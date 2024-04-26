HB
Fendi’s New Boutique In Cannes Opens Just In Time For Summer

Adrienne Faurote
Summer around the corner means one thing for the fashion industry: the opening of designer boutiques in some of our favorite summer destinations. Case in point: Fendi’s new boutique in Cannes. A city synonymous with glamour on the French Riviera, the Cannes Fendi boutique is situated in a prime location, making it a must-visit (and shop) during the summer holiday.

The boutique’s design, conceived by the Fendi Architecture Department, blends modern sophistication with elements of the Riviera’s scenic beauty. The store features a unique façade highlighted by artisanal glass lamps that mimic the verticality of a Mediterranean harbor’s lights, enhancing the interaction between the indoor and outdoor spaces. As guests step inside, they are greeted by a decor that draws heavily on nautical themes. The centerpiece is a striking cube crafted from three-dimensional ash wood and teak, reminiscent of a yacht’s deck, setting a luxurious yet inviting tone. The space is equipped with nautically inspired handles and embossed fabric niches that elegantly display Fendi’s iconic handbags, surrounded by chromed metal details.

Fendi's New Boutique In Cannes Opens Just In Time For SummerPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

Fendi's New Boutique In Cannes Opens Just In Time For SummerPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

The main retail area is adorned with Ocean travertine marble floors and walls, featuring aqua-green veins that echo the sea, complemented by travertine shelves against a backdrop of Fendi’s Pequin striped motif. This setting marries Fendi’s rich Roman heritage with modern design elements, such as square-section columns and ribbed marble, adorned with three-dimensional FF logos, a homage to Karl Lagerfeld’s enduring legacy.

Fendi's New Boutique In Cannes Opens Just In Time For SummerPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

The boutique’s men’s section is separated by the central cube, showcasing an array of ready-to-wear and accessories in a salon-like atmosphere, highlighted by a bespoke wooden table designed by Maxime Delcourt. This area transitions seamlessly into the women’s section, where the ambiance is defined by ribbed travertine and a three-dimensional rhombus pattern that enhances the sophisticated and warm environment. Upstairs, the boutique offers an exclusive VIP area and a private terrace with breathtaking views of the iconic Croisette. This space is designed for privacy and luxury, featuring walls and ceilings in handmade warm concrete and dark Wenge wood parquet. It opens onto a terrace where travertine tiles and a wood and fabric pergola offer a tranquil retreat for guests.

Fendi's New Boutique In Cannes Opens Just In Time For SummerPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

With each design detail, from the ground floor’s reflection of water lights to the VIP terrace overlooking the sea, Fendi has created a space that perfectly embodies the spirit of the French Riviera—and we’re almost positive there will be some incredibly cool boutique-exclusive items.

