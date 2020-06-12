Brickell City Centre Welcomes In Five New Retailers

Photo Credit: Brickell City Centre

Now that downtown Miami’s beloved Brickell City Centre has opened back up for business, they’ve rolled out an exciting announcement that they will be welcoming in five new retail partners to the mall. Housing some of the greatest retailers spanning the fashion, entertainment and hospitality industries, these new additions will be in good company with an already stellar lineup. The newcomers represent both fashion and dining destinations, including Marabú, Los Chinos, Indochino, EST.33 – Craft Brewery and Kitchen, Lucid Motors and Puttshack. Despite the setbacks from the pandemic causing businesses to shut down around the country for two months, these retailers remain steadfast in their upcoming openings.

More about the retailers:

Marabú

This Latin fusion restaurant just opened its doors in Brickell City Centre, paying homage to Cuba’s authentic coal-fired cuisine and Chef Alberto Cabrera’s heritage. You can find the restaurant on the fourth floor of BCC’s West Block. The restaurant will serve up mouth-watering meat platters, paired with rice, vegetables and Havana-inspired, tasty cocktails. With a central bar and outdoor pergola, it is the perfect place to kick back and enjoy your weekend in one of Miami’s most vibrant areas.

Indochino

This menswear brand is set to open its doors at Brickell City Centre in July 2020, specializing in a made-to-measure experience direct to the consumer.

Photo Credit: Brickell City Centre

EST.33 – Craft Brewery & Kitchen

Debuting in July, EST.33 – Craft Brewery & Kitchen will join BCC’s robust offerings of dining and drinking destinations throughout the mall. The concept takes on a theme inspired by Southeast Asian flavors, mixed with traditional Americana BBQ. EST.33 will be located on the fourth level of BCC, featuring a diverse menu of dishes as well as a long list of craft beers, featuring beers brewed in-house by Singha Brew Master.

Los Chinos

Debuting from the powerhouse group, Grove Bay Hospitality Group, Los Chinos will debut in the former space of Big Easy Wine Bar & Grill and America Harvest, serving up fusion Latin and Chinese cuisine. Due to its expansive location, the destination will offer multiple dining and socializing spaces, including a glamorous after-hours speakeasy and patio space. Los Chinos is set to open late Summer 2020.

Lucid Motors

Always on the cutting-edge of things, Brickell City Centre will house Lucid Motors, an electric car maker. The location will not only serve as the first East Coast Lucid Studio, but will also serve as the home of the company’s first car, Lucid Air, a state-of-the-art electric luxury sedan. BCC shoppers will be able to come in and experience the car first-hand and enjoy the immersive experience of the shop. Lucid Motors is set to open during the holiday season of 2020.

Photo Credit: Brickell City Centre

Puttshack

We had previously reported about the exciting new addition of Puttshack coming to Brickell City Centre, and we are still equally excited for the high-tech mini golf concept that is poised to open in early 2021. Guests will be able to enjoy the exciting offerings throughout the massive, three-story space, which will serve as both an adult and children’s haven for fun entertainment right inside the mall.

For more information and updates on offerings, please check the Brickell City Centre website here.