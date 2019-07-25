Photo Credit: Fiola

Tucked away on a quiet street of Coral Gables lies dynamic husband-and-wife duo Fabio and Maria Trabocchi’s latest gem: Fiola Miami. Hailing from its Michelin-starred, Washington, D.C. flagship, Fiola has emerged front and center in the Miami dining scene, delivering exquisite Italian cuisine that’s indicative of the renowned chef Fabio Trabocchi’s Italian roots.

The expansive, 5,800 square-foot Coral Gables dining destination is warm and inviting, yet draws in some of Miami’s most elite diners. Embodying the brand’s ethos of ‘uncompromising commitment to quality’ and ensuring each guest feels special upon every visit, the staff at Fiola is professional, knowledgable and uncompromisingly accommodating. Fabio, himself, helms the kitchen, ensuring that every plate that departs from the open-format kitchen area is exceptional in presentation, quality and taste.

Placing heavy emphasis on raw menu items, reminiscent of dining on Italy’s beloved Amalfi Coast or Southern Spain, dinner guests can delight over covetable seafood platters brimming with fresh West or East Coast oysters; Wild Hamachi delicately highlighted by fresh wasabi, butterfly pea and Sicilian Sea Salt; melt-in-your-mouth Langoustine, prepared simply, Amalfi Coast-style with light olive oil, lemon and sweet Calamansi; and the spicy Sea Bass Ceviche, putting a Peruvian flair on the fresh seafood section, complete with Leche de Tigre, Habanero and Chickpeas.

Making your way through the diverse menu, which features locally-sourced products paired with internationally-imported specialty ingredients, guests can pick and choose from standout dishes ranging from creamy Burrata with heirloom tomatoes and pesto; the signature Bison Tartare (born in the D.C. flagship) with Crispy Maitake Mushrooms and Parmigiano Crema; Ahi Tuna Crudo—another D.C. signature dish—perfectly balanced with San Marzano Tomatoes, Trout Roe, Sorrel, olives and Meyer Lemon; or a comforting Tortellini in Brodo soup, made with Veal Cheeks and Tuscan Olive Oil.

As to be expected, the pasta section of the menu features standout dishes that have received acclaim and become emblematic of the Trabocchi hospitality name. If opting for rich and savory, the Truffle Pappardelle is a must, cooked to a perfect al dente and accentuated with flavors of Australian Winter Black Truffles, butter and Parmigiano Reggiano. Other options include the fan-favorite Roman Shell Cacio e Pepe or the Rigatoni, which utilizes one of the restaurant’s favorite ingredients—mushrooms—mixed with homemade bolognese and Parmigiano Reggiano.

Photo Credit: Fiola

For main entrees, guests can choose from the sea or land with a handful of decadent dishes that will perfectly round out the meal. The Fisherman’s Style Spanish Branzino is a unique and exceptionally-prepared dish, served with a picture-perfect presentation—right in the pan. The Branzino is cooked in a fresh Fisherman’s broth, complete with clams, artichokes, red peppers and Bodetto—a beautifully-balanced, light, yet flavorful mix of ingredients. If you’re feeling indulgent, you can’t steer wrong with the A5 Miyazaki Wagyu Beef, highlighted by chickpea puree, blueberries and Enoki Mushrooms. Pair this with one of the restaurant’s enticing red wines from its impressive and expansive wine list offerings, and you’ll need nor want for anything better. For family-style dining, Fiola boasts a 2LB Whole Branzino—Salt Crusted or Grilled, 12 OZ Wood-Fired Wagyu Short Ribs or a mouth-watering 22 OZ Cowboy Angus Bone-In Ribeye. End your culinary journey with a sweet treat from the dessert menu, ranging from Italian classics like Tiramisu to New Orleans-style Beignets, and so much more.

Photo Credit: Fiola

The cocktail menu is meant to be explored as well, which has been beautifully curated to accompany the meal. We recommend the photogenic Especial—a sweet & smoky concoction of Cazadores Reposado Tequila, Sombra Mezcal, Averna, Rooibos Tea, Strawberry, Mint and lime (presented in an adorable circular jar serving as a cocktail glass, with a straw poking out and topped off with a bright yellow flower); as well as the classic Gin Martini, presented elegantly on a silver platter and garnished with cocktail onions and olives. Throughout the beginning, middle and end of the dining experience, guests will receive world-class service and traditional fine dining accompaniments such as amuse-bouche to start and a glass of limoncello to cap off the meal in true Italian fashion.

Fiola is not only one of Miami’s newest and hottest spots but also holds the staying power to remain one of the most in-demand reservations to snag. The restaurant is open seven days a week, offering lunch from Tuesday-Friday, a Jazz Brunch on Sundays and dinner service Monday-Sunday. Please visit its site here for more information, including operating hours, reservations and more.

Photo Credit: Fiola