Photo Credit: Cole Morgan

Written in partnership with DN News Desk

It’s a common aspiration to have buzzing social media accounts, with hundreds of thousands of followers who pay attention to what you have to say. Despite what some might think, achieving this goal is hard work. Cole Morgan is a sensation on Instagram who wants to share his secret for growing online quickly and efficiently.

Morgan has over 2.5 million followers across all of his Instagram accounts, which include @sluringz, @glizier, @uncencore, @sproshed, @colesfeed, @knurl, @j0ked, and several others. He made USD 30,000 in his first four months of working on the platform and describes himself as an entrepreneur who made Instagram his career. He believes that the best way to gain more followers and become an influencer on the forum is to create compelling and original content. “It doesn’t cut it to do things that are easy because everyone else is already doing them,” Morgan says. “You have to think outside the box and make content that people really want to see.”

Once you make the best content possible, followers will come, followed by companies interested in doing brand deals. Cole Morgan started gaining sponsors after he reached about 70,000 followers on his @sluringz account. “It is possible, even when it seems like everyone else has more followers than you. Instagram isn’t dead. If you’re able to put out unique content that people want to see, you can earn a living on the platform,” he shares.

Morgan doesn’t just keep his expertise in social media to himself. He currently works as a branding expert, helping many companies and influencers make viral content, grow their audiences, and sell their products. His services come in high demand, and he gets fantastic results. “I have to figure out how to highlight each customer and what really makes them shine. I want their content to get as many eyes on it as possible. Any photo or video can go viral if you work hard,” he says.

Finding an audience on social media sites like Instagram can be challenging. However, by working with an expert like Cole Morgan, it’s easier to get a leg up and start showing the world what you have to offer.