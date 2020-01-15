FENDI RESORT 2020 EXCLUSIVE
Richard Branson Is Going To Miami For EXMA Conference

City Guide, Technology

Virgin Group CEO and founder Richard Branson is heading to South Florida for the launch of EXMA Miami.

Richard Branson Jan2020Photo Credit: www.shutterstock.com

Branson will be the keynote speaker at the first edition of EXMA Miami, a conference that brings together entrepreneurs, startups and tech industry thought leaders. The two day conference, organized by EXMA and tech-company builder Rokk3r, will be on February 26 and February 27, 2020, at the MANA Wynwood Convention Center in the Miami’s Wynwood Arts District.

The conference will have hands-on training sessions, panel discussions, networking opportunities for the more than 3,000 expected attendees from over a dozen countries that will descend on the Magic City.

EXMA is the largest specialized marketing platform in Ibero America (Spain, LatAm, US), active in eight countries.

“Knowledge is the new oil,” said Fernando Anzures, CEO of EXMA. “More than ever Miami is being recognized as a breeding ground for exponential entrepreneurship. For this new stage in the city’s life cycle to continue, we will have to nurture it with methodology and education. That is why EXMA is here in Miami – to support the city with the attraction and retention of exponential companies and business models that will fuel sustainable change and progress.”  

Branson will be joined by a select group of speakers, including Shazam Co-Founder Dhiraj Mukherjee,  DHL VP Nabil Malouli,  Mana CEO Moishe Mana, Open EXO and Singularity U’s Salim Ismail,  Rokk3r, Inc. CEO Nabyl Charania,  XPrize Foundation CEO Anousheh Ansari,  World-renowned artist Romero Britto, and City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Miami’s emergence as a technological hub will be center stage at EXMA Miami. “Miami continues to shine bright as a beacon to the world for collaboration and innovation as we enter the fourth industrial revolution,” says Nabyl Charania, CEO of Rokk3r, Inc. “With exponential technologies creating immense changes to every industry and daily life, our collaboration with EXMA aims to inspire transformation, partnership and purpose for attendees and the city of Miami.”

Richard Branson, Nabyl Charania
Richard Branson, Nabyl Charania

The gathering follows in the footsteps of the EXMA event held in May of last year in Bogota, Colombia, where former U.S. President Barack Obama led the discussions on innovation and other current topics.

