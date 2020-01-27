Photo Credit: David Alvarez

Yesterday, the world was rocked as the news hit that one of the world’s most beloved icons in the NBA—Kobe Bryant—was tragically killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. With him was his 13-year-old daughter, Gigi, as well as seven others including a baseball coach, his wife, their teenage daughter, a mother and daughter and the pilot. The group was traveling to the girls’ travel basketball game, which, since retiring from his professional basketball career, Bryant had been taking an active role mentoring and coaching the young girls.

While the crash is still under investigation, it’s been reported that it was due to a combination of bad weather from fog, as well as a mechanical malfunction within the helicopter, which caused it to go down with the passengers on board. TMZ was the first to report the death, with other outlets quickly following and his peers, colleagues, teammates and fans all took to Instagram to post tributes in his memory.

Photo Credit: David Alvarez

At the Recording Academy Grammy Awards that evening, the group held a tribute for Bryant as Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men opened the Award Show with a heartfelt performance of “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye Yesterday,” that brought tears to many in the crowd. Later in the evening, they further honored both him and rapper Nipsey Hussle, who passed away earlier in the year, with many celebrities coming on stage to commemorate them including Meek Mill, DJ Khaled and more.

Throughout his time, the legendary athlete and businessman received a tremendous amount of accolades including becoming an 18-time NBA All-Star; 5-time NBA Championship winner with the Lakers; 4th all-time scorer in NBA history; 4-time All-star game MVP; 2-time NBA Finals MVP; two Olympic Gold Medals for Team USA in Beijing and London; and scored 81 points in a game (the second-most in NBA history); amongst many others off the court including being a father of four beautiful daughters, a husband and an activist for women in the sports industry.

Kobe Bryant will be loved, missed and remembered by all. In his 41 years on Earth, he left his mark in more ways than one could only hope. Below are some tributes from celebrities around the world: