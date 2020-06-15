Acqualina Resort & Residences Reopens With New Safety Standards

Photo Credit: Acqualina ResortThe prestigious, five-star Sunny Isles-based Acqualina Resort & Residences, has reopened its doors following the COVID-19 closures to welcome back guests to the breathtaking property with new safety and cleanliness standards enforced. The health and safety of both guests and workers remains the utmost priority to the property, and they’ve taken steps to ensure that their opening comes with new and improved procedures that will adhere to CDC and WHO guidelines.

Included in these new protocols is the reopened hotel, Acqualina Spa by ESPA, Il Mulino New York, the beachfront Costa Griill restaurant, pool and beach areas, and the AcquaMarine children’s programs. Sanitation measures range from new technology in interior and exterior areas with electrostatic disinfectant tools, to use of gloves and face masks by all workers, non-contact temperature check for all guests, residents and team members and more. The property will encourage contactless methods as much as possible, and social distancing will be enforced in elevators as well as dining destinations with new floorplan layouts to accommodate this distancing. Through the use of technology, guests can communicate with the property staff without having to be face-to-face, utilizing an in-room iPad to request services, special room features, turndown and room cleaning, cabana bookings and other amenities.

Photo Credit: Acqualina Resort

“We want our guests to feel comfortable and safe when staying with us – safeguarding their health and well-being at all times,” said Deborah Yager Fleming, CEO & Partner of Acqualina Resort. “Our commitment is to offer an exclusive ultra-luxury experience that will feature an even heightened level of health, safety and personalized service using technology and customization of offerings.”

Acqualina Resort & Residences remains unparalleled in its expansive luxury offerings as it is now determined to enforcing safety and cleanliness throughout the property—allowing guests to return to a “new normal,” taking advantage of the true Acqualina experience while still remaining safe.

In addition to the Resort & Residences, The Estates at Acqualina Sales Gallery will be following the same safety protocols. Safety measures include required face mask covering; Purell and sanitary stations available along with shoe “booties”; parking spaces available as an alternative to valet parking; touchable surfaces sanitzed between appointments; automated door to the Sales Gallery; UV detection lights and probiotic mist diffusers; six-foot distancing required at all times.

“We are excited to reopen the Sales Gallery on June 15 and welcome the broker community and their clients,” said Michael Goldstein, president of sales. “Our long tradition of providing award-winning service has now been enhanced by the new safety measures we’ve put in place for brokers, clients and staff members.”

For more information, please contact acqualinaresort.com or call +1 (844) 251 8490.