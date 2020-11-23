Francis Ford Coppola
Where To Pick Up From Or Dine-In This Thanksgiving In Miami

City Guide, Haute Cuisine, News

Give thanks this holiday with your family and loved ones and head to one of these delicious and hospitable Miami restaurants for a memorable Thanksgiving. 

IL MULINO NEW YORK AT ACQUALINA RESORT 

Acqualina ThanksgivingPhoto Credit: Acqualina Resort & Residences

There are few places as magical and high-end as the prestigious Acqualina Resort & Residences. If you prefer to dine-in at Il Mulino, guests can indulge in a prix-fixe menu for $60/person, which includes organic roasted turkey, fresh cranberry sauce, walnut and sausage stuffing, sauteed green beans, mashed potatoes and pumpkin cheesecake. Those staying at the hotel in an oceanfront suite or higher can opt for in-suite dining, which is prepared by the talented Il Mulino team with a traditional Thanksgiving menu + all the trimmings, as well as a choice of red or white wine. Guests must make reservations five days in advance, and there is a minimum of 4 guests to book the suite experience. For more information or reservations, call 305.918.8000 or visit www.acqualinaresort.com.

BELLINI AT MR C COCONUT GROVE 

Bellini Restaurant & Bar_MrCCoconutGrovePhoto Credit: James McDonald

Head to the elegant Bellini restaurant at MR. C Coconut Grove for incredible hospitality and a mouth-watering meal including turkey, truffles and so much more this Thanksgiving. The restaurant will be offering two menus—one Thanksgiving menu or a Truffle Tasting menu for those looking for extra decadence this holiday. For reservations, please call (305) 800-7672

MILA 

MILAPhoto Credit: MILA

Located on Lincoln Road, MILA has become one of Miami’s newest and hottest destinations for dining out. On Thanksgiving, the restaurant will be open offering an a la carte menu, or a prix-fixe menu at $36/person that includes one special appetizer and one special entree (baby chicken, barley miso, shwarma spice or pickled figs) and one special dessert for an extra $12. All of MILA’s spices are picked and or developed in collaboration with Lior from La Boite NY, which makes the meal extra-tasty. Also available is a special Thanksgiving cocktail—Pilgrim’s Punch. To make a reservation, please visit milarestaurant.com.

ST. REGIS BAL HARBOUR 

St. Regis Bal HarbourPhoto Credit: St. Regis Bal Harbour

The beautiful, oceanfront St. Regis Bal Harbour will be offering a specially curated family-style menu at both La Gourmandise and in their private dining space with a prix-fixe menu that ranges from $65 per person (Turkey) to $85 per person (Prime Ribeye) and includes delectable dishes such as cornbread stuffing with Italian sausage and caramelized onions, creamy mashed potatoes with parmesan and chives, and chocolate bourbon pecan pie for dessert. If you prefer to dine at home, they will also be offering a to-go menu for $250 and will serve a family of four. To indulge in their to-go option, orders can be made by calling 305-993-0700 by 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 21 for a Wednesday, November 25 pickup.

HABITAT AT 1 HOTEL SOUTH BEACH 

HabitatPhoto Credit: 1 Hotel South Beach

This year, guests and locals alike can indulge in Habitat at 1 Hotel‘s Thanksgiving brunch that will feature a raw bar, chef carving station, pasta station, and a seasonal dish station that includes brussels sprouts, sweet potatoes and cornbread cranberry stuffing. For dessert, choose from a selection of apple cider panna cotta, ginger snap tres leches, pumpkin rolls, spiced pumpkin pie and bourbon pecan pie. Thanksgiving brunch is available for $95++ for adults and $45++ for children. The all-you-can-drink Aperol Spritz Station is available for $25 per person and Thanksgiving cocktails such as the Plymouth Rock or Clarified Pilgrim Milk Punch are available for $14. To make a reservation, please call (833) 625-3111. 

L’ATELIER BY JOEL ROBUCHON 

L'Atelier Photo Credit: Ricardo Mejia

For those looking to dine out in luxury, book your table at the world-renowned L’Atelier Joël Robuchon in the Miami Design District, which will be offering a four-course pix-fixe menu for Thanksgiving priced at $145/person. Dinner starts out with L’Atelier’s signature amuse-bouche, and each course thereafter has options of various L’Atelier favorites, giving guests the opportunity to create their own tasting menu experience. A traditional Thanksgiving turkey, La Dinde, will be a part of the offerings as well as the late Joël Robuchon’s beloved and famed mashed potatoes. The restaurant will offer the specialty Thanksgiving menu from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 26. Reservations are highly encouraged and can be made online at www.latelier-miami.com.

