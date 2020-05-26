Miami Restaurants Reopen For Dine-In Service This Week

Photo Credit: Morrelli Brothers

After close to two months of lockdown around the country and hospitality venues being forced to close their doors, Miamians can rejoice as this week, the city is entering its most recent phase of reopenings for limited restaurant dine-in service. After slow and structured phases of reopenings taking place throughout Northern Florida and finally down to South Florida in Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, and at last, Miami, diners can once again return to their favorite eateries come as early as Wednesday, May 27th. Others will continue to open throughout the week, many touting outdoor dining as a priority, opening at 50-percent capacity and eventually hopefully back to normal in time as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to decline. All of these eateries will follow strict government safety and sanitary guidelines in order to keep their doors open, which requires precautions like temperature checks on employees, face masks, disposable menus and more.

Now, the question remains—where will be your first stop?

Below, find a list of some of our favorite venues that are reopening for dine-in service throughout the city this week. Remember to support local!

Fiola Miami – already open

Bal Harbour Shops – Dining – already open

Serafina Miami – already open

Bourbon Steak – already open

Brickell City Centre – Dining – reopens Wednesday, May 27th

Cipriani Downtown Miami – reopens Wednesday, May 27th

La Petite Maison – reopens Wednesday, May 27th

Komodo – reopens Wednesday, May 27th

Zuma Miami – reopens Wednesday, May 27th

Osaka – reopens Wednesday, May 27th

Novikov – reopens Wednesday, May 27th

Seaspice – reopens Wednesday, May 27th

Photo Credit: Osaka

KYU – reopens Wednesday, May 27th

Bakan Wynwood – reopens Wednesday, May 27th

Naiyara – reopens Wednesday, May 27th

Casa Tua – reopens Wednesday, May 27th

Nobu Miami – reopens Wednesday, May 27th

Hakkasan – reopens Wednesday, May 27th

Smith & Wollensky Miami – reopens Wednesday, May 27th

Amare Ristorante – reopens Wednesday, May 27th

Papi Steak – reopens Wednesday, May 27th

Estiatorio Milos – reopens Wednesday, May 27th

Planta – reopens Wednesday, May 27th

Santorini by Georgios – reopens Wednesday, May 27th

Swan Miami – reopens Thursday, May 28th

For the full list of guidelines and regulations, please refer to the government page here. Enjoy safe dining!