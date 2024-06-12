Photo Credit: Andy Baxter

Multi-platinum entertainer Sara Evans is back! As the fifth most-played female artist at country radio in nearly the last two decades — she’s notched over 20 top 15 singles, including her five No. 1 singles “No Place That Far,” “A Real Fine Place To Start,” “Born to Fly,” and “Suds In The Bucket & “A Little Bit Stronger,” both which spent 2 weeks in the top spot and were certified platinum by the R.I.A.A. — she has finally released her first album of all new material in seven years with the June 7 release of UnBroke. And what’s more, she wrote all but one song.

Here, we take a deep dive into where she’s been, where she’s at now, and where she’s going.

Photo Credit: Andy Baxter

Your New album “UnBroke” is out now, as of June 7. It’s your first of all new material in seven years and you wrote all but one song. Tell us about the album. Is there a theme?

The theme is “from break down to breakthrough.” I brought in Jeff Trott to co-produce this record with me because I felt like he really understood my vision for the project. It has this kind of rockin’ vibe to it, but it still has the typical Sara Evans vocal tones and is one of my favorite projects to date!

What does “Unbroke” mean to you?

After I finished writing the song “Unbroke”, I knew that it was definitely going on the album. It’s such an important song to me because it talks about the generational trauma and previous relationship trauma that people can carry with them and then pass down unwittingly to their own kids. It also talks about how nobody gets out of life Unbroke, but has the double meaning of “we are all now Unbroke” and in a good place after much work and healing. I decided to call the album ‘Unbroke’ because the song sums up the past few years so well and all that we’ve gone through, in one short and sweet message.

What is your most personal song?

Pride is definitely my most personal song, but the whole album “Unbroke,” is deeply personal. I wrote 10/11 songs on the project while I was going through a hard time and it really is the most open and honest I have ever been in my music.

You recently launched a podcast, “Diving in Deep with Sara Evans.” It deputed in the top 15 of apple’s Society and Culture Category. Why a podcast?

I am the biggest fan of podcasts, so I have always wanted to do one. My life has been in the public eye for 25 years and it feels the media has always been the funnel to tell my stories to the public. I really wanted a platform where I could be the source for some of the more serious topics. I also just LOVE talking to people and psychoanalyzing them, so having my friends as guests on the story was a no brainer. My daughter Olivia and I hosted an Instagram Live series called “Closet Chaos” where we interviewed celebrities and we had so much fun doing it. When we stopped, the fans were begging for that kind of format again, so the podcast was born!

How do you pick topics for the Podcast.

We film two days a month and plan out our guests, so typically we plan the episodes around the natural conversation that happens between the guests and myself. Whenever we film a solo episode it’s because I would be telling someone a story and then I’m like “omg this has to be a podcast episode! The fans need to hear this story.” So then we will plan to tell whatever story that is on the podcast.

You recently performed at Stagecoach with Post Malone. How was that? Did you know he was fan of yours? Anything else in the works with him as he is working on a country album? Are you advising him?

Playing with Post Malone was amazing! I did not know Post was a fan, so when we got the call that “Suds”was on his set list, I was so excited. His dad told us that The Muds & Suds Tour with Brad Paisley and me was actually Post’s first ever concert! So it was really a full circle experience.

You are on the road on tour the summer. Do you like touring? Any fun stories from the road? What is something people might not realize about the reality of touring?

I love touring. I raised my kids on the tour bus, so it feels like home. Getting to see the fans in real life makes me so happy and I just love performing. I have been on stage since I was 4 years old and couldn’t imagine doing anything else. Something people might not realize about touring is that you never get to see the cities you stop in! We park at the venue and do load in and soundcheck all day and after the show we are off to the next city! Sometimes we have ‘off’ days and get to explore, especially if we are traveling internationally. If we are going somewhere really exciting, I’ll get there a few days early, or stay a few days after to see the city!

Which up-and-coming country artist are you a big fan of and why? Any plans to collaborate?

I love Ernest! He is a good friend of mine and we have written together. I love how much he values traditional country music and the art of songwriting. I had him on my podcast a few weeks ago and we had the best conversation so make sure to check it out!

What to you is the greatest luxury in life and why?

I think the greatest luxury in life is getting to spend time with my kids! I have a very close relationship with each of my kids and I feel like I am more like a sister to them now that they are all grown up. We have the best times together and make the best memories together. Life is so short and kids grow up and have their own lives, so anytime we can all get together is so special.