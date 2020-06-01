1 Hotel South Beach Reopens With New Safety Protocols

Photo Credit: 1 Hotel South Beach

As of today, SH Hotels & Resorts’ 1 Hotel South Beach has reopened its doors after close to two months of closing down due to the COVID-19 outbreak. With new, diligent safety and hygiene guidelines, the stunning Miami Beach property will welcome guests back to enjoy its luxurious and eco-conscious offerings. Following both CDC and state government guidelines, the hotel will reopen with its newly-appointed Director of Environmental Health & Safety, who will oversee the implementation of new safety procedures, which includes:

Prior to returning to work, all staff will be required to take a COVID-19 test and test negative, as well as complete new onboarding and ongoing training sessions. In addition, they will have to pass a written exam on the new safety protocols to ensure that they are understood and implemented effectively across the property

All guest rooms, elevators and public spaces will be completely sanitized using hospital-grade EPA approved agents and virus-eliminating technologies

The property entrances will have Thermal Temperature Scans, which everyone must pass through. Those with a temperature over 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit will have to undergo further testing in a private area. If still over and they are a hotel guest, they will be quarantined to their room and non-hotel guests will have to leave the property

Team members will follow the same guidelines as above and will be asked to return home if their temperature reads above the limit

Masks will be enforced on the property at all times—if someone does not have one, the hotel will provide one

Touchless sanitizer stations throughout the property

Social distancing and sanitation guidance displayed with signage and monitoring throughout the property

Elevators will be monitored to practice social distancing and will be sanitized by EPA approved agents and UV technology wand after every use

In-room air filtration systems through Dyson that feature UV and HEPA filters are available upon request

Photo Credit: 1 Hotel South Beach

Air quality and water quality tests

In addition to the thorough, above safety measures, the hotel will go above and beyond to make sure hotel guests and visitors feel safe from the moment they check-in, utilizing UV sanitation throughout, temperature scans and contactless service and communication as much as possible. The 1 Hotel South Beach invites guests to return to its property and get back to enjoying all of the aspects they knew and loved before—such as its picturesque rooftop pool and dining destination, Watr—so long as they follow its guidelines to ensure that everyone is safe and healthy.

As far as the common spaces are concerned, dining destinations throughout the property will follow the same state guidelines, with servers wearing masks and gloves at all times, new floorplans that abide by social distancing restrictions of being six feet apart. The pools will open and be cleaned using sand filtration, as well as ozone and UV lights, while the Beach Club, gym and spa will open in a phased-in approach following Miami Beach regulations.

We are excited to welcome back one of Miami Beach’s most beloved properties. Support our local businesses, and remember to practice social distancing and sanitation guides always!

The opening rates for the hotel will start at $409. For reservation and more information visit www.1hotels.com/south-beach or contact 1.833.625.3111.

Photo Credit: 1 Hotel South Beach