Photo Credit: David Alvarez
Yesterday, the world was rocked as the news hit that one of the world’s most beloved icons in the NBA—Kobe Bryant—was tragically killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. With him was his 13-year-old daughter, Gigi, as well as seven others including a baseball coach, his wife, their teenage daughter, a mother and daughter and the pilot. The group was traveling to the girls’ travel basketball game, which, since retiring from his professional basketball career, Bryant had been taking an active role mentoring and coaching the young girls.
While the crash is still under investigation, it’s been reported that it was due to a combination of bad weather from fog, as well as a mechanical malfunction within the helicopter, which caused it to go down with the passengers on board. TMZ was the first to report the death, with other outlets quickly following and his peers, colleagues, teammates and fans all took to Instagram to post tributes in his memory.
Photo Credit: David Alvarez
At the Recording Academy Grammy Awards that evening, the group held a tribute for Bryant as Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men opened the Award Show with a heartfelt performance of “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye Yesterday,” that brought tears to many in the crowd. Later in the evening, they further honored both him and rapper Nipsey Hussle, who passed away earlier in the year, with many celebrities coming on stage to commemorate them including Meek Mill, DJ Khaled and more.
Throughout his time, the legendary athlete and businessman received a tremendous amount of accolades including becoming an 18-time NBA All-Star; 5-time NBA Championship winner with the Lakers; 4th all-time scorer in NBA history; 4-time All-star game MVP; 2-time NBA Finals MVP; two Olympic Gold Medals for Team USA in Beijing and London; and scored 81 points in a game (the second-most in NBA history); amongst many others off the court including being a father of four beautiful daughters, a husband and an activist for women in the sports industry.
Kobe Bryant will be loved, missed and remembered by all. In his 41 years on Earth, he left his mark in more ways than one could only hope. Below are some tributes from celebrities around the world:
These picture are just the tip of the iceberg of our relationship. He taught me so many things in life that were necessary on and off the court. On the court he taught me how to carve out defenses and how to take my time. How to make winning my ultimate goal. Off the court he taught me to sign my own checks lol. Of course anyone who knows my story knows I’ve suffered a lot of loss but the only loss I can compare this to is when I lost my son. Even though our relationship wasn’t father/son, it was more like him being a teacher and me being his brother. I’m glad I got to be the ying to your yang as far as the locker room was concerned. It was my pleasure. I couldn’t even catch my breath today when I heard this news. I just knew if he was in a helicopter crash he would have been the one to survive. Somehow he would have jumped out and landed on his feet. I’m sitting here thinking about when we would be in practice scrimmaging and you would start the jump ball off with elbowing Sasha in the chest. Like dude it’s 10:30 in the morning lol. You think watching him play was crazy, you gotta think in practice if you scored like 8-9 buckets throughout the practice you had a great practice. I’ve seen him knock off 13-14 in a row in practice!!!! I’m still waiting for the media to come out and say wrong report. No way God took my brother this early. I know I been through my own stuff in life with using drugs and not being good to myself. When I went through that Coma situation if God would have came to me and said we would take me and spare Kobe I would have rather that happened. In honor of my brother I’m up at 4am tomorrow to get to the gym! Gigi gone give you buckets!!!! I love you brother 💔🙏🏿😥 @kobebryant
Family. As I scrolled through Kobe’s feed, and Alex and I talk memories and moments we remember about him … this is the truth that rings out the loudest … family is what matters most. We are all feeling sadness from this loss, but all I can think of is that it is a grain of sand compared to what Vanessa must going through right now. I am sending all of my love and praying for you, your children and the other families involved in today’s tragic turn of events. The most unfair thing in life is to lose a child and husband on the same day. Vanessa, I pray for your strength and that God guides you each step of the way through this unimaginable heartbreak. To the other families who are suffering from this unthinkable tragedy, may God be with you all. Kobe you meant so much to so many and we will miss you forever. Thank you for your work ethic, your inspiration and your heart. #hero #legend #husband #father 😢🙏🏼💔
I don’t have the words. Every ounce of my heart is with you, Vanessa. 💔