Francis Ford Coppola
Celebrities
Haute Living Goes Wine Tasting With Francis Ford & Gia Coppola
Bollinger
Haute Wine + Spirits
James Bond’s Bubbly Of Choice: An Intimate Look At Bollinger With 6th Generation Legacy Cyril Delarue
Greg Lambrecht
News
Coravin Founder + CEO Greg Lambrecht On Changing The Way We Consume Wine Forever
Saskia de Rothschild
Haute Wine + Spirits
An Exploration Of Wine With DBR Lafite Legacy + Chairwoman Saskia de Rothschild
50 Cent
News
Haute Living Celebrates 50 Cent With Watches Of Switzerland

Branding Expert Cole Morgan Shares The Secret To Rapid Growth Online: Compelling And Original Content

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners

Cole MorganPhoto Credit: Cole Morgan

Written in partnership with DN News Desk

It’s a common aspiration to have buzzing social media accounts, with hundreds of thousands of followers who pay attention to what you have to say. Despite what some might think, achieving this goal is hard work. Cole Morgan is a sensation on Instagram who wants to share his secret for growing online quickly and efficiently.

Morgan has over 2.5 million followers across all of his Instagram accounts, which include @sluringz, @glizier, @uncencore, @sproshed, @colesfeed, @knurl, @j0ked, and several others. He made USD 30,000 in his first four months of working on the platform and describes himself as an entrepreneur who made Instagram his career. He believes that the best way to gain more followers and become an influencer on the forum is to create compelling and original content. “It doesn’t cut it to do things that are easy because everyone else is already doing them,” Morgan says. “You have to think outside the box and make content that people really want to see.”

Once you make the best content possible, followers will come, followed by companies interested in doing brand deals. Cole Morgan started gaining sponsors after he reached about 70,000 followers on his @sluringz account. “It is possible, even when it seems like everyone else has more followers than you. Instagram isn’t dead. If you’re able to put out unique content that people want to see, you can earn a living on the platform,” he shares. 

Morgan doesn’t just keep his expertise in social media to himself. He currently works as a branding expert, helping many companies and influencers make viral content, grow their audiences, and sell their products. His services come in high demand, and he gets fantastic results. “I have to figure out how to highlight each customer and what really makes them shine. I want their content to get as many eyes on it as possible. Any photo or video can go viral if you work hard,” he says. 

Finding an audience on social media sites like Instagram can be challenging. However, by working with an expert like Cole Morgan, it’s easier to get a leg up and start showing the world what you have to offer.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Big Bang Unico Berluti Cold Brown with watch box
Haute Time
November 17, 2020
Hublot + Berluti Present The Big Bang Unico Berluti Cold Brown
By Paige Mastrandrea
Francis Ford Coppola
Celebrities
November 17, 2020
Haute Living Goes Wine Tasting With Francis Ford & Gia Coppola
By Laura Schreffler
1 Beach Club
City Guide
November 17, 2020
Why 1 Beach Club Is Miami’s Hottest New Membership Club
By Paige Mastrandrea
Radmila Lolly
Ambassador
November 17, 2020
Introducing The Newest Haute Living Miami Ambassador, Radmila Lolly
By Deyvanshi Masrani
CVR1_COPPOLA_LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_Cover_MIKE TYSON

New York

CVR1_CAMILLE KOSTEK_V2

Miami

Loader