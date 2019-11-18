Haute 100 atmopshere
Haute Living Celebrates Miami's Most Influential & Impactful Residents At Haute 100 Brickell City Centre Event
Brickell City Centre
The 2019 Haute 100 List
Nas
Nas Is Finding New Inspiration From 'The Lost Tapes 2'
Jimmy Butler
How Jimmy Butler Plans On Bringing The Heat To Miami
Kevin Love
Kevin Love On His Mission To Help People Live Their Healthiest Lives

Inside Haute Living’s Anthony Davis Cover Launch With XO & Louis XIII At Mr. C Beverly Hills

Celebrities, Haute Scene, News, Sports

Haute Living Honors LA Lakers Superstar Anthony Davis With XO And Louis XIII
Anthony Davis stands with his Haute Living Los Angeles cover

Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Haute Living

Continuing in its quest to exclusively celebrate greatness, Haute Living hosted an intimate cover launch cocktail and dinner for one the Los Angeles Lakers‘ biggest and brightest stars, the incomparable Anthony Davis. The evening—powered by XO and LOUIS XIII Cognac—brought together Davis’ closest family and friends, including his parents, Anthony Davis Sr. and Erainer Davis, and his teammates, such as Kentavious Caldwell-PopeRajon Rondo, Dwight Howard, DeMarcus Cousins, Avery Bradley and none other than LeBron James, who attended with his wife Savannah.

Anthony Davis, Avery Bradley and DeMarcus Cousins

Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Haute Living

To begin the evening, guests enjoyed a Champagne cocktail party at the Mr. C Beverly Hills patio, after which, they made their way into the private dining room inside the restaurant, called “The Rialto Room.” The long-form dining table was gorgeously appointed with pastel-colored florals and LOUIS XIII decanters, while a blown-up version of Anthony Davis’ Los Angeles Haute Living cover was prominently displayed at the front of the room, as was the eye-catching XO logo in its signature red-and-white coloring on one of the walls. The intensity in Davis’ cover portrait for Haute Living aptly reflected the main focus of the story he detailed inside the magazine: his unstoppable will to win.

LeBron James x Anthony Davis x Mr. C
LeBron James and Anthony Davis with Anthony’s Haute Living Los Angeles cover

Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Haute Living

Haute Living Honors LA Lakers Superstar Anthony Davis With XO And Louis XIIIPhoto Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Haute Living

Anthony Davis and parents
Anthony Davis with his parents

Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Haute Living

Kamal Hotchandani, Lebron James & Deyvanshi Masrani
Kamal Hotchandani, LeBron James & Deyvanshi Masrani

Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Haute Living

As guests were seated, the upbeat music began playing from the speakers and the lights were dimmed, providing the perfect dinnertime atmosphere. Staff brought out signature, family-style appetizers, which included Artichoke and Avocado Salad with Parmesan; Fried Calamari with Tartar Sauce; Baked Tagliolini with Mushrooms; and Risotto Primavera.

Haute Living Honors LA Lakers Superstar Anthony Davis With XO And Louis XIII
Anthony Davis’ Haute Living Los Angeles magazines

Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Haute Living

After the entrées were served—a choice between Burrata and Steak—Haute Living CEO Kamal Hotchandani addressed the room, thanking XO and LOUIS XIII for powering the festivities. He highlighted XO CEO Sergey Petrossov’s impressive accomplishments, having founded JetSmarter, now part of Vista Global and rebranded as XO; and LOUIS XIII long-standing partnership with Haute Living, dedicated to celebrating excellence across a variety of fields. He also thanked Klutch Sports Group—part of United Talent Agency or UTA—for making the event possible, under the leadership of Rich Paul, also in attendance, and of course, the honoree of the evening, Anthony Davis, for what he brings to Los Angeles as such an important key to one of the greatest NBA franchise teams of all times, and what he brings to the city as a whole, beyond the world of basketball.

Sergey Petrossov, Anthony Davis and Kamal Hotchandani
Sergey Petrossov, Anthony Davis and Kamal Hotchandani

Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Haute Living

Kamal Hotchandani at Haute Living Honors LA Lakers Superstar Anthony Davis With XO And Louis XIII
Kamal Hotchandani

Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Haute Living

To continue to the celebration, LOUIS XIII brand ambassador Wayne Chang took to the room, to lead guests through a special tasting. Eager to have their first sip of the coveted Cognac, Anthony Davis and LeBron James joked with one another while Chang continued the presentation—he invited guests to enjoy the rich coloring of the Cognac and its varied olfactory flavor notes, when sniffed from different distances from the nose. Once finished, desserts were served and the signature Baccarat clinks echoed through the room as the Lakers team and guests all had their first sips to celebrate the man of the hour, their brother in arms, teammate Anthony Davis.

LeBron James x Anthony Davis x LOUIS XIII
Anthony Davis “crowns the king” of the LOUIS XIII decanter

Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Haute Living

LeBron James x Anthony Davis x Louis XIII
LeBron James and Anthony Davis during the LOUIS XIII tasting experience

Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Haute Living

Anthony Davis & LeBron James x Louis XIII x Mr. C Beverly Hills
LeBron James and Anthony Davis eagerly await their moment to try the LOUIS XIII Cognac

Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Haute Living

Wayne Chang
Wayne Chang invites the room to enjoy their first sip of LOUIS XIII Cognac

Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Haute Living

Haute Living Honors LA Lakers Superstar Anthony Davis With XO And Louis XIII
The room erupts into cheers

Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Haute Living

anthony davis x lebron james x kamal hotchandani x sergey petrossov louis xiii cheers
Kamal Hotchandani and Sergey Petrossov share a LOUIS XIII cheers with LeBron James and Anthony Davis

Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Haute Living

Kamal Hotchandani & Deyvanshi Masrani
Kamal Hotchandani & Deyvanshi Masrani

Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Haute Living

The following evening, the Los Angeles Lakers went on to beat the Atlanta Hawks at Staples Center, with an impressive 122-101 win.

