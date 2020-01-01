Photo Credit: 1 Hotel South Beach

The wait is almost over, as the highly-anticipated 1 Hotel South Beach‘s exclusive members’-only beach club, 1 Beach Club, is set to open in March 2020. Inspired by the beaches of Tulum, the club embodies the brand’s nature-inspired ethos, keeping mindfulness and wellness through the indoor and outdoor retreat a top priority for guests. In addition to the beach club, they’re also unveiling a brand-new, 10,000-square-foot waterfront restaurant called Wave, bringing forth fresh, sea-to-table cuisine.

The picture-perfect beach club features sustainable architecture and design at the core of the experience, complete with lush greenery and natural, earthy tones that complete the space, transporting guests to the beaches of Tulum. A variety of lounge seating is offered, including six cabanas and sprawling daybeds with overstuffed pillows. As guests unwind and relax within the cozy, luxurious beach area, they can indulge in fresh offerings from Wave, delivering sea-to-table fare, complemented by local Latin flavors indicative of Miami. Wave will feature an a la carte menu, but additionally will offer a weekly “Barefoot Brunch,” with diverse cuisine and bottomless rosé, as well a family Mind & Movement classes led by premier fitness brand, Anatomy. And of course, an iconic bar is situated on-site, ready to deliver innovative libations to complete the experience.

Members of the 1 Beach Club will not only have access to the gorgeous beachfront area and its offerings, as well as Wave restaurant but additionally, they’ll receive the following benefits:

Complimentary valet parking

Access to all of the amenities at 1 Hotel South Beach, including the beachfront, Bamford Haybarn Spa, Cabana Poo, Watr at 1 Rooftop

Year-round membership to Anatomy gym and fitness classes, located on-site at the hotel gym

VIP events

Private entrance

Priority reservations at all of 1 South Beach restaurants

Members-only space at Wave, which includes private seating, hammocks, a yoga deck and DJ Booth

While Miami has no shortage of exclusive members’-only clubs, 1 Beach Club brings forth a fresh, new and exciting experience to locals and visitors alike—delivering an ultra-luxurious, yet nature-inspired, sustainable playground for all to enjoy.

Introductory annual memberships start at $4,000. For more information on 1 Beach Club Memberships, please contact Grissell Tudisco, Director of Membership at [email protected] or visit www.1hotels.com/south-beach/welcome-1-beach-club.