8 South Florida Getaways To Book This Summer

International, and even some domestic travel, may be off the table this summer, but we can still enjoy endless opportunities for safe South Florida getaways that are driving distance away but will transport you to your own mini-vacation. Below, we round up some of our favorite spots to enjoy the perfect summer escape.

**Be sure to check each hotel’s site for the latest updates on offerings and safety guidelines.

MIAMI

1 Hotel South Beach

Photo Credit: 1 Hotel South Beach/Alex T Photo

In the breathtaking setting of the chic, eco-friendly 1 Hotel South Beach, guests can unwind and relax in a safe setting. The hotel has implemented thermal temperature scanners at the entrance, amongst all other CDC implemented safety protocols. Guests can indulge in exquisite culinary offerings and libations on the hip rooftop deck, Watr at 1 Rooftop, taking in views of Miami’s gorgeous skyline.

For more information or to book your stay, please visit https://www.1hotels.com/south-beach.

The Setai Miami Beach

Photo Credit: The Setai

For unparalleled luxury and the utmost privacy, head to The Setai, located in Miami’s Mid-Beach. Utilize the newly-rebranded Valmont Spa for treatments to recharge and refresh your body and mind and relax at one of the hotel’s three pools, which are all following proper social distancing protocol. Take part in Miami Spice offerings its stunning courtyard restaurant, Jaya at The Setai, as well as a three-course summer prix-fixe menu for $29 at Ocean Grill.

For more information or to book your stay, please visit https://www.thesetaihotels.com/en-us/hotels/miami-beach.

Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Photo Credit: Fontainebleau

Always one of Miami’s most cherished and iconic resorts, the Fontainebleau Miami Beach is a great choice for couples or families looking for a fun, Miami-style escape. With three pools, beach access, the two-level luxury Lapis Spa, signature restaurants like Stripsteak by Michael Mina and Hakkasan, shops and more, the options are endless to entertain yourselves throughout your stay. Take advantage of summer rate specials, starting at $248 per night with food and drink credit.

For more information or to book your stay, please visit https://www.fontainebleau.com/.

Acqualina Resort & Residences

Photo Credit: Acqualina Resort & Residences

Few places evoke true 5-star luxury quite like the stately Acqualina Resort & Residences located on Sunny Isles. The breathtaking property boasts a Forbes 5-star rated spa—Acqualina Spa by ESPA—as well as famed dining destinations like Il Mulino New York and its newest addition, AQ Chop House by Il Mulino. The property offers two pools and a pristine beach for guests to enjoy throughout their stay.

For more information or to book your stay, please visit https://www.acqualinaresort.com/.

PALM BEACH

The Breakers Palm Beach

If you’re looking for true Palm Beach luxury, the iconic and historic property, The Breakers Palm Beach, is a magnificent choice, nestled along the pristine beach and features a handful of dining and drinking options as well as outdoor entertainment including tennis and golf. This summer, they’re even running a special promotion, with rooms starting at $365 per night that includes complimentary signature breakfast; meals for children ages 12 and under included; unlimited access to Ocean Fitness center, select fitness classes and tennis court times; high-speed WiFi; no resort fee; and the sixth night free.

For more information or to book your stay, please visit https://www.thebreakers.com/.

Eau Palm Beach

Photo Credit: Eau Palm Beach

The Eau Palm Beach is another fantastic choice—perfect for a couples’ getaway with the purpose of relaxing and rejuvenating. The Eau Palm Beach boasts a stunning, five-star spa, where guests can indulge in cutting-edge treatments and facilities. Additionally, guests can enjoy gourmet dining offerings, beach and pool access, as well as golf, tennis and fitness facilities. It also rests equally between Palm Beach’s Worth Avenue and Delray’s Atlantic Avenue with complimentary transfers available, so visitors have the option of frequenting either destination’s fantastic town centers for lunch or dinner.

For more information or to book your stay, please visit https://www.eaupalmbeach.com/.

Brazilian Court Hotel

Photo Credit: Brazilian Court Hotel

Located just steps away from the historic Worth Avenue, the Brazilian Court Hotel offers Palm Beach luxury in an intimate setting. The property maintains its rich history with modern upgrades, featuring beautiful and spacious accommodations, pool and spa access, as well as gourmet dining offerings with the famous Café Boulud Palm Beach serving as its on-site restaurant. This summer, Florida residents can enjoy competitive local rates starting at $189.

For more information or to book your stay, please visit here.

FLORIDA KEYS

Bungalows Key Largo

Photo Credit: The Bungalows Key Largo

For a socially distant couples’ retreat, the new Bungalows Key Largo resort in the Florida Keys is the perfect choice. The adults-only, all-inclusive property rests on 11.5 waterfront acres, with each individual couple residing in their own personal bungalow. Each bungalow comes with a beach cruiser to explore the property, which features two pools, beach access, a luxurious Zen Spa and a handful of dining and drinking destinations to enjoy throughout the stay. Guests also get access to complimentary (non-motorized) water sports, as well as boat cruises and excursions for an extra cost.

For more information or to book your stay, please visit https://www.bungalowskeylargo.com/.