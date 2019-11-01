Nas
City Guide
Nas Is Finding New Inspiration From ‘The Lost Tapes 2’
Jimmy Butler
City Guide
How Jimmy Butler Plans On Bringing The Heat To Miami
Kevin Love
News
Kevin Love On His Mission To Help People Live Their Healthiest Lives
Karrueche
Celebrities
Model And Actress Karrueche Tran Dishes On CLAWS, Philanthropic Passions And Her Love Of Diamonds
Alfie Allen
Celebrities
Emmy Nominee Alfie Allen On Life After “Game Of Thrones”

Inside Haute Living’s Steven Tyler Cover Launch With Ulysse Nardin, XO & Illa Bimini At 1 Hotel Miami Beach

Celebrities, Haute Scene, Haute Time, News

Always celebrating greatness, Haute Living honored its latest cover star, rockstar legend Steven Tyler of Aerosmith, together with Ulysse Nardin, XO and illa Bimini Resort and Residences, at the 1 Hotel Sky Penthouse. In addition, the night served as an opportunity to educate the crowd on a charitable organization that Tyler founded in partnership with Youth Villages called Janie’s Fund, which “bring[s] hope and healing to girls who have suffered the trauma of abuse and neglect.”

Steven TylerPhoto Credit: Romain Maurice

As guests made their way through the gorgeous penthouse at the South Beach destination property that is the 1 Hotel, they were greeted with specialty CBD-infused lavender lemonade drinks, followed by red and white wines, as well as flutes of bubbly Champagne. The wraparound terrace provided the perfect environment for guests to mingle and get to know one another during the cocktail, before being seated at a stunningly-appointed dining table, decorated with bountiful flowers and some of the most impressive Ulysse Nardin timepieces, displayed in top-lit glass cloches.

Steven Tyler x 1 Hotel
1 Hotel Sky Penthouse Atmosphere

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Ulysse Nardin timepieces
Ulysse Nardin timepieces

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Before dinner was served, performer Yoli Mayor lent her unbelievable talent to open the gorgeous meal, by singing a rendition of one of Aerosmith’s (and history’s) most iconic love ballads, “I Don’t Want to Miss A Thing.” Steven Tyler, incredibly moved by the performance and gesture, left his seat toward the end of the song, to join Mayor on the microphone, bringing the young talent (and room) to tears.

Violet Camacho, April Donelson, Steven Tyler, Kamal Hotchandani, Deyvanshi Masrani
Violet Camacho, April Donelson, Steven Tyler, Kamal Hotchandani, Deyvanshi Masrani

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Violet Camacho, Steven Tyler, Yoli Mayor, Guest, Steven Tyler GF
Violet Camacho, Steven Tyler, Yoli Mayor, Bianka Romero, Aimee Preston

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Guests then enjoyed some of the 1 Hotel specialty dishes for the custom menu—a collaborative effort between Chefs Thanawat Bates and David Henriquez—such as the Truffle Kale Salad, Pan-Roasted Salmon, Spicy Garlic Rice and 14 oz. Meyer Farms Prime NY Strip Steak, as well as Yuzu Cheesecake and a Chocolate Caramel Tart for dessert.

steven tyler guests
Kari Smith & Marti Frederiksen

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Steven Tyler guests
Richard Shaw II & Aimee Preston

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Angela & Louis Birdman, Deyvanshi Masrani, April Donelson
Angela & Louis Birdman, Deyvanshi Masrani, April Donelson

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Toward the end of the meal, Haute Living CEO Kamal Hotchandani took to the microphone to thank the generous partners for the evening—Ulysse Nardin, XO Jet and illa Bimini Resort & Residences—as well as Steven Tyler himself, who, with his illustrious career, warm personality and kind, philanthropic heart, represents so much of what Haute Living does as well.

Kamal Hotchandani
Kamal Hotchandani addressing the crowd

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

As the night continued, guests sipped their drinks and reveled in an incredible moment in time, dining and meeting with one of the world’s most celebrated artists of all time, but more importantly, getting to know more about his kind and warm spirit.

Francois-Xavier Hotier, Steven Tyler
Francois-Xavier Hotier, Steven Tyler

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Cliff Loftin, Steven Tyler, Violet Camacho
Cliff Loftin, Steven Tyler, Violet Camacho

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Alejandro Aljanati, Kamal Hotchandani, Francois-Xavier Hotier, Maximilien Pats
Alejandro Aljanati, Kamal Hotchandani, Francois-Xavier Hotier, Maximilien Pats

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Radmilla Lolly, John Utendahl, Steven Tyler
Radmilla Lolly, John Utendahl, Steven Tyler

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Gabrielle Anwar, Shareef Malnik
Gabrielle Anwar, Shareef Malnik

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Mari H., Dennis Crowley, Guests
Mari H., Dennis Crowley, Suzie McNeil, Andrew Mactaggart

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

April Donelson, illa Resort and Residences guests
April Donelson, illa Resort and Residences guests

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

For more information on Ulysse Nardin, please click here.

For more information on illa Resort and Residences, please click here.

For more information on XO, please click here.

PREVIOUS POST
Celebrities
November 1, 2019
Asahd Khaled’s 3rd Birthday Fundraiser Extravaganza Was Fancier Than Your 30th
By Lesley Abravanel
Tommy Baldwin III
Haute Yachts
November 1, 2019
Tommy Baldwin III: Global Leader In Superyacht Provisioning
By Andres E. Caceres
chefs
News
November 1, 2019
Chefs Mario Carbone & Rich Torrisi Share Personal Running Tips & What to Eat Pre- & Post-Race
By Natasha Bazika
Joey Botti, Chris Bell and Marcus Stroman
Haute Scene
October 31, 2019
Holman Motorcars’ FLIBS 2019 Kickoff Dinner With LOUIS XIII
By Paige Mastrandrea
CVR1_ALFIE ALLEN_LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_Cover_NAS

New York

CVR1_Cover_JIMMY BUTLER_MIA

Miami

Loader