Photo Credit: Valmont

Miami’s prestigious five-star property, The Setai Miami Beach, has recently enhanced its already-spectacular amenities with an exciting spa rebranding in honor of its 15th Anniversary, by none other than the ultra-luxurious Swiss brand, Valmont. Now known as Valmont for The Spa at The Setai, Miami Beach, the property’s spa is better than ever before, offering new, cutting-edge treatments that utilize Valmont’s prestigious skincare lines. Specific to this property only is The Setai Signature; Master of Time Treatment, priced at $1000. While this may sound over-indulgent, we promise that every bit of it is worth it.

Photo Credit: Setai Hotel, Miami Beach

This signature, regenerative treatment focuses on the entire body using Valmont’s top-tier products with a results-driven mission to leave the skin nourished, revitalized, firm and glowing with newfound youth. The 100-minute treatment begins with a complete body exfoliation from head to toe, followed by the application of Valmont’s silky 24-hour cream. This works to repair sun damage while simultaneously nourishing and hydrating the skin, bringing it back to life. As you lay on the warm, heated bed, you’ll find your body in a blissful state of relaxation as the skilled masseuse works the products into the skin with ease.

Photo Credit: Valmont

Moving to the next portion of the treatment, you’ll be instructed to wash your body in the spa suite’s private bathroom shower, prepping your skin for the next phase of treatment. Returning to the bed, the therapist will tune into your “Visage,” incorporating the Time Master Cure using four choreographed facial massages that exfoliate and replenish your skin using their advanced skincare products. The lifting massage will leave facial muscles both toned and relaxed after receiving a special method of massage that draws inspiration from facial lift surgical techniques, finishing off with the special Valmont collagen mask, which is applied to your entire face, eyes and décolleté. You’ll feel a tingling numbness as the mask works its magic, while at the same time the therapist ends the treatment massaging the arms and hands, leaving every inch of your body smooth and glowing. After removing the mask, you’ll find that the face has a newfound natural grow and a defined contour, resulting in a firm, elastic and youthful appearance that many may only think can come from surgical treatments.

Photo Credit: Setai Hotel, Miami Beach

In addition to this treatment, the newly-rebranded spa also offers an enticing selection of spa experiences, from facials to massages, body treatments, rituals and more. Additional highlights include the 90-minute Majestic Facial ($750), which utilizes Valmont’s L’Elixir des Glaciers product, as well as the Deep Tissue – Alpine Vitality Massage. The facial incorporates techniques from Japanese tradition with Valmont’s signature Butterfly Motion to deliver a regenerative facial that nourishes, sculpts and remodels the contours of the face. The latter treatment is offered for 60 or 90 minutes ($230/$300), utilizing remedial massage techniques as well as trigger point therapy to release tension within the body and muscles, aiding in flexibility and motion in the joints.

For more information on the Master of Time Treatment or any of the new spa offerings, please email [email protected] or check the spa’s website here.