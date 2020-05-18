Brickell City Centre To Reopen Friday With New Safety Guidelines

Photo Credit: Courtesy Brickell City Centre

As Miami is set to begin the first phase of slow reopening, businesses are beginning to welcome back customers with new guidelines. To much excitement, Miami’s luxurious downtown shopping center, Brickell City Centre, will reopen on Friday, May 22nd with the properly established safety guidelines recommended by city and county officials, along with the CDC.

The mall will remain open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. from Monday-Saturday and 12 p.m.-6 p.m. on Sundays. Although the mall is open, certain retailers may be restricted to different guidelines based on the city’s reopening plan, such as department stores, the CMX cinema and restaurants.

Similar to Brickell City Centre’s early days and due to valet closure, parking in the mall’s garages will be complimentary to guests for the first two hours, with 50-percent validation available for guests thereafter. Social distancing will be enforced inside the mall, with face masks required and maintaining 6-feet apart between guests enforced. Sanitation stations will be available throughout the mall for guests to utilize, as well.

Photo Credit: Swire Properties

The first round of retailers open on Friday includes Addict, Alpha Kids Salon, Bally, Casa Tua Cucina (for takeout/delivery only), Edite Mode, Haagen Dazs, Harmont & Blaine, Illesteva, IRO, lululemon (May 27), Luna Park (for takeout/delivery/groceries only), Pandora, Pubbelly Sushi (takeout/delivery only), Saks Fifth Avenue, Sports Action, State & Liberty, Sundek and Tacoloy (takeout/delivery only).

More details will be announced after the first phase of reopenings, so be sure to stay updated by checking Brickell City Centre’s Instagram page @brickellcitycentre and review the mall’s detailed health guidelines on their website here.