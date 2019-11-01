Always celebrating greatness, Haute Living honored its latest cover star, rockstar legend Steven Tyler of Aerosmith, together with Ulysse Nardin, XO and illa Bimini Resort and Residences, at the 1 Hotel Sky Penthouse. In addition, the night served as an opportunity to educate the crowd on a charitable organization that Tyler founded in partnership with Youth Villages called Janie’s Fund, which “bring[s] hope and healing to girls who have suffered the trauma of abuse and neglect.”

As guests made their way through the gorgeous penthouse at the South Beach destination property that is the 1 Hotel, they were greeted with specialty CBD-infused lavender lemonade drinks, followed by red and white wines, as well as flutes of bubbly Champagne. The wraparound terrace provided the perfect environment for guests to mingle and get to know one another during the cocktail, before being seated at a stunningly-appointed dining table, decorated with bountiful flowers and some of the most impressive Ulysse Nardin timepieces, displayed in top-lit glass cloches.

Before dinner was served, performer Yoli Mayor lent her unbelievable talent to open the gorgeous meal, by singing a rendition of one of Aerosmith’s (and history’s) most iconic love ballads, “I Don’t Want to Miss A Thing.” Steven Tyler, incredibly moved by the performance and gesture, left his seat toward the end of the song, to join Mayor on the microphone, bringing the young talent (and room) to tears.

Guests then enjoyed some of the 1 Hotel specialty dishes for the custom menu—a collaborative effort between Chefs Thanawat Bates and David Henriquez—such as the Truffle Kale Salad, Pan-Roasted Salmon, Spicy Garlic Rice and 14 oz. Meyer Farms Prime NY Strip Steak, as well as Yuzu Cheesecake and a Chocolate Caramel Tart for dessert.

Toward the end of the meal, Haute Living CEO Kamal Hotchandani took to the microphone to thank the generous partners for the evening—Ulysse Nardin, XO Jet and illa Bimini Resort & Residences—as well as Steven Tyler himself, who, with his illustrious career, warm personality and kind, philanthropic heart, represents so much of what Haute Living does as well.

As the night continued, guests sipped their drinks and reveled in an incredible moment in time, dining and meeting with one of the world’s most celebrated artists of all time, but more importantly, getting to know more about his kind and warm spirit.

