President Ulysse Nardin Americans François-Xavier Hotier has merged his passion for watches and his passion for giving back together, as he and the Swiss watch brand have partnered with One More Wave Foundation over the past year to give back to a fantastic cause. One More Wave Foundation is a 501(c)(3) that provides wounded and disabled veterans with customized surfing equipment to help provide “surf therapy” where they can find peace on the water. The unique Foundation was a perfect fit for a brand like Ulysse Nardin, whose history and brand identity was founded upon combining a love and appreciation for the nautical world with the complexity of timepieces.

FX Hotier has been an unequivocal leader in this philanthropic endeavor for the brand, having kicked off their partnership one year ago at the 2019 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show with Haute Living. The brand hosted a private VIP dinner at Haute Living‘s hospitality mansion, inviting guests to interact with the Foundation’s COO Rob Garnett and Board of Directors Member Kyle Buckett, who introduced the guests to the Foundation’s mission. Ulysse Nardin auctioned off two of its newly-released, Ulysse Nardin x One More Wave Deep Dive watches, limited to only 100 pieces worldwide. In addition to other covetable auction items, the evening generated a total of $100K for the Foundation.

Later that week, Ulysse Nardin and Haute Living hosted another charitable event for cover star and rock legend Steven Tyler of Aerosmith, where the group came together to give back for Tyler’s personal charity, Janie’s Fund, which “bring[s] hope and healing to girls who have suffered the trauma of abuse and neglect.”

This year, FX and UN have continued the partnership with One More Wave, with one watch left for auction, and implementing a special social campaign to bring awareness to the organization. In partnership with Watches of Switzerland & MAYORS, Ulysse Nardin now offers a custom surfboard to customers each time a Skeleton x Limited Edition timepiece is purchased in the U.S. The initiative is funded by both WOS Group and Ulysse Nardin to pay for the surfboards, and 100-percent of the proceeds go directly toward the One More Wave Foundation to help them finance activity, provide boards to wounded veterans and raise awareness for the cause by utilizing their network of philanthropic customers to give back. And even outside of his work through Ulysse Nardin, Hotier donates his time to the Foundation as an active volunteer.

When Hotier is not giving back or working to come up with exciting new philanthropic concepts for Ulysse Nardin to benefit One More Wave, you can find him enjoying his home city of Miami. Below, he shares with us his guide to the Magic City:

Where were you born: Douai, a small city in the North of France

How long in Miami: 3 years!

Neighborhood: Belle-Isle on South Beach

Occupation: President Americas for Ulysse Nardin, at the Kering Group. Ulysse Nardin is the pioneering Swiss luxury watch manufacturer, inspired by the sea.

Favorite Restaurant: Plant Miami near Wynwood. Even though I am not vegan, I find them very creative, refined and the terrace garden is so quiet.

Best Sushi: Wherever Chef Bee is the chef

Best Italian: Cipriani

Best dessert: Maison Valentine, a family-owned French pastry on South Beach

Best place for a romantic date: Redfish by Chef Adrianne

Best Sunday brunch: On a boat with friends

Best place for a power business meeting: Soho House

If you have out of town guests, which hotel would you recommend? The Edition

Favorite shopping venue/boutique: Suitsupply in Brickell City Centre

Favorite place to buy jewelry/watches: Westime Miami or the MAYORS stores

Best Spa: Eden Roc Miami Beach

Favorite Charity Event: The Haute Living events supporting One More Wave

Favorite Cultural Event: Art Basel, please be back!

Favorite Cultural Institution: Rubell Museum

Best Steakhouse: Not a steakhouse, but they have great steaks at The Surf Club Restaurant by Chef Thomas Keller

Best Pizza: Lucali

Best Lunch: Le Zoo in Bal Harbour

Best Gym/Athletic Facility: Sobekick Miami. It’s not fancy, but hard-core

Best new restaurant: Leku Restaurant at Rubell Museum in Miami

Best hidden gem: Walt Grace Vintage Cars & Guitars in Wynwood

Describe your city in three words: Colorful, bright, sunny

All-around favorite spot in Miami: Barceloneta, Sunset Harbor

Best Aspect of Miami: Your friends and family always come to visit you!