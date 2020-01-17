NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis is joining up with the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood for “The Century Celebration” just in time for Super Bowl weekend. The star-studded event will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 and you can be right there with Lewis and other sports legends that will be in attendance. (See below for ticket purchase information).

The evening will begin on the red carpet at the new Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood and the Guitar Hotel. From there, the festivities will commence for a night that promises to be one for the record books.

“This event highlights the excitement of where I’m starting to move in the second half of my life, understanding my greatest asset is access because of my reputation, because of my name, because of my brand,” said Lewis. “I want to use it to bring people together to impact one billion lives. This is the reason I am hosting the Century Celebration.”

“Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is proud to be the presenting sponsor of this star-studded event,” said Hard Rock International Chairman Jim Allen. “We are pleased to host another important celebrity-oriented charity event at the Guitar Hotel in advance of the big game at Hard Rock Stadium.”

Another support of the event is VaynerSports, the sports agency co-founded by entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk and his brother, AJ.

“I’m humbled to partner with Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood and Ray Lewis for this incredible fundraising event,” said Gary Vaynerchuk. “I have aspirations for our agency to represent the future football greats and it’s an honor be a part of this event celebrating the current all-time legends.”

“The Century Celebration” celebrates the Top 100 NFL Hall of Famers and Legends including Ray Lewis, Deion Sanders, Jim Brown, Jerome Bettis, Joe Montana, Michael Irvin, Emmitt Smith, Marcus Allen, Devin Hester, Brian Dawkins, Ed Reed and many more.

The evening’s celebrations will have a cigar terrace hosted by Cigar Aficionado, a cognac tasting by Louis XIII, live entertainment and exclusive auction items.

Haute Living is a media partner for the event. “Haute Living is honored to be a part of such a prestigious celebration and it is extra special to us for it to be hosted in our hometown,” said Kamal Hotchandani, Haute Living CEO.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Ray of Hope Foundation.

The Ray of Hope Foundation, founded by Lewis, provides support for those in need or going through tough times by sending them personalized videos (“rays of hope”) from luminaries that share encouraging messages.

“The Century Celebration” is a two-part event experience that offers very unique curated activations for the ultimate VIPs seeking once in a lifetime opportunities. The following packages are available for purchase:

THE “100” PACKAGE – $2,750

What: “An exclusive reception presented by LOUIS XIII honoring Ray Lewis and Legends of the game.

Where: DAER Nightclub, The Guitar Hotel

When: Friday, January 31, 2020 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Tickets: $2,750 per person

100 spaces only

THE “CENTURY CELEBRATION” PACKAGE – $550-$1,100

What: “Cigar Aficionado presents the Century Celebration,” including a meet and mingle opportunity with current NFL players, NFL Legends, Hall of Famers and Hollywood celebrities, live entertainment and celebrity DJ.

Where: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Terrace Ballroom and Outdoor Lounge

When: Friday, January 31, 2020 8:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Tickets: $1,000 per person

1,000 tickets only. No onsite tickets will be sold