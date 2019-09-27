View this post on Instagram A post shared by pepsi (@pepsi) on Sep 26, 2019 at 12:45pm PDT

As announced yesterday, female powerhouses Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will take the stage for this year’s upcoming Super Bowl LIV, taking place in Miami. Both Miami residents, it’s only fitting that two icons such as Lopez and Shakira will share the stage as Miami plays host to the most anticipated sporting event of the year. All the action will go down at the incredible Hard Rock Stadium on February 2nd, 2020.

Not only will this be a historic event for two football teams and the city of Miami as a whole, but also the two Latin music queens, who will take the stage together for the first time ever. Fans throughout the world are overjoyed at the uniting of such an incredible female duo, which will undoubtedly be a monumental halftime performance. After all—there are few performers as talented as either female artist.

Along with Pepsi, both stars took to their Instagrams to announce the news with the featured shot of both of them together atop the Super Bowl logo. Prior to this, they both also posted two teaser shots with the Super Bowl dates, getting the fans pumped up.

“It doesn’t get any bigger than this! So excited about getting on that #SuperBowlLIV#PepsiHalftime stage! 🤩🔥 @jlo#nosvemosMiami#happybirthdaytomeee” Shakira posted with the official announcement photo. And Jlo also shared, “Going to set the world on 🔥🔥🔥 @shakira #PepsiHalftime#SuperBowlLIV @pepsi.”

The Super Bowl LIV was already poised to rock the Magic City with the biggest sporting event of the year, A-list events and parties, celebrities galore and plenty of excitement—this epic announcement just continues to build on that feeling. 2.20.2020, we’re ready for you!