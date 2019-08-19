Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Haute Living and Hublot gathered close friends and collectors to celebrate rapper and songwriter French Montana’s Haute Living New York cover launch with an intimate dinner in Miami at Papi Steak.

French showed up in style, oozing just the right amount of flash in a red silk Gucci button-down tee, dark Gucci sunglasses and a gorgeous Hublot Big Bang Unico Sang Bleu Ceramic white timepiece on his wrist to match. He posed for photos flaunting the watch with his Haute Living cover, where he was joined by Hublot President of North America Jean-François Sberro, Haute Living CEO Kamal Hotchandani and Groot Hospitality Founder David Grutman.

Outside, French embraced his long time close friend Drake upon his arrival before heading into the steakhouse for dinner. It’s no surprise that the famed Toronto-born rapper showed up to support, as French opened up about their close friendship in his cover story with Haute Living.

“You don’t meet a lot of real friends in the game, so when you meet somebody where the relationship is real, you need to capture that feeling and keep that relationship as solid as you can because you don’t find a lot of people like that,” he noted. “Out of a 1,000 people, you might meet 10 that are really organic with you and show you genuine love. That’s me and Drake. We had the same mother and father―we are brothers in a past life.”

The pair remained side-by-side throughout the night, enjoying the evening with friends and other notable guests including Fat Joe—who was celebrating his birthday at midnight—Mike and Alicia Piazza, Michael Bay, Alec Monopoly, and David “Papi” Einhorn, amongst many others. The dinner tables were dressed beautifully in the watch brand’s emblematic, white H’s, mixed in with stunning floral arrangements courtesy of Ati Fiori.

Kamal Hotchandani and Jean-François Sberro presented French with a commemorative painting at the end of the evening in honor of the occasion, with the artist Flore present, who explained the meaning behind the beautiful art piece.

At midnight, the room burst into “Happy Birthday” song as a massive birthday cake was brought out amidst sparklers and Fat Joe’s “All the Way Up” blaring from the speakers, as the room wished Joe a Happy Birthday. He, French and Drake all came together, dancing and singing as the cake was presented.

After all the excitement, the group departed to Grutman’s esteemed nightclub, LIV, at the Fontainebleau Hotel, for a special ‘LIV on Sunday’ performance by French Montana featuring a guest appearance by Drake.

