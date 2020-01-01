Big Game Big Give 1
Celebrities
Secure Your Spot For Super Bowl’s Most Exclusive Celebrity Charity Event Honoring NFL Legend Jim Brown
FENDI RESORT 2020 EXCLUSIVE
Fashion
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With FENDI Resort 2020 Accessories
Celebrities
Steven Tyler Gets Candid On His Aerosmith Past, His Sobriety & His Charity, Janie’s Fund
gucci grip x haute living fashion editorial
Fashion
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With Gucci Grip Timepieces & Fine Jewelry Collections
Luis Fonsi
Celebrities
Luis Fonsi On Life After “Despacito,” Family, His Love For Miami And Giving Back

1 Hotel South Beach Launches Tulum-Inspired 1 Beach Club + New Restaurant, Wave

City Guide, News

1 Hotel South BeachPhoto Credit: 1 Hotel South Beach

The wait is almost over, as the highly-anticipated 1 Hotel South Beach‘s exclusive members’-only beach club, 1 Beach Club, is set to open in March 2020. Inspired by the beaches of Tulum, the club embodies the brand’s nature-inspired ethos, keeping mindfulness and wellness through the indoor and outdoor retreat a top priority for guests. In addition to the beach club, they’re also unveiling a brand-new, 10,000-square-foot waterfront restaurant called Wave, bringing forth fresh, sea-to-table cuisine.

The picture-perfect beach club features sustainable architecture and design at the core of the experience, complete with lush greenery and natural, earthy tones that complete the space, transporting guests to the beaches of Tulum. A variety of lounge seating is offered, including six cabanas and sprawling daybeds with overstuffed pillows. As guests unwind and relax within the cozy, luxurious beach area, they can indulge in fresh offerings from Wave, delivering sea-to-table fare, complemented by local Latin flavors indicative of Miami. Wave will feature an a la carte menu, but additionally will offer a weekly “Barefoot Brunch,” with diverse cuisine and bottomless rosé, as well a family Mind & Movement classes led by premier fitness brand, Anatomy. And of course, an iconic bar is situated on-site, ready to deliver innovative libations to complete the experience.

Members of the 1 Beach Club will not only have access to the gorgeous beachfront area and its offerings, as well as Wave restaurant but additionally, they’ll receive the following benefits:

  • Complimentary valet parking
  • Access to all of the amenities at 1 Hotel South Beach, including the beachfront, Bamford Haybarn Spa, Cabana Poo, Watr at 1 Rooftop
  • Year-round membership to Anatomy gym and fitness classes, located on-site at the hotel gym
  • VIP events
  • Private entrance
  • Priority reservations at all of 1 South Beach restaurants
  • Members-only space at Wave, which includes private seating, hammocks, a yoga deck and DJ Booth

While Miami has no shortage of exclusive members’-only clubs, 1 Beach Club brings forth a fresh, new and exciting experience to locals and visitors alike—delivering an ultra-luxurious, yet nature-inspired, sustainable playground for all to enjoy.

Introductory annual memberships start at $4,000.  For more information on 1 Beach Club Memberships, please contact Grissell Tudisco, Director of Membership at [email protected] or visit www.1hotels.com/south-beach/welcome-1-beach-club.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Celebrities
January 10, 2020
Shaq Talks DJ Diesel, His Love Of EDM & The Return Of Shaq’s Fun House
By Kellie Speed
City Guide
January 10, 2020
Where To Eat During New York City Winter Restaurant Week 2020
By Natasha Bazika
Celebrities
January 10, 2020
Mrs. Justin Bieber Flies Solo In Miami
By Lesley Abravanel
Pharrell Williams, Prince Royce, Belinda Stronach, Lenny Kravitz & Post Malone at the $16 Million Pegasus World Cup Invitational - Photo Credit World Red Eye
City Guide
January 9, 2020
Pegasus World Cup Returns To Gulfstream Park For 2020 With Headliners Nelly + T-Pain To Perform
By Paige Mastrandrea
CVR1_STEVEN TYLER_LA_REV

Los Angeles

CVR1_DJ KHALED_NY

New York

CVR1_Cover_LUIS FONSI _MIA (1)

Miami

Loader