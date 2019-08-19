French Montana
Hublot Celebrates French Montana's Haute Living Cover At Papi Steak
Hublot Celebrates French Montana’s Haute Living Cover At Papi Steak

French MontanaPhoto Credit: Romain Maurice

Haute Living and Hublot gathered close friends and collectors to celebrate rapper and songwriter French Montana’s Haute Living New York cover launch with an intimate dinner in Miami at Papi Steak.

French Montana
French Montana

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

French showed up in style, oozing just the right amount of flash in a red silk Gucci button-down tee, dark Gucci sunglasses and a gorgeous Hublot Big Bang Unico Sang Bleu Ceramic white timepiece on his wrist to match. He posed for photos flaunting the watch with his Haute Living cover, where he was joined by Hublot President of North America Jean-François Sberro, Haute Living CEO Kamal Hotchandani and Groot Hospitality Founder David Grutman.

French Montana
French Montana

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Outside, French embraced his long time close friend Drake upon his arrival before heading into the steakhouse for dinner. It’s no surprise that the famed Toronto-born rapper showed up to support, as French opened up about their close friendship in his cover story with Haute Living.

French Montana and Drake
French Montana and Drake

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

“You don’t meet a lot of real friends in the game, so when you meet somebody where the relationship is real, you need to capture that feeling and keep that relationship as solid as you can because you don’t find a lot of people like that,” he noted. “Out of a 1,000 people, you might meet 10 that are really organic with you and show you genuine love. That’s me and Drake. We had the same mother and father―we are brothers in a past life.”

Drake and Mike Piazza
Drake and Mike Piazza

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

The pair remained side-by-side throughout the night, enjoying the evening with friends and other notable guests including Fat Joe—who was celebrating his birthday at midnight—Mike and Alicia Piazza, Michael Bay, Alec Monopoly, and David “Papi” Einhorn, amongst many others. The dinner tables were dressed beautifully in the watch brand’s emblematic, white H’s, mixed in with stunning floral arrangements courtesy of Ati Fiori.

French Montana
Florals by Ati Fiori

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Kamal Hotchandani and Jean-François Sberro presented French with a commemorative painting at the end of the evening in honor of the occasion, with the artist Flore present, who explained the meaning behind the beautiful art piece.

French Montana
French Montana

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Kamal Hotchandani, Flore, Fat Joe, French Montana, Jean-François Sberro and Violet Camacho
Kamal Hotchandani, Flore, Fat Joe, French Montana, Jean-François Sberro and Violet Camacho

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

At midnight, the room burst into “Happy Birthday” song as a massive birthday cake was brought out amidst sparklers and Fat Joe’s “All the Way Up” blaring from the speakers, as the room wished Joe a Happy Birthday. He, French and Drake all came together, dancing and singing as the cake was presented.

Fat Joe's Birthday Cake
Fat Joe’s Birthday Cake

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

French Montana, Fat Joe and Drake
French Montana, Fat Joe and Drake

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

After all the excitement, the group departed to Grutman’s esteemed nightclub, LIV, at the Fontainebleau Hotel, for a special ‘LIV on Sunday’ performance by French Montana featuring a guest appearance by Drake.

French MontanaPhoto Credit: Getty Images/John Parra

 

Drake, Kamal Hotchandani, Jean-François Sberro and Deyvanshi Masrani
Drake, Kamal Hotchandani, Jean-François Sberro and Deyvanshi Masrani

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

David "Papi" Einhorn, David Grutman and Alec Monopoly
David “Papi” Einhorn, David Grutman and Alec Monopoly

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

French MontanaPhoto Credit: Romain Maurice

Jean-François Sberro and French Montana
Jean-François Sberro and French Montana

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

David Grutman, French Montana, Drake and Fat Joe
David Grutman, French Montana, Drake and Fat Joe

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Seth Semilof, Alec Monopoly, Kamal Hotchandani and Jean-François Sberro
Seth Semilof, Alec Monopoly, Kamal Hotchandani and Jean-François Sberro

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

French Montana coverPhoto Credit: Romain Maurice

French MontanaPhoto Credit: Romain Maurice

 

 

 

