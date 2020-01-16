Get ready for some haute cuisine when winter DineLA restaurant week descends upon Los Angeles from Jan. 17 – 31. Here are some of the best dineLA options in the City of Angels for those who want to enjoy an upscale fine dining experience.

Mélisse

dineLA details: Angelenos now have the opportunity to dine at one of LA’s most anticipated restaurants – the newly reopened Mélisse by Josiah Citrin – at a lower rate for Winter 2020 dineLA. Reimagined as an intimate, 14-seat tasting menu-only concept, Mélisse is offering dineLA guests a special look at its California progressive tasting menu for $236/per person, a rate only offered during dineLA.

Cattle & Claw at Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills

dineLA details: Try the new, childhood-inspired winter menu dishes created by Executive Chef Pete Manfredini as well as the restaurant’s signature beef and lobster best-sellers or hearty meatballs with creamy polenta. The ‘claw’ comes in with traditional lobster creole chowder, a delicious lobster roll and fresh lobster tagliatelle.

Tres by José Andrés

Photo Credit: Tres RestaurantdineLA details: Tres, the posh hotel lobby dining destination by José Andrés at SLS Beverly Hills, is offering dineLA-goers a completely exclusive experience, including set menus that are only available during this timeframe. The three-course menu is offered for $59/person and includes exclusive dishes like octopus confit and crispy pork belly; lamb pappardelle; and wine-braised beef short rib.

The Bazaar by José Andrés

dineLA details: The Bazaar’s dineLA menu reads a little bit like the greatest hits of the expansive menu at this iconic dining institution. For $110/person, diners receive many courses including bagel & lox cone; smoked oysters; croquetas de pollo; coffee rubbed wagyu; and a deconstructed Philly cheesesteak.

Jean-Georges Beverly Hills at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills

dineLA details: Indulge in classic favorites and scrumptious seasonal dishes at Jean-Georges Beverly Hills during winter dineLA. For a limited time, enjoy a 3-course lunch curated by award-winning Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten for $35+ per person. Dishes include wagyu beef tenderloin and Faroe Island salmon with black truffle crumbs.

WP24 By Wolfgang Puck

dineLA details: Wolfgang Puck’s swish downtown hot spot will have some spectacular dishes at the ready for fine diners. These include starters like hamachi tartare and pork belly bao buns, entrees including pan roasted sea bass and seafood congee, and delectable desserts in the Vietnamese coffee tart, highlighted by a decadent chocolate ganache.

Petrossian

dineLA details: Caviar aficionados will be delighted with Petrossian’s dineLA menu. Feast on truffle risotto, wagyu shortribs, and diver scallops at this upscale Beverly Hills caviar institution.

Il Cielo

dineLA details: Magical Beverly Hills eatery Il Cielo has an equally magical restaurant week experience. For $59, upscale diners will enjoy filet mignon meatballs, hand-made pastas, slow-roasted lamb shank agnello and fresh-made tiramisu with fresh Mascarpone.

Providence

Those who want to indulge in spectacular fare from James Beard Award-winning Best Chef West Michael Cimarusti now have their opportunity at his upscale eatery, Providence. For $99, a three-course tasting menu includes vermillion rockfish, Coho salmon or a5 wagyu and the ‘forest floor’—porcini, hazelnut and coffee—as well as a supplemental Rodolphe le Meunier truffle brie.

EP/LP

dineLA details: Hip West Hollywood hot spot E.P. & L.P., an Asian eating house combining overtones of Chinese, Fijian and Vietnamese influences with SoCal specific ingredients, is offering a variety of Asian fusion dishes including Hiramasa Kingish, beef ribeye skewers, wood-grilled pork belly and Vietnamese chicken curry, with ube sorbet for dessert.

APL Steakhouse

dineLa details: Jimmy Kimmel and Adam Perry Lang‘s upscale steakhouse, APL Steakhouse, is serving meaty items such as beef tartare, ribeye, NY strip, bone-in ribeye, bone-in NY strip, duck fat fries, chocolate nemesis.

Chateau Hanare

dineLA details: Chateau Marmont’s chic Japanese restaurant, Chateau Hanare, is offering delicacies such as housemade tofu, tuna avocado or seaweed salad; kanpachi zuke or assorted obanzai; Saikyo miso black cod and assorted sashimi, Washugyu or Yasai tempura.

Atrium

dineLA details: Atrium, a stunning, spacious eatery from restaurateurs Beau Laughlin and Jay Milliken of Kettle Black and Sawyer in Silver Lake, is offering a $49 pp deal of new American items like red curry ciopinno with mussels, squid and rock shrimp; tea-smoked cauliflower, pork cheeks and dark chocolate flan. Head to it’s alleyway bar Pinky‘s—which feels like a bar within a swimming pool—afterwards for an inventive, ingredient-heavy nightcap.

Sushi | Bar

dineLA details: Sushi|Bar, Chef Phillip Frankland Lee's omakase speakeasy hidden behind his revered tasting menu restaurant Scratch|Bar, has everything from toro, shima aji, red snapper, oysters and blue fin on the menu for $99 per person.