Alfie Allen
Celebrities
Emmy Nominee Alfie Allen On Life After “Game Of Thrones”
Tilman Fertitta
News
Tilman Fertitta On What It Takes To Build An Award-Winning Five-Diamond Hotel & How To Become A Billionaire
NICOLAS BERGGRUEN
News
Nicolas Berggruen: International Man Of Democracy (And Mystery)
INTERNATIONAL 3 18034_LG_XTINA_00110009_V2 LUKE GILFORD 2
Celebrities
The Evolution Of Christina Aguilera—Why Her Las Vegas Show, The Xperience, Is A Total Reflection Of Her Life
LVX
Fashion
Haute Living Gives You An Exclusive, Behind-The-Scenes Look Into Louis Vuitton X In Beverly Hills

JLO + Shakira Announced To Perform At Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show In Miami 2020

Celebrities, News

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by pepsi (@pepsi) on

As announced yesterday, female powerhouses Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will take the stage for this year’s upcoming Super Bowl LIV, taking place in Miami. Both Miami residents, it’s only fitting that two icons such as Lopez and Shakira will share the stage as Miami plays host to the most anticipated sporting event of the year. All the action will go down at the incredible Hard Rock Stadium on February 2nd, 2020.

Not only will this be a historic event for two football teams and the city of Miami as a whole, but also the two Latin music queens, who will take the stage together for the first time ever. Fans throughout the world are overjoyed at the uniting of such an incredible female duo, which will undoubtedly be a monumental halftime performance. After all—there are few performers as talented as either female artist.

Along with Pepsi, both stars took to their Instagrams to announce the news with the featured shot of both of them together atop the Super Bowl logo. Prior to this, they both also posted two teaser shots with the Super Bowl dates, getting the fans pumped up.

It doesn’t get any bigger than this! So excited about getting on that #SuperBowlLIV#PepsiHalftime stage! 🤩🔥 @jlo#nosvemosMiami#happybirthdaytomeee” Shakira posted with the official announcement photo. And Jlo also shared, “Going to set the world on 🔥🔥🔥 @shakira #PepsiHalftime#SuperBowlLIV @pepsi.” 

The Super Bowl LIV was already poised to rock the Magic City with the biggest sporting event of the year, A-list events and parties, celebrities galore and plenty of excitement—this epic announcement just continues to build on that feeling. 2.20.2020, we’re ready for you!

PREVIOUS POST
sang bleu hublot
Celebrities
September 27, 2019
Maxime Plescia-Büchi Tattoos Guests At His New Studio For Big Bang Sang Bleu II Launch With Hublot
By Deyvanshi Masrani
"The Politician" Season One Premiere
Celebrities
September 27, 2019
Gwyneth Paltrow, Lucy Boynton, January Jones & More Stars Shine At Netflix’ ‘The Politician’ After Party
By Deyvanshi Masrani
BoConcept
Haute Design
September 27, 2019
Discover Danish Home Design & Customizable Furniture Options With BoConcept In Miami
By Diane Laster
Celebrities
September 27, 2019
Stranger Things Actress Millie Bobby Brown Goes Blonde in Miami
By Lesley Abravanel
CVR1_NICOLAS BERGGRUEN _LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_FRENCH MONTANA_NY

New York

EVA LONGORIA COVER_MIA

Miami

Loader