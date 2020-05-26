News
The Power Of Beauty: Three Top Beauty Brand Founders Discuss How The Industry Is Pivoting During The Time Of Corona
Bella Twins
Celebrities
WATCH: 5 Ways The Bella Twins Are Coping During The Pandemic While Pregnant
Chrissy Metz
Celebrities
‘A Work In Progress’: ‘This Is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz Is Using The Lockdown To Self-Reflect + Make Emotional New Music
poolside
News
Our Haute Necessities For Memorial Day Weekend At Home
dr. Terry Dubrow & heather dubrow
Celebrities
“Botched” Dr. Dubrow & Wife Heather Talk Diet, Proper Face Mask Usage, Relationship Secrets & Their New Book On Live Webinar With Haute Living

Miami Restaurants Reopen For Dine-In Service This Week

City Guide, Haute Cuisine, News

Swan MiamiPhoto Credit: Morrelli Brothers

After close to two months of lockdown around the country and hospitality venues being forced to close their doors, Miamians can rejoice as this week, the city is entering its most recent phase of reopenings for limited restaurant dine-in service. After slow and structured phases of reopenings taking place throughout Northern Florida and finally down to South Florida in Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, and at last, Miami, diners can once again return to their favorite eateries come as early as Wednesday, May 27th. Others will continue to open throughout the week, many touting outdoor dining as a priority, opening at 50-percent capacity and eventually hopefully back to normal in time as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to decline. All of these eateries will follow strict government safety and sanitary guidelines in order to keep their doors open, which requires precautions like temperature checks on employees, face masks, disposable menus and more.

Now, the question remains—where will be your first stop?

Below, find a list of some of our favorite venues that are reopening for dine-in service throughout the city this week. Remember to support local!

Fiola Miami – already open

Bal Harbour Shops – Dining – already open

Serafina Miami – already open

Bourbon Steak – already open

Brickell City Centre – Dining – reopens Wednesday, May 27th

Cipriani Downtown Miami – reopens Wednesday, May 27th

La Petite Maison – reopens Wednesday, May 27th

Komodo – reopens Wednesday, May 27th

Zuma Miami – reopens Wednesday, May 27th

Osaka – reopens Wednesday, May 27th

Novikov – reopens Wednesday, May 27th

Seaspice – reopens Wednesday, May 27th

Nikkei Omakase OsakaPhoto Credit: Osaka

KYU – reopens Wednesday, May 27th

Bakan Wynwood – reopens Wednesday, May 27th

Naiyara – reopens Wednesday, May 27th

Casa Tua – reopens Wednesday, May 27th

Nobu Miami – reopens Wednesday, May 27th

Hakkasan – reopens Wednesday, May 27th

Smith & Wollensky Miami – reopens Wednesday, May 27th

Amare Ristorante – reopens Wednesday, May 27th

Papi Steak – reopens Wednesday, May 27th

Estiatorio Milos – reopens Wednesday, May 27th

Planta – reopens Wednesday, May 27th

Santorini by Georgios – reopens Wednesday, May 27th

Swan Miami – reopens Thursday, May 28th

For the full list of guidelines and regulations, please refer to the government page here. Enjoy safe dining! 

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Haute Beauty
May 26, 2020
The Power Of Beauty: Three Top Beauty Brand Founders Discuss How The Industry Is Pivoting During The Time Of Corona
By Laura Schreffler
Caroline Wozniacki & David Lee
Cover Story
May 26, 2020
Caroline Wozniacki & David Lee: Happily Ever After
By Paige Mastrandrea
Bella Twins
Celebrities
May 24, 2020
WATCH: 5 Ways The Bella Twins Are Coping During The Pandemic While Pregnant
By Laura Schreffler
Spinelli Kilcollin - Yves Spinelli webinar
Fashion
May 23, 2020
Watch: “The Art Of Interconnectedness” With Spinelli Kilcollin’s Co-founder, Yves Spinelli
By Violet Camacho
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Los Angeles

CVR1_ROBINSON CANO_NY

New York

Morimoto

Miami

Loader