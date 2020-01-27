Luxury Bowl 2020: How To Experience Super Bowl LIV Like A VIP

Photo Credit: Shutterstock

Super Bowl LIV is upon us. This week, celebrities, athletes, business moguls and other prominent figures will all flock to the Magic City to take part in the action of the biggest sporting event of the year, as Super Bowl LIV commences at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday night. Leading up to the big game, there’s no shortage of parties and VIP events. Below, we’re outlining the best and most luxurious ways to spend Super Bowl week in Miami, or as we prefer to call it, Luxury Bowl.

Private Dinner with Troy Aikman and Haute Living at 57 Ocean

Photo Credit: Steve Visneau

Haute Living will launch its Super Bowl issue, honoring the legendary, 3-time Super Bowl Champion and NFL Hall-of-Famer Troy Aikman who is gracing the cover, with FOX Sports at the stunning beachfront sales gallery for 57 Ocean. The cocktail party and gourmet dinner will conclude with a special tasting LOUIS XIII, led by their Ambassador who will educate guests through the complexity of the 100-year-old cognac and its tasting notes, toasting in anticipation of the Big Game. FYI Yachts will also join to celebrate the ultra-luxurious affair. This is a private, invite-only event. For more information, e-mail [email protected]

Haute Living’s VIP Dinner Honoring Jim Brown & The Legends, Benefiting the Amer-I-Can Foundation

Photo Credit: Omar Vega for Haute Living

Join Haute Living as we invite guests to an evening honoring the legendary Jim Brown and fellow history-making athletes for a private cocktail, dinner and live auction benefiting Brown’s Amer-I-Can Foundation at 1 Hotel South Beach. The evening will conclude with a special tasting of the regal LOUIS XIII Cognac. Tickets are $500/person and can be purchased through Eventbrite here. To find out more information, please email [email protected]

Christian Louboutin & Haute Living’s Pre-Game Day Celebration

Photo Credit: Nicholas Piñiero for Haute Living

Haute Living and Christian Louboutin will be hosting a private cocktail at the Miami Design District Boutique on Wednesday, January 29th, leading up to the Big Game. In honor of the occasion, the luxury brand will be launching a special limited-edition Super Bowl LIV style for both men and women, available to shop at the boutique. Guests will enjoy light bites, cocktails and live DJ beats from Nasir “Notemarcato” Dean as they shop the boutique offerings. For more information, please email [email protected]

The Big Game At 1

Photo Credit: 1 Hotel South Beach

From January 30th through February 3rd, the 1 Hotel is offering incredible VIP packages to enjoy the Super Bowl LIV in haute style—the “1 of a Kind Package” is priced at $1.5 million for 20 guests. With this package, guests will be able to get the most out of the 1 Hotel healthy lifestyle offerings, as well as premier Game Day packages and experiences that are once-in-a-lifetime. This includes:

-20 Tickets to the Big Game in THE NINE

-10 Ocean View One Bedroom Homes for four nights

-Exclusive open-air Suite between the 30 Yard Lines

-Private club access with food and beverage included

-1 dinner at Watr restaurant at the hotel’s 1 Rooftop for 20 guests

-2 poolside cabanas for the duration of the stay

-$10,000 foot and beverage credit

-Dedicated personal guru

-1 Group Yoga Class at Anatomy

-Daily chef breakfast

-Daily juice drop

-Cocktail reception

-Round-trip airport transfers

-Round Trip Transfers to the Big Game

For more information on booking, please reach out to [email protected]

Ray Lewis At The Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood’s “Century Celebration”

NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis is teaming up with the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood to host a “Century Celebration” in honor of the occasion. The event will celebrate the Top 100 NFL Hall of Famers including Ray Lewis, Deion Sanders, Jim Brown, Jerome Bettis, Joe Montana, Michael Irvin, Emmitt Smith, Marcus Allen, Devin Hester, Brian Dawkins, Ed Reed and more, on January 31st, 2020. The event will feature a cigar terrace by Cigar Aficionado, LOUIS XIII Cognac tasting, tastings from Rums of Puerto Rico, live entertainment and a live auction. VIPs looking to get the most out of the experience can opt for two special packages:

The “100 Package” – $2,750

Includes a reception presented by LOUIS XIII honoring Ray Lewis and Legends

Where: DAER Nightclub, The Guitar Hotel

When: 6-8:30 p.m.

Tickets: $2,750 per person

100 spaces only. Please contact [email protected] for tickets.

The “Century Celebration” Package – $550-$1,100

Includes a meet and mingle opportunity with current NFL players, NFL Legends, Hall of Famers and Hollywood celebrities, live entertainment and celebrity DJ, presented by Cigar Aficionado.

Where: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Terrace Ballroom and Outdoor Lounge

When: Friday, January 31, 2020 8:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Tickets: $1,000 per person

There are 1,000 tickets only. No onsite tickets will be sold. A portion of proceeds will benefit the Ray of Hope Foundation.

For tickets to attend “The Century Celebration”, contact April Donelson at [email protected] .

E11EVEN Miami’s $1.1 million Big Game Week Package

Photo Credit: E11EVEN Miami

There’s no better way to go big for Super Bowl LIV than to opt for the whopping, $1.1 million Big Game Week package at Miami’s ultra-nightclub, E11EVEN Miami. If you’re looking for an all-encompassing experience for your group that includes hospitality, food and beverage and live performances from some of the entertainment industry’s most impressive names, this is the package for you. Find full details below:

Accommodations:

-11 rooms for 4 nights at The Gabriel, E11EVEN’s takeover hotel. Check-in on Thursday, Check-out on Monday.

-1 Case of E11EVEN Vodka shipped to your hotel and one to each guest following the weekend.

Super Bowl LIV:

-11 tickets to Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium

-Transportation (with a chauffeur to and from the game)

Party like an E11EVEN all weekend long:

-Own the Owner’s Table

-Exclusive access to the best table in the house all weekend (Thursday through Sunday) – table includes $125K tab each night with a special bottle presentation made to the group

-Transportation to and from the nightclub from Thursday through Sunday

-Special flyer/invite created for the group

-11 E11EVEN hat for the group with colors of your choice

-Private photographer each night

-Video highlight reel

-Your own 11-minute DJ set on a select night

-Dedicated masseuse at your table all night long

-Group photo with your favorite artist

-Pre-party with $50K tab at Bootsy Bellows on the water before coming to E11EVEN on Friday night

-11 Vitamin IV’s from VitaSquad sent to your room to help rehydrate each morning

The lineup throughout the week will feature Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, DaBaby, Cardi B, Ludacris, Marshmello, Roddy Rich and Tyga. For more information, please email [email protected]

The Big Game Big Give

Photo Credit: The Giving Back Fund

The Big Game Big Give by The Giving Back Fund will take place this year on Saturday, February 1st, 2020, at a $65 million private home on Star Island. The celebrity-studded party will be co-hosted by Michael Bay, including performances and surprise appearances, gourmet cuisine and beverage, a live auction and more. Jim Brown will be honored with a philanthropic award, presented by Pro Football Hall of Famer and Super Bowl XXXV MVP Ray Lewis.

Limited tickets are available for purchase. Email [email protected] for more information.

Haute Living & XO Super Bowl LIV Watch Party at 1 Rooftop

Photo Credit: 1 Hotel South Beach/Alex T Photo