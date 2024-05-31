HB
Celebrities, Haute Cuisine | May 31, 2024

A Tête-A-Tête With Alain Ducasse, The Most Decorated Living Chef In The World

Laura Schreffler
Alain DucassePhoto Credit: MGM Resorts International

ALAIN DUCASSE MEANS EVERYTHING TO THE WORLD OF haute cuisine. With 19 Michelin stars to his name, he is the most decorated living chef in the world — the first, in fact, to have held three Michelin stars for three restaurants in three different countries. Haute Living had the opportunity to sit down with the French-born master in advance of his all-star appearance at this year’s World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards ceremony — which will be held on June 6 in Las Vegas — where he’ll be hosting an intimate dinner at his fine dining concept, Rivea, located at Delano Las Vegas. Here, we chat about everything from his favorite Michelin star peers to his guiltiest of pleasures.

Alain Ducasse
Rivea dining room

Photo Credit: MGM Resorts International

How do you feel about Las Vegas as a culinary destination? Has its place evolved? Has it become a player, in your opinion?
Yes, definitely. The city attracts a host of excellent chefs and has an impressive number of very good venues.

You have 34 restaurants, 19 Michelin stars, culinary schools, chocolate, and biscuit artisan factories. You’re the most decorated chef in the world. What awards are the most significant to you?
There is only one significant reward: the one coming from the clients. As long as we can offer our guests a memorable moment of happiness, all our efforts are rewarded.

Do you still find the joy in cooking?
Today, I feel the same passion than the one I had in the early days of my career. Maybe even more, as today, my role is to be the art director of my restaurants, the culinary designer. It’s the most exciting part of the job —looking for ideas and talents and helping them blossom.

What still surprises you about the culinary world?
Everything! First and foremost, the tremendous vitality of the global culinary scene. Talents are everywhere; the level of the culinary offering is higher and higher, and the interest in food is always expanding.

What fellow Michelin-starred chefs do you support on a regular basis?
I very frequently meet colleagues, be it at professional events or just for fun. Recently, Daniel Humm and I organized a four-hand event that took place at his restaurant Eleven Madison Park in New York, and mine at Le Meurice in Paris.

When you’re at home, what are you eating or drinking?
Since I’m constantly eating and tasting — it’s my job! — I have a very light diet at home.

What junk food is your guilty pleasure?
Chocolate! But I created the “Manufacture de Chocolat” in Paris, which produces high-quality chocolate, starting from the cocoa beans and following a traditional, artisanal process. It’s a delicious treat.

How often do you have time to check out other restaurants? When you do, what do you gravitate towards?
Frequently. For instance, when I’m traveling out of France, I always ask my local team to give me a few addresses. I always look for diversity in terms of styles of restaurants and emerging talents.

To you, what is the greatest luxury in life and why?
Freedom. The freedom of doing what I love and the freedom of spending time meeting great people.   

Alain DucassePhoto Credit: MGM Resorts International

For reservations to chef Ducasse’s dinner, please visit mandalaybay.com.

