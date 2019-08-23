A family-style feast over the outdoor fire pit paired with Napa Valley-produced wines has become a calling card of Long Meadow Ranch over the past few years. The 2019 Live Fire Guest Chef Series by Long Meadow Ranch, organized as limited-edition Chef-designed dinners that span a period from late March to late September, were created to “bring together some of the most forward-thinking minds in sustainability and agriculture in support of a charitable cause,” said Executive Chef Stephen Barber of Farmstead. Every dinner ticket sold makes a difference in the community, as proceeds go directly to the Timothy W. Hall Foundation to serve the advocacy of innovative and cost-effective K-12 school programs.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Long Meadow Ranch

Past week, Farmstead collaborated with Executive Chef Cassidee Dabney of The Barn at Blackberry Farm in Walland, TN. As collaborators, both Barber and Dabney have similarly compelling views on the farm-to-table philosophy. While not – yet – an industry standard, both chefs acknowledged that sourcing local fresh food is an important step when creating any dish. “Sourcing and cooking your food with the seasons and supporting local agriculture is how we are supposed to be cooking; it’s how our grandparents did it and generations before them,” stated Dabney. Fortunately, both restaurants have been privy to convenient locations whether on their property or close by to provide their clientele with fresh ingredients from local farms, artisanal purveyors and ranchers.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Long Meadow Ranch

Prior to their current executive chef status, both Barber and Dabney worked in other US culinary centers that influenced their tastes. Barber started his career at City Grocery in Mississippi, where working with Chef John Currance provided him with the infrastructure for southern-style cooking. After soaking up the wealth of firsthand experience, Barber then moved to Miami which allowed him to discover his full culinary voice, which ultimately led him to Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch.

For Chef Dabney, several international assignments taught her a range of cooking recipes that she now assimilates into her work in California. “You have similar ingredients and flavor profiles around the world, but with different techniques, you can reflect or be inspired by an international cuisine. I love finding different spice mixes when I travel. At Long Meadow Ranch, they grow cumin, fennel, and coriander, which are the base of curries but not necessarily used a lot in the South in that preparation,” shared Dabney.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Long Meadow Ranch

For their collaborative menu, there was a mixture of ingredients provided by both Dabney’s Barn and Barber’s Farmstead that created a unique experience for the guests. It was the ultimate way for both chefs to create an experience that showcased their respective restaurants while working together as a cohesive unit. What a way to celebrate sustainability and agriculture in support of a great cause!

Don’t miss the last Live Fire Guest Chef dinner on Friday, September 27th, which will feature guest chef Howard Hanna of The Reiger located in Kansas City, MO. Alice Waters will be a special guest and tickets are priced at $170, which includes food, wine, tax, and gratuity.