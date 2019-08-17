Haute Living Honors Greg Norman With LOUIS XIII At 57 Ocean Sales Gallery

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Haute Living took to the stunning sales gallery of North Miami Beach’s 57 Ocean with partner LOUIS XIII to honor hall of fame golfer and businessman, Greg Norman. The legendary Norman was featured on Haute Living’s June/July 2019 Miami cover, and joined Haute Living and friends to celebrate the cover’s launch.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

The Queensland, Australian-born athlete and serial entrepreneur now boasts a multi-million dollar empire, spanning various industries with his emblematic “Shark” logo spanning 12 brands under The Greg Norman Company—from clothing to golf courses, real estate developments, design firms, Shark Wake Park, a wine label, restaurants and so much more—it seems there’s nothing this shark can’t do. Yet, he still remains humble and grateful as ever.

“I’ve been successful because of the American spirit and the American opportunity, and I think I’m in a pretty good place in life, quite honestly,” he shared in his exclusive cover story. “Could I have done it in Australia? Maybe, but on a smaller scale. Could I have done it in the U.K.? Maybe, but on an even smaller scale. Here in the United States, with the reach it’s got and the reputation it has for allowing people to chase their dreams, it was doable… And I’m not afraid to go after things.”

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Norman arrived to the occasion with his entourage of close friends and family, including his beautiful wife, Kirsten, and son, Greg Norman Jr. After photos, cocktails and passed h’ors doeuvres, guests made their way up to the breathtaking model unit of 57 Ocean, where a long elegant table was lined with delicate red roses and LOUIS XIII decanters, setting the stage for a beautiful evening. The picture-perfect scene was made all the more striking by the unparalleled ocean views in the background.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Guests enjoyed a gourmet meal curated by BeeFlat catering, featuring a light summer salad to start; eggplant parmesan, filet mignon or a light fish for mains; and a fresh pineapple carpaccio for dessert. In addition, a delicious display of Marky’s Caviar + blinis were offered for guests to indulge in. Dessert set the palettes for a very special LOUIS XIII moment that followed, led by Ambassador Francois Surcin.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Attendees were invited into a separate area for the commemorative toast, where Surcin walked everyone through the delicate process of a LOUIS XIII tasting. Haute Living CEO Kamal Hotchandani thanked everyone for joining and celebrating Norman, and gave a warm speech in his honor. “We know that time is the greatest commodity and the fact that you chose to spend this night with us is a true honor,” he shared.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Norman also shared a few words with a wonderful speech prior to the toast, highlighting the importance of legacy—tying beautifully with LOUIS XIII’s brand ethos. “In my life, I think the most important thing I can do is leave an impactful legacy. So, when I’m in meetings as CEO, I’m talking about 200 years on the horizon, not just the upcoming future. Which is what LOUIS XIII embodies—delayed gratification with 100 years in a bottle. You have to look out into the future and you have to believe whatever you’re doing, you’re paving the way for something better and better. And that’s reflected here in this room tonight and I’m honored to be here,” he said.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

And after clinking Baccarat glasses and sips of the regal cognac, two more presentations were given following LOUIS XIII’s x Pharrell Williams #IfWeCare 100 Years video presentation. Surcin gifted Norman, as well as Kamal Hotchandani and Deyvanshi Masrani, three special invitations—of which only 1,000 were made—to listen to the “100 Years” song by Pharrell in 2117 for their next generation to inherit.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Additionally, Haute Living and Avant Gallery presented Norman with a commemorative piece of artwork—the ArtBox by Project ERTH. With more clinking of glasses, laughs and final goodbyes, guests departed the evening with special 57 Ocean gift bags waiting for them upon arrival in their vehicles at valet.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice