Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Haute Living

Continuing in its quest to exclusively celebrate greatness, Haute Living hosted an intimate cover launch cocktail and dinner for one the Los Angeles Lakers‘ biggest and brightest stars, the incomparable Anthony Davis. The evening—powered by XO and LOUIS XIII Cognac—brought together Davis’ closest family and friends, including his parents, Anthony Davis Sr. and Erainer Davis, and his teammates, such as Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Rajon Rondo, Dwight Howard, DeMarcus Cousins, Avery Bradley and none other than LeBron James, who attended with his wife Savannah.

To begin the evening, guests enjoyed a Champagne cocktail party at the Mr. C Beverly Hills patio, after which, they made their way into the private dining room inside the restaurant, called “The Rialto Room.” The long-form dining table was gorgeously appointed with pastel-colored florals and LOUIS XIII decanters, while a blown-up version of Anthony Davis’ Los Angeles Haute Living cover was prominently displayed at the front of the room, as was the eye-catching XO logo in its signature red-and-white coloring on one of the walls. The intensity in Davis’ cover portrait for Haute Living aptly reflected the main focus of the story he detailed inside the magazine: his unstoppable will to win.

As guests were seated, the upbeat music began playing from the speakers and the lights were dimmed, providing the perfect dinnertime atmosphere. Staff brought out signature, family-style appetizers, which included Artichoke and Avocado Salad with Parmesan; Fried Calamari with Tartar Sauce; Baked Tagliolini with Mushrooms; and Risotto Primavera.

After the entrées were served—a choice between Burrata and Steak—Haute Living CEO Kamal Hotchandani addressed the room, thanking XO and LOUIS XIII for powering the festivities. He highlighted XO CEO Sergey Petrossov’s impressive accomplishments, having founded JetSmarter, now part of Vista Global and rebranded as XO; and LOUIS XIII long-standing partnership with Haute Living, dedicated to celebrating excellence across a variety of fields. He also thanked Klutch Sports Group—part of United Talent Agency or UTA—for making the event possible, under the leadership of Rich Paul, also in attendance, and of course, the honoree of the evening, Anthony Davis, for what he brings to Los Angeles as such an important key to one of the greatest NBA franchise teams of all times, and what he brings to the city as a whole, beyond the world of basketball.

To continue to the celebration, LOUIS XIII brand ambassador Wayne Chang took to the room, to lead guests through a special tasting. Eager to have their first sip of the coveted Cognac, Anthony Davis and LeBron James joked with one another while Chang continued the presentation—he invited guests to enjoy the rich coloring of the Cognac and its varied olfactory flavor notes, when sniffed from different distances from the nose. Once finished, desserts were served and the signature Baccarat clinks echoed through the room as the Lakers team and guests all had their first sips to celebrate the man of the hour, their brother in arms, teammate Anthony Davis.

The following evening, the Los Angeles Lakers went on to beat the Atlanta Hawks at Staples Center, with an impressive 122-101 win.