The hospitality industry in Miami is coming back alive as the state has been given the green light to proceed back to normal operations with some safety and health restrictions implemented by the city. Reopening on October 7th are Miami Design District favorites, L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon Miami, Le Jardiner and Frohzen following months of closure due to the pandemic outbreak.

The eateries will be following all safety protocols and guidance from the CDC, local government and health officials to ensure that diners and staff are in a safe environment, including socially distanced tables, sanitation and mask requirements for staff and guests when not seated at the table.

The most formal of the three concepts, L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon—the famed Michelin-lauded dining concept from the late chef Joël Robuchon—will offer both indoor and outdoor dining upon reopening, with its chef’s counter, indoor dining room and second-floor balcony terrace seating. Guests can once again embark on a terrific culinary journey dining on the restaurant’s cherished dishes including the hamachi tartare, miso-glazed Maine lobster, grilled wagyu ribcap and more. L’Atelier will be open for dinner service Tuesdays through Saturdays from 5-10 p.m. For reservations, please visit www.latelier-miami.com.

Invest Hospitality’s more casual, vegetable-driven concept, Le Jardinier, will reopen, bringing back Michelin-starred chef Alain Verzeroli’s locally-sourced and seasonal ingredient-driven menus highlighting seafood and vegetable dishes perfected with classic French technique. With the reopening, Le Jardinier will debut an expanded outdoor dining area, now able to seat 64 people outdoors with proper social distance spacing throughout with an outdoor pergola. Indoors, there is room for 24 seats. Also new is Le Jardinier’s To-Go concept, which will launch with the reopening, allowing diners to enjoy the cuisine from the comfort of their homes. Le Jardinier will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 5-10 p.m. with lunch offerings soon to follow. Reservations can be made at www.lejardinier-miami.com.

For dessert, diners can indulge in Invest Hospitality’s beloved high-end dessert concept, Frohzen, just a few steps away from L’Atelier and Le Jardinier, offering ice cream, ice cream cupcakes, macaron ice cream sandwiches, ice cream “cake-sicles” and other mouth-watering treats from Michelin-starred Executive Pastry Chef Salvatore Martone. Additionally, you can find the team around the Design District neighborhood with their new Frohzen ice cream carts, which will debut following the reopenings. Frohzen will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 1-7 p.m.

