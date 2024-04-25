HB
Haute Cuisine, News | April 25, 2024

Matador Room At The Miami Beach Edition Launches The Female-Focused “Her Kitchen” Series

Laura Schreffler
By Laura Schreffler
Photo Credit: Miami Beach EDITION

Matador Room at the Miami Beach EDITION — a haute spot inspired by 1950s glamour that is helmed by Michelin-starred chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten — is launching a female partnership series called “Her Kitchen” that will bring together leading women in the food and beverage industries.

Photo Credit: Miami Beach EDITION

For the first iteration of the series, the restaurant will welcome chef Stephanie Izard, the culinary mastermind behind Chicago’s famed Girl and the Goat, Little Goat, Duck Duck Goat, and Cabra for a one-night only collaborative dinner, alongside Matador Room’s chef, Lateisha Wilson, on Tuesday, May 7th at 6PM.

Photo Credit: Miami Beach EDITION

As one of the most decorated female chefs of all time, the winner of James Beard “Best Chef: Great Lakes” and the 2017 champion of Iron Chef, Izard brings modern culinary techniques and exotic flavor profiles with an ingredient-driven focus to effortlessly complement Wilson’s sophisticated take on Vongerichten’s cuisine, merging Spanish, Caribbean and South American flavors, inviting guests to embark on a multi-sensory journey. The gastronomic experience will unfold with libations from the mind of Laura Newman, 2018 World Class US Bartender of the Year, alongside Matador Bar’s Alexa Delgado, recently ranked in the Top 50 US Bartenders. Presenting a vibrant cocktail menu, the curated and carefully crafted cocktails, from two of the most esteemed female mixologists in the industry, intertwines classic fusions with a distinctly modern approach, enhancing each sip with their personal touch.

Photo Credit: Miami Beach EDITION

The Miami Beach EDITION continues to break barriers and serve as a pioneer in Miami’s hospitality scene by creating spaces for women in the food and beverage industry to lead through innovation and collaboration. As part of Marriott International’s Women of F&B initiative, The Miami Beach EDITION works diligently to continue to inspire, connect and elevate women by keeping female inclusion in food and beverage at the forefront. Tickets start at $250 per person.

Matador Room at the Miami Beach EDITION is located at 2901 Collins Ave, 33140

