May 22, 2024

Recording Artist Pia Mia Takes A Deep-Dive Into The Process Of Writing Her First Novel

Laura Schreffler
By Laura Schreffler

Pia MiaPhoto Credit: Tal AbudiPia Mia, multi-platinum recording artist, songwriter, entrepreneur, and now author, is breaking into the world of romance with her debut novel “Sand, Sequins & Silicone.” Inspired by her very own journey, the story follows pop star Princess, born on an island six thousand miles away, now living her dream in Los Angeles. A romance that offers an insider’s look at the world of pop music – revealing the lies, betrayals, and occasional heartaches that lurk behind the LA glitz and glamour. Pia Mia took a semi-autobiographical approach by using elements of her personal experience to give the character and story validity as to what a young musician sees during their first taste of Hollywood and the music industry. The Frayed Pages x Wattpad Books, a co-publishing imprint established by #1 international bestselling author Anna Todd’s Frayed Pages Media and Wattpad WEBTOON Book Group, a division of Wattpad WEBTOON Studios, is on sale now from May 14.

Here, we chat with the star about her latest effort and why she decided to delve into the world of romance.

Pia MiaPhoto Credit: Tal Abudi

Your debut novel is coming out soon. What inspired you to write a romance novel?

I’m a romantic and a dreamer. When I create, romance and dreams merge. Naturally, I’ve always dreamed of writing a romance novel, and Sand, Sequins & Silicone is my entry into that world

As you wrote the book, what were you able to learn about yourself?

How beautiful, difficult, and bittersweet life can be.

When you came up with the idea of this book, did you know what parts of your life you wanted to add or did it just come out onto the pages naturally?

It came naturally. I’ve had so many unique experiences to draw from, and interesting people whom I’ve lived among pursuing the “Hollywood Dream.”

Pia MiaPhoto Credit: Tal Abudi

 

Was it easy or difficult for you to separate the true events from the fiction in this book?

For me it was easy to separate the true events. I’m not so sure it will be as easy for the readers.

Aside from the book, you’re also a songwriter. How does your songwriting process differ from your book writing process?

Both are creative. Both are inspired by my life experiences. Both include the real and the fantastic. But the process of songwriting is much more spontaneous. Writing a book requires a different type of discipline, more structure and takes way more time.

Fashion seems to have an important role in your life. How would you say your fashion has evolved over the years?

Fashion has always been an external expression of who I am and what I feel. As with writing and music, fashion unites the romantic and the dreamy.

Pia MiaPhoto Credit: Tal Abudi

 

What does luxury mean to you and how do you indulge when you want to treat yourself?

Having the luxury of time is the ultimate luxury to me. The details of what I do with that time will change but ultimately all I want to do is spend it with people I love, either being lazy or going on adventures. Whatever the moment calls for.

Can you describe what a perfect day looks like?

I don’t know if there’s such thing as a perfect day but having a matcha in the morning, being creative, getting good news business wise, catching up with my family, exercising, going on a date and coming home to watch a movie and fall asleep sounds good to me.

You have performed and traveled all over the world, do you have a favorite destination?

Everywhere in the world has something special, I started this year off touring in New Zealand and Australia and those destinations never disappoint. I’ve performed in both countries many times, love the people, and always look forward to being there whenever I can.

Lastly, what’s the greatest advice you’ve ever received and why is it so meaningful to you?

Something to do with making your own decisions and not being influenced by others. So that at the end of the day when you look back on it all you would have done all that you wanted and not have anything to blame on someone else. It’s your life, make it what you wish.

