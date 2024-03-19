Photo Credit: John Esparza

We’re going to make you a promise right now — you are going to love The Pinky Ring at The Bellagio, one of the hottest new nightlife venues in Las Vegas, courtesy of Bruno Mars.

Photo Credit: Yabu Pushelberg

The Pinky Ring’s design is meant to feel like Mars’ personal penthouse suite, with an atmosphere that draws inspiration from the Rat Pack, Sammy Davis Jr., and a bygone Vegas era. The moody lighting is reminiscent of Mars’ iconic music videos and was specially designed to make guests feel and look their best. Upon entrance, guests pass through an intimate passageway where Mars’ Grammy Award collection is on display. Moving on, the main lounge features a dramatic monolith stone bar overlooking a sunken “conversation pit” nested at the front of the stage, which also serves as a dance floor. VIP booths flank the space and are separated by tropical vegetation, providing a sense of seclusion and privacy. The semi-private Champagne Room is covered in faceted bronze mirrors and 70s-inspired lighting fixtures.

Photo Credit: Yabu Pushelberg

This is a place where cocktails are the focus, and as such, The Pinky Ring offers an eclectic cocktail program featuring elevated takes on the classics. In a playful nod from Mars himself, several of the cocktail names are inspired by members of his longtime band, The Hooligans. The Jam is named for bass player Jamareo Artis, The Whalum is for trombone player Kameron Whalum, and The Jimmy a nod to trumpet player Jimmy King.

Photo Credit: Yabu Pushelberg

A few of our favorites include The Hooligan, a nod to Mars’ longtime house band, which also happens to be Mars’ go-to cocktail. It’s an elevated take on a spicy margarita that includes tequila, lime juice, Cointreau, agave nectar, and a tajin rim. We also love the Mars Mocha. Drawing inspiration from an espresso martini, this evening pick-me-up features Selva Rey chocolate rum, Remy 1738, Chambord, Demera syrup, and espresso.

Photo Credit: Yabu Pushelberg

And last but not least, there’s the entertainment. The Pinky Ring features nightly live music from a house band personally selected by Mars, with music from an array of eras and genres, reflective of the venue’s timeless atmosphere. Expect everything from funk, to soul, to pop, to R&B, and more. Each evening, a band will play three sets starting at 9 p.m. Between sets, the mood is set by a rotating DJ.

CHECK OUT SOME OF THE PINKY RING COCKTAILS BELOW!

Photo Credit: MGM Resorts International

Photo Credit: MGM Resorts International

Photo Credit: MGM Resorts International