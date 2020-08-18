Acqualina Resort & Residences Continues To Set New Awards Records For 2020

Photo Credit: Acqualina Resort & Residences

While the hospitality industry may be having a trying year, the prestigious Acqualina Resort & Residences has continued to prove its excellence as it was recently recognized with three awards in the 2020 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards by USA Today. The accolades include being named the #1 Best Destination Resort in the United States, the #1 Best Waterfront Hotel in the United States, and their Forbes 5-star rated Acqualina Spa by ESPA was also awarded the #1 Best Hotel Spa in the United States.

This exciting trifecta adds on to the hotel’s already-impressive lineup of awards received for the property, including the Forbes Travel Guide 5-star Award, The Leading Hotels of the World, 2020 AAA Five Diamond, #1 Best Resort in the U.S. by U.S. News & World Report, 2020 #1 Luxury Beachfront Hotel in the U.S. by TripAdvisor, amongst many others. However, it is the first time that a hotel has ever received three #1 USA Today Awards in one year, setting a new record for the standard of luxury in hospitality.

Each year, USA Today’s 10Best editors select the initial 20 nominees throughout the U.S. in each of the three categories, and the top 10 winners in each category are then determined by popular vote, which resulted in the impressive sweep for the Sunny Isles luxury resort.

Photo Credit: Acqualina Resort & Residences

After months of closure from the pandemic, Acqualina reopened its doors on June 15, 2020 with new, heightened health and safety measures implemented exceptionally throughout the property. Most recently, Acqualina announced its latest partnership with the storied Bal Harbour Shops in support of social distancing. Together, Acqualina Resort & Residences and the Bal Harbour Shops have placed four mannequins elegantly dressed by some of the shops’ beloved designer boutiques, seated inside the hotel’s iconic lobby to maintain social distancing as guests linger throughout the indoor space. To launch, the mannequins will flaunt stylish ensembles from Akris and Ermanno Scervino, with a rotating display of other boutiques’ collections to follow in the coming months throughout the ongoing collaboration.

“We are excited to partner with Acqualina Resort & Residences on this creative fashion project as during these challenging times it is essential to be able to pivot and respond with innovative solutions,” said Matthew Whitman Lazenby, President and CEO of Whitman Family Development, LLC, owner and operator of Bal Harbour Shops. “The cornerstone of Bal Harbour Shops’ storied success has been our emotional connection with our guests and our community. The safety and health of our customers, employees and tenants will always be our top priority.”

For more information, visit www.acqualinaresort.com or call (305)-918-8000.

Photo Credit: Acqualina Spa by ESPA