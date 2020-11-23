For its latest men’s launch, Louis Vuitton has partnered with the National Basketball Association (NBA) for a capsule collection called LVxNBA, by Men’s Artistic Director Virgil Abloh. Additionally, a virtual selling experience coinciding with this launch is now live at the iconic Madison Square Garden (MSG) in New York City.

Combining technology with style and sport, the MSG Virtual Selling Experience depicts the arena in a completely different way, with the Louis Vuitton emblem at center court together with the NBA logo, while the clothing is presented via drone footage. Users can explore each piece close-up to view the smallest of details, and can make their purchases online, as well.

The LVxNBA Capsule Collection itself marries two iconic institutions from France and from the U.S. Motifs from the basketball world are merged with those of the fashion House, as imagined by Virgil Abloh. The pieces—such as a grey cashmere tracksuit, a blue, hooded leather jacket and a Keepall with netted side details—represent three different key moments in an NBA player’s professional life: travel, game arrivals and press conferences. Red, blue and white coloring from the NBA logo is represented prominently alongside key LV codes like Monogram print and classic shapes. A special piece, the LVxNBA Trunk, is a double-door wardrobe trunk to house ready-to-wear, accessories and footwear. Scroll to see some of the pieces from the collection; click here to visit the House’s website and click here for the MSG Virtual Selling Experience.

Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton