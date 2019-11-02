As part of its unofficial “Haute Giving” platform, Haute Living together with partners Ulysse Nardin, XO and Louis XIII Cognac hosted a beautiful and intimate cocktail and dinner fundraiser, benefitting One More Wave—a nonprofit organization that creates custom surfboards for American veterans with disabilities/PTSD, allowing them to enjoy the ocean and its therapeutic qualities. The night also honored decorated philanthropist and entrepreneur Dennis Crowley, for his ongoing efforts and contributions to a variety of charitable organizations and the local communities.

Kamal Hotchandani took to the microphone to address the crowd, thanking partners Ulysse Nardin, XO and Louis XIII for their support and recognizing their charitable efforts, before introducing the Ulysse Nardin’s US President, To start the evening, guests enjoyed cocktails and conversation, as well as the multiple vitrines with gorgeous Ulysse Nardin timepieces on display. Shortly thereafter, Haute Living CEOtook to the microphone to address the crowd, thanking partners Ulysse Nardin, XO and Louis XIII for their support and recognizing their charitable efforts, before introducing the Ulysse Nardin’s US President, François-Xavier Hotier . Hotier explained how the brand came to partner with One More Wave and spoke of the gorgeous collaborative timepiece on display—a collaboration between the luxury Swiss watch manufacturer and the charity. Kyle Buckett —CEO of One More Wave and a veteran himself—then spoke about the organization’s history and shared a personal story about why it was important to him to start and continue to grow One More Wave.

Adding a special touch to the moment, Commissioner Steven Glassman recited his in-hand proclamation in recognition of Ulysse Nardin’s commitment to giving back, stating “Ulysse Nardin continues to make a positive impact within the communities it serves and beyond, which is of paramount importance and represents the true, ultimate luxury in life, as defined by Haute Living.” He also announced that October 30th – November 3rd, 2019, will officially be marked as Ulysse Nardin Days in the City of Fort Lauderdale, as declared by Mayor Dean J. Trantalis

Guests were then escorted outside to the pool area of the gorgeous Fort Lauderdale waterfront mansion provided by James Morlock ( also known as “Waterfront Jim” in the local community ), where tables were stunningly appointed with beautiful flowers and Ulysse Nardin timepieces in top-lit glass cloches. As dinner was served—a lovely surf and turf meal—the live auction began. Buckett addressed the crowd once more to share additional, touching stories and memories of the motivation and mission behind One More Wave and why the room’s support is so important for its growth and success in serving veterans.

In addition, Ulysse Nardin’s François-Xavier Hotier presented the group with the highlight auction item of the evening: one of the coveted Ulysse Nardin x One More Wave Deep Dive watches, limited to only 100 pieces worldwide, with only two remaining—the soon-to-be-auctioned edition and one additional on display at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show . Retailing for $13,500, the lively bidding war began between two timepiece enthusiasts in the room, each attempting to outbid the other with numbers that became increasingly generous, much to the crowd’s delight. At a bid of $22,000, Dennis Crowley asked Hotier if he would be so generous as to donate both of the last two editions of the watch in honor of One More Wave, to satisfy both bidders, to which Hotier graciously agreed. The action didn’t stop there—the two then started bidding on the first edition of the watch! The first edition went for a whopping $37,000 to guest Phil Carlucci, while the other went for $22,000 to guest Jim Colucci. Overall, Haute Living raised over $100,000 for One More Wave together with Ulysse Nardin, XO and Louis XIII, completely eliminating its long waitlist of army veterans waiting for their custom surfboards.

To end the evening on an even higher note, Louis XIII brand ambassador Maximilien Pats led the group through an incredibly special Cognac tasting, inviting them to engage each of their senses to appreciate all elements of the precious 100-year liquid—including its delicate flavor notes and its beautiful coloring. After his rich toast, guests clinked their glasses to acknowledge one another and the incredible accomplishments of the generous donors in the room, each a part of changing the lives of those veterans who fight for our freedom. The night ended with the unmistakable chimes of the custom Baccarat glasses making contact, basking in the beautiful evening of fun and philanthropy.

