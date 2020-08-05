Photo Credit: sbe

sbe’s Doheny Room is emerging from LA’s quarantine restrictions with a brand new look, designed to impress and keep its crowd of influencers, supermodels, notable music artists and actors safe.

Needless to say, the layout has been adapted to adhere to proper social distancing guidelines. Dakota Development and design team Art Dept. builds upon the distinct design of the restaurant and lounge spaces with updated finishes, furnishings, and artwork. Central to the space, a four-foot gold disco ball is hung atop a two-story interior courtyard, surrounded in black lacquered louvered shutters.

The first floor boasts semi-circular booths upholstered in plush peacock blue velvet, a perfect accompaniment to Art Deco-patterned teal wallpaper. These vintage-inspired walls serve as an art gallery of sorts, with an eclectic assortment of Hollywood icons and imagery—including works by Terry O’Neill, Spencer Guilburt, Nicolas Corradi and Vika Petlakh. The new 8-seat Krispy Rice sushi bar is backdropped by a 14-foot lightbox image of Terry O’Neill’s vintage portrait of Raquel Welch on the beach.

The second floor has been transformed into a lush and moody lounge featuring mod teal banquettes, graphic palm print wallpaper, and provocative photography by artists including Nick Corradi and Vika Petlakh. The massive and mesmerizing gold disco ball at eye-level is the focal point of the entire lounge space. New LED lighting illuminates the perimeter of the spaces, creating an immersive sensory experience filled with lush patterns, greenery, color, light and sound.

In addition to the refreshed decor, Doheny Room will now feature a customized sushi bar on the main floor, by sbe’s newly launched C3 brand Krispy Rice. The Krispy Rice concept was built around Katsuya’s beloved, signature dish, Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice. This is the first physical outpost that joins the existing ghost kitchens. The menu offers variations of krispy rice from king salmon with yuzu to the plant-based truffle avocado to handrolls like spicy hamachi and wasabi in soy paper alongside maki rolls, nigiri and sashimi.

Dinner service will be offered Tuesday – Saturday at the staple West Hollywood hotspot until 11pm, leading into evening nightlife hours. Their updated cocktail menu inclusive of Doheny signatures and new libations as well.

Says sbe Founder + CEO Sam Nazarian, “Doheny Room is a must destination in West Hollywood and I am very happy to announce its full redesign by our own design and development team led by Joe Faust and his Dakota Development team. The property will bring our first Krispy Rice outpost to Los Angeles.

Doheny Room is located at 9077 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood