young age. He began his career as a beach boy and then became a lifeguard, spending time admiring the oceanfront homes. These homes showcased a postmodern shingle style with cedar shingles, white trim, and windows, alongside sculptural modernist architecture. His curiosity led him to quit lifeguarding to work as a mason’s helper, a tough job that allowed him to explore construction sites and further his interest in architecture.

Photo Credit: Erik Kellar

“I was mixing mortar and carrying cement blocks; it was an extremely difficult job,” John reflects. “But I was actually on the sites now, and I was able to walk these homes and really see how they were put together, which furthered my interest in architecture, so I knew right away I didn’t want to be a builder; I wanted to design these homes.”

John went on to study architecture at Kent State University in Ohio. After college, despite a market downturn, he returned to the Hamptons for a summer internship that deepened his passion for architecture. However, the slow market prompted a move to Naples, where his sister and brother-in-law lived. His brother-in- law, a structural engineer, mentioned job opportunities, which led him to relocate to Naples 34 years ago. John started working for several firms, meeting his business partner Randall Stofft 28 years ago. Since then, they have expanded their business from two to 23 employees and opened three offices in Southwest Florida, including Delray Beach and Sarasota.

Recently, John and his team successfully concluded the construction of a 40,000-square-foot residence on Gordon Drive, marking the largest project their office has undertaken to date. The project saw a revival of the Mediterranean style that was once prevalent in their portfolio, which is interesting because it reflects a return to the roots that built their office.

“Our architectural approach is to meet the desires of our clients with designs that not only suit the Florida lifestyle but also use materials and design principles that stand the test of time,” expresses John. “Our logo might say ‘distinctive inspirational architecture,’ which, while not our mission statement, encapsulates the essence of our work. We strive to set trends, not follow them.”

John’s wife, Carrie, started working at 18 as a runner at the Chicago Board of Options Exchange. Carrie lost that job during the stock market crash on October 19, 1987, and then transitioned into retail. She worked in a clothing buyer’s office, and also in customer service at Carson, Pirie, Scott and Company Store. Eventually, Carrie moved to Naples for a change of scenery and quickly found a job in retail again.

How They Met. One night, while out with friends, she met John at a bar called Garrett’s, which is now The Spa at Naples Grande. That was in 1991, and their first date was on Keewaydin Island. Interestingly, John and Carrie never thought they would own a house there, but it truly came full circle.

Family First. The Naples Children & Education Foundation, founders of the Naples Winter Wine Festival, recently hired Stofft Cooney Architects to design its headquarters on Goodlett Road.

“We chose to undertake this project pro bono as part of our charitable mission,” states John. “While most of our commercial projects are paid, we actively support several charities, particularly those dear to my family. We’re incredibly proud of the NCEF headquarters. The Wine Festival has been a staple in this community for 24 years, and we are honored to have provided them with a permanent home.”

Carrie’s philanthropy journey began when her son Brett was diagnosed with autism. She got involved in fundraising at Naples Park Elementary. Carrie was drawn to helping the school with fundraisers and scholarships. When Brett attended the Eden School for Autism, Carrie joined the fundraising committee there and continued supporting various Collier County Public Schools’ initiatives.

Photo Credit: Erik KellarGiving Hearts. STARability was founded by a group of parents 40 years ago, seeking social opportunities for their adult children. It started with bowling leagues and dinners and grew as more families joined. In 2016, as Brett was aging out of the school system, Carrie and John couldn’t find a suitable day program for him, so Carrie developed one with Madison McNally, who specializes in adult transition programs. They planned to independently start this program, but Karen Govern, the CEO of STARability, learned of their efforts and incorporated it into their services. After a successful fundraising effort, they rebranded to focus more on abilities rather than disabilities.

Recently, STARability acquired a property on the corner of Immokalee Road and I-75 at the former Hodges University site. This site, now merged with another nonprofit whose music program they’ve incorporated, will be transformed into STARability’s permanent home in Collier County. STARability is set to renovate and expand a 42,000 square foot building to suit STARability’s future needs.

“We’re here to do a job, focused on creating outstanding architecture that enhances the community,” says John. “However, our charity work also plays a crucial role in enriching the local environment.”

Trailblazers is STARability’s program that provides vocational training and employment-based activities to help individuals develop skills and gain exposure to the work world.

“We’re committed to ensuring that Trailblazers and STARability not only serve our community, but also set a foundation for potential expansion,” states John. “My father, a former athletic director and football coach, taught me the value of hard work, which I apply to both my career and charity work. I strive to provide the best care possible, not to be the best charity but to do the best for those we serve.”

Regarding their recent property acquisition for STARability Foundation, John said it was a community effort, thanks to generous donations, including a $5 million leadership gift from Tom Golisano.

A Love Note To Others. “The best advice for couples is to communicate openly about what’s important to both of you,” expresses Carrie. “Identify the causes you’re passionate about and dedicate your time, talent, and resources as you’re able. While you may not always have financial resources to contribute, dedicating time to your chosen causes can be just as impactful.”