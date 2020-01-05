5 Workouts To Try In Miami To Start 2020 Off Strong

Kick your health & wellness into full-gear as you head into 2020. Whether you’re looking to lose weight, put on muscle, increase flexibility or simply just become more active, Miami’s premier fitness facilities help you achieve whatever your goals may be. From boutique and luxurious fitness studios to high-intensity classes, we’re rounding up the top 5 workouts in Miami to help you kick off 2020 strong.

BLACKOUT BY ANATOMY

Photo Credit: Anatomy

Miami’s premier fitness facility, Anatomy, recently launched its brand-new fitness studio concept, BLACKOUT by Anatomy. Located on the second floor of Anatomy Midtown, the group fitness experience offers a variety of classes comprised of low-impact, high-intensity workouts that are signature to Anatomy, in a state-of-the-art studio. Classes include Lower Body + Abs, Upper Body + Abs, Stroke, Total Blackout, Strong and Skills—each targeting different areas of the body, ranging from 30-90 minute classes. The classes are guaranteed to push and challenge you, catapulting you to a new level of fitness and strength that will have you feeling your best this year.

SOL CORE AT SOL YOGA

Photo Credit: https://solyogaflorida.com

Miami and Fort Lauderdale’s ultra-luxurious yoga studio, SOL Yoga, offers innovative yoga classes powered by infrared heat for members to work up a sweat while increasing their flexibility and core strength. One of its signature classes, SOL Core, is particularly focused on strengthening the core through a series of vinyasa flows, balances and inversions. Work up a sweat as you move through the class powered by motivating music in the background while you tone your core and body.

ROUNDS BY EQUINOX

Photo Credit: Equinox

This new 60-minute Equinox original signature boxing circuit class is the perfect way to get yourself into shape this year. While most boxing classes typically run at 45 minutes, ROUNDS incorporates sport-specific equipment and training protocols with professional coaches and boxers that will push you to the next level. ROUNDS is offered at Equinox Aventura, Equinox Brickell, Equinox Brickell Heights, Equinox Coral Gables and Equinox South Beach.

BEACH BOOTCAMP AT SOHO BEACH HOUSE

Photo Credit: Soho Beach House

Take advantage of winters in Miami and move your workout outdoors with Soho Beach House as they offer their special Beach Bootcamp class for members of the House. The 45-minute HIIT session combines calisthenics and muscle strengthening exercises, using the natural resistance of the sand to push your body to the next level.

TruFusion Tru Hot Pilates

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TruFusion Coral Gables (@trufusion_coralgables) on Dec 9, 2019 at 3:00pm PST

The popular fitness brand, TruFusion, was brought to Miami by famed MLB legend Alex Rodriguez last year. The state-of-the-art fitness studio in Coral Gables offers something for everyone, with over 65 class styles and up to 240 unlimited group classes per week. To get a good sweat while toning your body and core, we suggest the Tru Hot Pilates—a 60-minute class that features high-intensity interval training, cardio and core-building pilates exercises in a heated room.