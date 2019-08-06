Photo Credit: MILA

Miami’s Lincoln Road is about to get a new culinary destination, brought by Gregory and Marine Galy. Entitled MILA, the “MediterrAsian” restaurant is poised to be one of the city’s newest hot spots, presenting a unique and memorable sensory experience. Indicative of its name, the cuisine will dabble in both the Mediterranean and Asian cuisines, fusing together the best of both and introducing beautiful and creative dishes with sensorial textures and flavors. Another key aspect of the concept is its lounge and mixology bar, boasting an extensive bar program, curated by DIAGEO World Class award-winning mixologists Jennifer Le Nechet and Mido Yahi. Helming the kitchen will be Executive Chef Nicolas Mazier, who previously served as the head chef of Madrid-born TATEL in Miami Beach.

Photo Credit: MILA

The stunning, 13,000 square-foot concept will offer both indoor and outdoor seating in a truly breathtaking atmosphere, bringing forth elements of nature, while maintaining the five pillars of MILA’s DNA (food, mixology, design, ambiance and people). Tapping interior designer Olya Volkova, MILA’s design features simplistic elements such as reclaimed woods, unpolished floors, untainted stones, handmade linen and cotton fabrics, that create a serene, yet luxurious setting.

Photo Credit: MILA

Paying homage to Japan’s Wabi Sabi—whose philosophy encourages us to embrace life’s unpredictability and accept imperfections as beauty—the space incorporates sculptures, paintings and ceramics made of metal, clay and wood elements, as well as plenty of lush greenery. To give the space a signature and recognizable element, the team also went so far as to utilize luxury scenting brand Aroma360 to give the restaurant its own signature scent—incorporating shiso leaves, yuzu, palo santo, suede, patchouli and vetiver—to greet guests upon arrival.

Photo Credit: MILA

“Not just a restaurant concept, MILA was created with the intent of giving guests a place to slow down, disconnect from the outside world and live in the moment with loved ones,” says co-owner Marine. “Considering that food is love and life, MILA is the perfect opportunity to find peace and relax as they immerse themselves in the sanctuary.”

Photo Credit: MILA

In the kitchen, chef Mazier has created an artfully balanced menu with dishes ranging from Japanese Bouillabaisse Soup to a Daikon Salad Crab “Roll” with Lobster Bisque and Ossetra Caviar; Seared Wagyu Carpaccio with black garlic emulsion and black truffle; Colorado Lamb Chop with Shiso Cilantro Pesto; Zucchini Flowers and Ricotta Ravioli in a miso truffle broth; and so much more. The bar program will complement the innovative dishes, boasting two bar areas: the main bar and V by MILA (pronounced “Five” by MILA).

Photo Credit: MILA

V by MILA will serve as the outdoor bar area, inviting guests to experience a special, avant-garde imbibing experience. The team describes it as similar to an omakase experience, which allows us to “leave it up to you [the chef]”. The bar offers eight signature cocktails that incorporate grand presentation and theatrical elements, utilizing liquid nitrogen, foams, gels, dry ice, no ice and fire. Guests can also expect that the expert bar team is able to whip up additional surprise creations, taking advantage of its extensive (and sometimes unusual) ingredients.

Photo Credit: MILA

While MILA is still some weeks away from opening, we can wait in anticipation for a concept that’s poised to be extremely unique, inviting and adventurous. Backed by the former president of Fig & Olive, Gregory Galy, guests can expect the very best in all elements of hospitality as he brings his expertise with a phenomenal team.

Photo Credit: MILA

“MILA appeals to inquisitive people, explorers and experience-seekers who have experienced culture and destinations and have an appetite for discovery, newness and having a good time,” says CEO and co-founder Gregory. “MILA is the ideal place for those who appreciate luxury and refinement in an understated, relaxed environment and define themselves by their experiences.”

For more information, please visit its site here. MILA is located at 800 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139.