How To Spend 48 Hours In Miami With Your Entourage

There’s a reason it’s called the Magic City—in Miami, endless opportunities await. Whether jetting over from New York for a quick escape from the cold this fall, planning a bachelor/bachelorette party or looking to enjoy all of life’s luxuries in one sunny setting, Miami has it all to ensure that visitors can get the most out of their trip. From high-end hotels, luxury spas, pristine beaches, happening pool parties or incredible nightlife action, we’ve rounded up how to spend the perfect 48 hours in Miami with your entourage. Find all the details below:

To stay: The Setai, W South Beach, Faena, Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club, Fontainebleau

Photo Credit: The Setai

Depending on what you’re looking to get out of your stay, Miami has endless options of luxury hotels throughout the city. Our top picks include The Setai—if you’re seeking true five-star hospitality, a serene setting and plush accommodations; W South Beach for an iconic Miami location, happening scene and oceanfront views; Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club if you don’t mind being a bit out of the way to enjoy a historic and extraordinarily luxurious setting; or the Fontainebleau Hotel if you want a trip filled with fun and action.

Ride in style with mph Club

Photo Credit: mph club

To ensure that you travel throughout the Magic City in style for your weekend in town, head to mph Club—conveniently located at the Opa Locka Executive Airport for those of you that are flying private. The luxury, exotic car rental service offers an incredible fleet of covetable automobiles, ranging from Lamborghini to Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, Bentley, McLaren, Aston Martin, Maserati, Mercedes and more. Or, if you prefer to be chauffeured throughout the weekend for ultimate ease and convenience, mph Club also offers personal drivers as part of their services. You can book in advance simply through their site to ensure that your super-powered toy is waiting for you upon arrival.

Where to dine: KYU, Marion, Komodo, Swan/Bar Bevy, Sushi by Bou, Prime 112

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Miami has no shortage of amazing dining and drinking destinations throughout the city. However, if you’re traveling in a group, we suggest locations that combine delicious food and a unique atmosphere. For incredible cuisine in the heart of Wynwood, head to the hip hot spot, KYU, which boasts mouth-watering dishes like fried chicken, short rib and crispy rice with innovative libations and hip-hop music belting in the background. In Brickell, head to the celebrity-favored, Asian-fusion eatery, Komodo. Enjoy a picturesque setting, classic Peking Duck, killer cocktails and trendy atmosphere in the heart of downtown Miami. Or, you can head to its sister restaurant, Swan in the Miami Design District, which boasts a Mediterranean menu in a magical garden setting with the upstairs Bar Bevy awaiting for after-dinner cocktails and dancing. To enjoy sushi in an iconic Miami setting, head to Sushi by Bou at the famed Versace Mansion, where guests will enjoy a 17-course omakase meal. Or to eat at one of Miami’s famed institutions, make a reservation at the famed Prime 112 steakhouse. For flaming bottles, blasting music, plenty of dancing and of course, mouth-watering cuisine, head to Brickell dinner party spot, Marion.

Hit the clubs: LIV, STORY, E11EVEN, WALL

Photo Credit: Groot Hospitality

If there’s one thing Miami promises, it’s definitely a killer nightlife scene. While most cities close down around 2 a.m., Miami clubs stay open until the wee hours of the morning—some even all day and night. For incredible live performances, bottle service and state-of-the-art light shows, head to Miami’s No. 1 nightclub, LIV, at the Fontainebleau, or its sister/mega-nightclub, STORY. For a smaller, lounge-type setting with a great scene, the W South Beach’s WALL is always a great option. And of course, E11EVEN promises 24/7 action as it offers an adult playground with a lively scene, blasting music, LED shows, dancers and more. Other great options include Rockwell, which boasts a lively hip-hop format; Faena’s Living Room for live music or its downstairs speakeasy, Saxony Lounge; or Bodega Taqueria y Tequila for a happening secret bar and late-night tacos.

Where to glam: Rossano Ferretti at Faena Hotel

Photo Credit: Faena Hotel Miami Beach

This high-end salon helmed by celebrity stylist Marco Norma will ensure that your hair is looking its best for an epic night out in Miami, from expert hair styling to color, cut, hydration treatments and more.

Where to shop: Miami Design District or Brickell City Centre

Photo Credit: Swire Properties

If you’re looking to frequent the stunning boutiques of some of the world’s most esteemed fashion houses, head to the Miami Design District, where you’ll find stores like Dior, Louis Vuitton, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, FENDI, Hublot, Parmigiani, Tom Ford, Rimowa, and Harry Winston, amongst many others. For a truly unique shopping experience with various options for entertainment, head to the Brickell City Centre. Photograph the mall’s Instagram-worthy climate ribbon, breathtaking design and enjoy everything from a luxurious, dine-in movie theatre experience at CMX to mouth-watering Italian cuisine from Casa Tua Cucina, or find the latest lust-worthy watch collections from Westime.

Where to soak up the sun: Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Photo Credit: Fontainebleau

To soak in Miami’s sunshine and also enjoy daytime entertainment, poolside drinks in a cabana with five-star service, head to the iconic Fontainebleau Miami Beach. It’s the perfect combination of luxury and fun with a signature Miami vibe. Or, if you’re a member, Soho Beach House is located next door, which boasts a beautiful rooftop setting with live music at Ocho.

Where to treat yourself to a massage: Faena’s Tierra Santa Healing House or Acqualina Resort & Spa

Photo Credit: Acqualina Resort & Spa on the Beach

Unwind from all the action at one of Miami’s top spas. If you’re in Miami Beach, head to the opulent Faena Hotel’s Tierra Santa Healing House for innovative spa and wellness offerings and state-of-the-art facilities, including a signature Hammam. Or if you’re a bit North, head to the prestigious Acqualina Resort & Spa’s Acqualina Spa by ESPA, which boasts one of the top spas in all of South Florida. Indulge in unparalleled service, sumptuous pampering treatments and a day of bliss on the gorgeous beach of Sunny Isles.