Haute Living Naples Celebrates Iconic Artist Romero Britto

Haute Living Naples celebrated internationally renowned artist and Winter 2024 cover star Romero Britto this past Thursday in Port Royal in Naples.

Britto is celebrated for his vibrant hues and fearless expression. With a portfolio spanning fine art, sculpture, and housewares, he’s left an indelible mark on the art scene. His success includes collaborations with legendary giants like Disney, Carnival Cruise Line, and Citigroup.

He has also spearheaded a global mission of spreading joy through his creations with the formation of the “Happy Art Movement.” His vibrant journey is shown through his upcoming Netflix documentary The Britto Doc directed by Patrick Moreau, premiering this April.

The evening’s vibrant energy mirrored Britto’s iconic works, with guests mingling amidst his colorful masterpieces. Notable attendees included hosts Arsen and Lily Ustayev, Ashley Gerry, Amy and John Quinn, Onur Haytec, Blaze Zdradev and his wife Emilia Miteva, Robert and Donna Platzer, Benji and Laura Kendall, and more.

Attendees savored a wine pairing dinner by Prestige Catering with delectable dishes starting with a baby greens salad with strawberries, dried cranberries, candied pecans, gorgonzola cheese, and sweet balsamic vinaigrette paired with a 2021 Hailstone Vineyards “Restoration” Chardonnay. For the entrée, guests dined on wagyu short ribs with a Pinot Noir reduction, sweet potato purée, roasted Brussel sprouts, and grilled vegetables or a Portobello tower with Italian Arrabbiata sauce, capellini, toasted pine nuts, and fresh basil paired with a 2020 Hailstone Vineyards “Impact” Cabernet Sauvignon. For dessert, guests delighted in a Key Lime tart with Brûlée Meringue and fresh berries.

The celebratory evening helped raise over $18,000 in support of CMON Golisano Children’s Museum of Naples.

Event sponsors included Blaze Luxury Homes, Yamron Jewelers, and Hailstone Vineyards who helped create a special celebration of art, community, and, of course, Britto’s signature joie de vivre.

