Photo Credit: The Setai

For the second year in a row, the ultra-luxurious Setai hotel has taken home the top honored award in the region, receiving the prestigious No. 1 spot on Travel + Leisure‘s World’s Best Awards. Operating for 15 years, the hotel, which has attracted the rich and famous since its inception, excels in all areas of luxury hospitality with personalized, five-star service; well-appointed and spacious accommodations; an Asian-inspired ambiance; and a historic, restored location in an Art Deco building.

From its stunning spa and award-winning services to plush beach and pool areas, world-class dining options and gorgeous oceanfront views, a stay at the iconic Setai hotel is truly a special one that many have attempted, but not succeeded, to rival in past years.

Photo Credit: The Setai

Furthermore, outside of the South Florida area, the Setai has also received the distinguishing honor of being ranked as No. 10 on the Top 15 Continental U.S. Resort Hotels list, scoring a “95.16” on the list. Adding to the accolades, the hotel has also been named a Forbes Five Star property for the Fifth Year in a row.

Other Miami hotels that made the list include: 2. The Betsy South Beach; 3. Acqualina Resort & Spa in Sunny Isles Beach; 4. The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort; 5. The Miami Beach EDITION; 6. The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne; 7. The Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour; 8. (tie) The Palms Hotel & Spa in Miami Beach & COMO Metropolitan Miami Beach; and 9. Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club.

Photo Credit: The Setai

“The Setai is an intimate oasis in the heart of the bustling city, yet still accessible to all that South Beach has to offer,” said General Manager Alex S. Furrer. “To be ranked number one in the competitive and discerning luxury travel market in Miami by the readers of one of the most reputable travel magazines around the globe is a crowning achievement for us, and will further distinguish the property as Miami’s premier luxury resort hotel.”

For more information the luxury property, please head to its site here.

Photo Credit: The Setai