Cipriani Downtown Miami Launches New Take-Out Offering

During this time, many of our favorite restaurants are closed and we miss not only their amazing atmospheres but their delicious meals. Miami favorite, Cipriani, has found the solution to this by launching a new to-go and delivery option. This new offering starts on April 23rd in partnership with some of our favorite services like Uber Eats, Grub Hub, and Postmates.

Located on the south side of the Miami River in Downtown Miami, the restaurant offers some of the best panoramic views of Biscayne Bay along with a nautical aesthetic inspired by the waterfront setting. Patrons of Cipriani can expect to see their favorite dishes like the signature baked tagliolini with ham, the original carpaccio, and the popular vanilla meringue cake. People will also be able to order Cipriani retail products that can also be enjoyed at home. With an amazing offering like this, it will be as if Cipriani becoming an even bigger part of your family.