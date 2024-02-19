Photo Credit: RDEN Bar & Restaurant

The Los Angeles cuisine that needs to be on your radar right now.

RDEN

Photo Credit: RDEN Bar & Restaurant

Hollywood has a new culinary gem in RDEN, a gorgeous new space in the iconic Taft Building, a stone’s throw away from the world-renowned Pantages Theatre and Hollywood Walk of Fame. This venue is a throwback to Hollywood’s Golden Age, which might be why so many stars — from David Beckham to Marc Anthony — have already become patrons. With its thoughtful seating, menu, and cocktails, its multi-level dining room, gorgeous outdoor patio, sleek omakase bar, and private dining room for even the most secretive of meals, there is something for everyone. The vast menu, courtesy of chef de cuisine Noe Olivera, follows suit, serving up items like Uni pasta, branzino, a 32 oz. tomahawk steak, sushi, sashimi, and abundant raw bar offerings (please make sure to order their signature hummus dip and spicy meatballs, which are unmissable). Head to the glamorous, vintage RDEN Bar for pre- and post-dinner drinks, where even the most discerning of palates will enjoy finely crafted libations such as the Signature Old Fashioned, with its custom-imprinted ice cubes and Walk of Fame cocktail, comprised of Tanqueray London Dry gin, crème de mûre, lemon, and Fever-Tree ginger beer. The gorgeous setting makes the experience even more magnificent, with a gorgeous marble bar underneath majestic chandeliers.

The Taft Building, 6280 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, 90028

LADYHAWK

Photo Credit: Steve Legato

The Kimpton La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood quite literally has a top new chef in Charbel Hayek. The Top Chef star and Mélisse alum has officially opened the doors to his first-ever restaurant, Ladyhawk, a Middle Eastern/Mediterranean fusion with California flare. Signatures include the za’atar man’oushe, a fluffy flatbread in vibrant colors that represent the Lebanese flag, made with Lebanese wild thyme, olive oil, tomatoes, herbs, and labneh, as well as an olive crusted rack of lamb, comprised of unique ingredients such as garlic yogurt and dehydrated olives. The beverage menu is complemented by eye-catching craft cocktails like “Gibran’s Philosophy,” the rose based “Souq of Byblos,” and exotic Mediterranean wines inclusive of the famed Chateau Musar. The space suits the menu to a T: it’s lively and energetic, drawing inspiration from the earth with its warm, layered, and authentic design and rich tones of sumptuous leathers and warm woods.

623 La Peer Drive, West Hollywood, 90069

SUSHI NOTE OMAKASE



Photo Credit: Michael Aguilar

One of the most elevated new eateries in the City of Angels is Sushi Note Omakase, an intimate, elegant pairing experience nestled within the famed Rodeo Collection on Rodeo Drive. The 14-seat restaurant pays homage to quintessential Japanese sushi restaurants, unassumingly tucked away beneath the Collection. The concept’s design draws inspiration from Japan’s native plants and organic materials, with a bar top crafted from imported wood from Japanese Hinoki trees, a type of cypress that only grows in central Japan. Cherry blossom accents and dimly lit brass light fixtures add a modern-yet-timeless touch to the space, which offers an upscale, curated program that takes guests on a 20-course journey imagined by celebrated head sushi chef, Kiminobu Saito, and his mentee, chef Earl Aguilar. This high-end omakase offering melds premium, imported Japanese market fish with cutting edge and traditional preparation techniques, as well as an optional wine pairing, highlighted by the likes of Domaine Marcel Deiss’ Alsace Riesling Grand Cru Blanc “Schlossberg,” Peter Veyder-Malberg’s Grüner Veltliner “Wösendorfer Hochrain,” and Domaine Roulot Meursault 1er Cru “Clos Des Boucheres” Monopole, plus a selection of premium sakes. 421 N Rodeo Dr, Beverly Hills, 90210